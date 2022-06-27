Fourth of July 2022: Events and Activities Around NYC (including where to see fireworks!)

Independence Day is a popular holiday celebrated by many New Yorkers and is one that be celebrated with the whole family! When you aren’t getting ready for a family BBQ, head over to any of these fun Independence Day 2022 activities and events happening all weekend long.

Psst… Check out 16 Best Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks in NYC for Summer 2022!

Manhattan



4th of July: Bald Eagle Cupcakes Class

Taste Buds Kitchen NYC, 109 West 27th Street, Chelsea

July 3, 10:30-11:30am

$65 per child and adult.

You’ll have oh-so-much fun decorating cupcakes like America’s national bird.

Sunday Story Time: Apple Pie 4th of July

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, July 3, 1pm

Included with admission: $22; $17 seniors, educators, active military; $13 students; $6 children 5-13; free for children 4 and younger.

Hear a story about one girl’s idea of how to celebrate the Fourth of July and then make a 4th of July fireworks painting.

Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks 2022

Macy’s, Various locations along the FDR Drive and in Queens & Brooklyn, Midtown

Monday, July 4, 9:25pm

Free

Patriotic standards & of-the-moment pop sounds make for the perfect sonic backdrop to this world famous fireworks show. You’ll be wowed when whistling jellyfish, little snakes, a blinking smiling face, swimming chrysanthemums & more take to the sky. Plus, catch amazing vocalists, a military band & more stars.

July 4th Parade

Castle Clinton at The Battery, Battery Park, Battery Park City

Monday, July 4, 12-2pm

Free

Local communities and visitors come together to take part in this patriotic tradition and celebrate our great nation.

Independence Day Family Celebration

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Monday, July 4, 12-3pm

Included with admission: $22; $17 seniors, educators, active military; $13 students; free for ages 17 and younger

Learn about America’s past through crafts, stories, and objects in the galleries. Explore the statue of Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) with a costumed interpreter and dig into his legacy- both as a Founding Father and as an enslaver. Educators will read engaging stories about great Americans from every walk of life. Explore the foundations of American government and civic life throughout New-York Historical’s exhibitions with a digital family guide.

All-American Cupcake Decorating Class

Sur La Table, 306 West 57th Street, Upper West Side

Monday, July 4, 10am

$79

Learn fundamental piping techniques, how to make and decorate with buttercream in this skill-focused July 4th class.

Brooklyn

Green Meadows Farm 4th of July Celebration

Aviator Sports and Events Center, Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave., Marine Park

July 3-4, 11am-5pm

$14

Enjoy the holiday with a free pony ride, free hot dog, and all the other activities included in your paid admission including visits with live animals, Happy Hayride, Selfie Barn, and much more.

Queens

America The Beautiful: Independence Day Concert Of Classical Vocal Music

Queens Public Library- Forest Hills, 108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

Friday, July 1, 2-3pm

Free

Join the library for an afternoon of music! Program includes a selection of beloved tunes from the American Songbook, such as: “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'” from Oklahoma, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound Of Music”, “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard Of Oz, a medley of songs by George Gershwin, and many more.

July 4th Crafts

Queens Library – Whitestone Branch, 151-10 14 Rd., Whitestone

Saturday, July 2, 10am-12pm

Free

Let’s get creative! Join the library for a fun Fourth of July craft.

Bronx

Independence Day Craft for Kids

Westchester Square Library , 2521 Glebe Avenue, Bronx

Thursday, June 30, 2-2:45pm

Free

Create a festive craft to celebrate Independence Day!

Westchester

July 4th Fireworks

Rye Playland , 1 Playland Pkwy, Rye

July 2-4, Saturday-Monday, 9:15pm

Included with park admission starting at $14.99 and $4.99 for Westchester Residents.

Enjoy a beautiful fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day!

Pops & Patriots Concert

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah

Saturday, July 2, 4pm

$40-$100; 50% off select seats for children. Garden Listening: $20; free for children and members.

The Westchester Symphonic Winds return for their annual tribute to America’s independence with a program that includes The Star-Spangled Banner, Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever; and a Sondheim medley performed by alumni of the Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program.

Independence Day Commemoration

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Avenue, Mt. Vernon

Monday, July 4, 10:30am-12pm

Free.

