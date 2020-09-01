Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Education

Free Spanish Webinar with Richard A. Carranza, NYC Education Chancellor and experts on 9/3

Posted on By
Getty Images

Going back to school is around the corner and many parents are still wanting to hear more on the DOE’s safety plan. Join our sister publication Noticia and El Correo NY for its first Spanish language free webinar “Cómo proteger a tus hijos en este regreso a clases (How to keep children safe as they head back to school)”, a discussion about New York’s safety plan to resume in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noticia and El Correo NY will host the discussion with education and health experts followed by a Q&A session on back to school safety for students and teachers, including important recommendations from our panelists.

Panelists include Richard A. Carranza, NYC Education Chancellor; Eudes S. Budhai, Westbury School District Superintendent; Alexandra Hernandez, Member United Federation of Teachers; Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Chief Medical Officer of SOMOS Community Care & Founder of Delmont Medical Care and Dr. Luis O. Herrera, Pediatrician and Founder of Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine.

Moderated by El Correo NY’s editor, Karmina Fonseca, and Noticia’s editor, Walter Garces, the free webinar will take place on Thursday, Sep. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Register for the discussion here.

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family August 2020