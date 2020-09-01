Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Going back to school is around the corner and many parents are still wanting to hear more on the DOE’s safety plan. Join our sister publication Noticia and El Correo NY for its first Spanish language free webinar “Cómo proteger a tus hijos en este regreso a clases (How to keep children safe as they head back to school)”, a discussion about New York’s safety plan to resume in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noticia and El Correo NY will host the discussion with education and health experts followed by a Q&A session on back to school safety for students and teachers, including important recommendations from our panelists.

Panelists include Richard A. Carranza, NYC Education Chancellor; Eudes S. Budhai, Westbury School District Superintendent; Alexandra Hernandez, Member United Federation of Teachers; Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Chief Medical Officer of SOMOS Community Care & Founder of Delmont Medical Care and Dr. Luis O. Herrera, Pediatrician and Founder of Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine.

Moderated by El Correo NY’s editor, Karmina Fonseca, and Noticia’s editor, Walter Garces, the free webinar will take place on Thursday, Sep. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Register for the discussion here.