This traditional Independence Day celebration, featuring a reading of the Declaration of Independence and tolling, 13 times, of the historic church bell. Keynote speaker is scheduled to be Dr. Larry Spruill, long-time City Historian of Mt. Vernon and Professor (Emerita) of History at Morehouse College in Georgia.

Rocking Fourth of July Firework Photoshoot!

Bach to Rock of Mamaroneck, 130 Mamaroneck Avenue , Mamaroneck

Monday, July 4, 12-4pm

Free

Join Bach to Rock of Mamaroneck on the fourth! They’ll have photoshoots on the stage, school tours, a musical petting zoo, prize wheel, raffle and more!

Long Island, Nassau County

1862 Independence Day Celebration

Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3, 10am-4pm; Last admittance at 2:30pm; parade at 2:30pm

$20; $15 seniors 60 and older and children 5-12; free for children 4 and younger and active military.

Celebrate Independence Day- 1862 style! See historical reenactments, military tanks, live music, and parades.

July 4 – Fireworks Spectacular 2022

Jones Beach Central Mall, 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Monday, July 4, 9:30pm

$10 parking fee.

This annual tradition continues with an inspiring show that will illuminate the night sky.

Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

Freeport Water Taxi & Tours, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Monday, July 4, 8pm

$60; $40 ages 5-10; free for children younger than 4.

Enjoy the July 4 Fireworks from the water for views you won’t get anywhere else.

Celebrating The 4th of July at Sagamore Hill

Sagamore Hill NHS, 20 Sagamore Hill Road, Oyster Bay

Monday, July 4, 12pm

Free

Celebrate the 4th of July at Sagamore Hill National Historic Site! Activities and Programs include meeting Theodore Roosevelt, as portrayed by Joe Wiegand, free tours of the Roosevelt Home, children’s activities and games, Calliope Brass Band, Junior Ranger Program, Explore the Old Orchard Museum, Self-Guided Touring Options, and more!

Long Island, Suffolk County

Stars & Stripes Crafts

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

June 28- July 10, Thursdays-Sundays, 1-4pm

Included with admission: $6 Adults; $5 children and seniors; free for members

Explore the exhibits and help yourself to red, white, and blue crafts in the workshop.

Harbes Fourth of July Celebration

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Saturday-Monday, July 2-4, 10am-7pm

Free admission to farm; Barnyard Adventure $23.95; children 2 and younger are free

Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend at Harbes Family Farm. Enjoy the Harbes Barnyard Adventure for hours of family fun. Harbes Barnyard Adventure is an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages. The Barnyard admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the 100-acre farm and the farm’s famous pig races.

There are also farm animals, a ‘Jumbo Jumpers’ bounce pillows, a Sports Zone with baseball, football, and basketball tossing games, ‘Lil’ Farmers PlayLand’ filled with lots of fun activities for preschoolers, a trike track, obstacle course, hedge maze, musical animatronic chicken show, and more.

Free live music in the courtyard/picnic from 1-5 pm. Saturday, singer/guitarist Matt Taylor will be performing. Sunday, popular Long Island singer/songwriter Bryan Gallo takes the stage. Monday, acoustic singer/songwriter Robin Sidor will be the musical guest.

Long Island Ducks Fireworks Spectacular & Skin Cancer Awareness Night

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip

Sunday, July 3, 6:35pm

Tickets start at $16.

See the Ducks take on the York Revolution plus, it’s a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Catholic Health / Skin Cancer Awareness Night with Beach Balls (first 1,000 fans) and screenings for skin cancer, blood pressure and body mass index.

Heritage Day 2022

Oysterponds Historical Society , 1555 Village Lane, Orient

Sunday, July 3, 12-4pm

Free

The 13th annual Heritage Day program will start with a parade down Orient’s Village Lane led by the Grand Marshal; followed by a welcome and invocation at the Old Point Schoolhouse; the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance; “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo; the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Oysterponds stalwarts; after which hot dogs, sweets, and kids’ games are happening in Poquatuck Park.

Orient Harbor Independence Day Fireworks

Orient Harbor, Orient Harbor, Orient

Sunday, July 3, 9:15pm

Free

Help honor our nation’s history and its military service members by taking part in this annual display that will light up the sky.

Stars Over Montauk – 4th of July Fireworks

Umbrella Beach, 95 S Emerson Ave., Montauk

Monday, July 4, 9-10:30pm

Free

Stars over Montauk July 4th Fireworks by Grucci at Umbrella Beach, 1/3 mile west of town. Best viewed from locations in town.

Rockland

Reading of the Declaration of Independence & Artillery Drill and Firing Demonstration

Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site, 44 Battlefield Rd., Stony Point

July 2-3, Saturday and Sunday, 2:45pm

Free

Commemorate Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by an artillery drill and firing demonstration.

Celebrate Independence

Boscobel House, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison

Saturday, July 2, Gates open at 6pm

$55-$155; $24 ages 4-18; free for children younger than 4.

Celebrate Independence with Boscobel and the Greater Newburgh Symphony and a concert designed around that most cherished of American values — Freedom. Bring a picnic and experience beautiful music in one of the world’s most beautiful places. Bring the family and stay for West Point fireworks.

Independence Day at Fort Montgomery

Fort Montgomery State Historic Site, 690 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery

Saturday, July 2, 12pm

Free

Witness the ROAR and THUNDER at the Grand Battery when the fort’s 6-pounder cannon “Ana” is fired at NOON! Fife and Drum Music to Follow. Camp activities and military drills will take place throughout the day.

Music Under the Stars: Independence Day Celebration

West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater , 117-119 Washington Road, West Point

Saturday, July 2, 7:30pm

Free

There’s no better way to celebrate America’s independence than with the Army’s oldest band! Grab a blanket, bring a picnic, and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits, and everything in between. As always, this performance concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Hudson River.

Red White & Blue Food Truck & Music Fest

Teaneck Armory, 1799 Teaneck Ave., Teaneck

Saturday, July 2, 11am-7pm

$5 admission; free admission for children younger than 5.

Three Cheers for the Red, White & Blue! Kick off July 4th weekend at the Best Food Truck Festival in Bergen County! 20 gourmet Food Trucks, Live Music, beer, sangria & margarita garden, Pony rides, Petting Zoo, Axe Throwing, Knockerball, inflatables, vendors, Face Painting, sand art & kids activities.

A Great Day of Family Fun! Join the Party on the beautiful front lawn of the Teaneck Armory. Bring your appetite, chairs, blankets, friends, family & dancing shoes. Dogs welcome. Large Parking lot on premises. No seating provided, please bring your own. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the food pantry.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township

July 2-4, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am-10pm; Monday, 10:30am-9pm

Tickets start at $44.99.

Say Happy Birthday America with screamin’ rides, spectacular fireworks, music and more!

New York Boulders Independence Day Celebration

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona

Sunday, July 3, 6pm and Monday, July 4, 6:30pm

$15-$20

Celebrate Independence Day with the New York Boulders! At Sunday’s game vs the Ottawa Titans there will be a giveaway of a Patriotic Boulders cap when gates open (while supplies last). After the game, stick around for fireworks and a performance by the Stephen Alexander Band. Arrive before the game on Monday when the Boulders take on the Sussex County Miners for a pre-game performance by Donna and the Dale Boys, on the concourse starting at 4:30pm with more fireworks after the game.

Paramus Fireworks & Food Truck Festival

Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Sunday, July 3, 11am-7pm

In advance: $6; $4 children 4-13. At the door: $8; $5 children 4-13

Celebrate our nation’s 246th Birthday with this Food Truck & Music Festival featuring 20 food vendors, activities for all ages including, bounce house, airsoft shooting gallery, range, Extreme Racing Grand Prix, Henna Tattoo, Hatchet Tossing, Extreme Bubble Ball and more! Live music kicks off at 11:30am from Naughty Humphrey and Twisted Charm who go on stage at 3:30pm. When the party ends at 7pm, it’s a short walk to the Gennarelli Sports Plex, where the town’s party starts and ends with the famous Paramus Fireworks display! Bring your own chair or blanket.

Red, White & BOOM!

LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen

Monday, July 4, 10am-10pm

Tickets start at $67.99 when purchased online; $89.99 at the front gate

Red, White & BOOM! will feature the 1st Bricktastic Fourth of July celebration at LEGOLAND® New York Resort! Plus, Red, White & BOOM! features a unique fireworks spectacle for all to enjoy and celebrate America’s independence on this special night!

Independence Day Celebration

New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, 374 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor

Monday, July 4, 10am-5pm

Free

Be there for a military drill and cannon firing at 2:00 PM, followed by children’s musket drill. At 3:00 PM, visitor assisted reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by another military demonstration.