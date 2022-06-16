FDA Advisers Endorsed Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids Ages 5 and Younger: What Parents Need to Know

It has been over 2 years since the start of this pandemic, and now there has finally been some headway when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines for kids 5 and younger.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for kids ages 5 and younger.

This vote comes as more and more kids across the country are being hospitalized due to Covid-19. Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, stated during the committee meeting that since May 28, 442 children under 4 have died throughout the pandemic.

According to NBC News, the clinical trial data presented at the meeting shows that both of the vaccines available are, “ safe and effective in the youngest kids”.

Many parents might be wondering what the differences are between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Here is a breakdown of each vaccine for can families can decide which option would be best for them:

The Moderna Vaccine

The Moderna vaccines will be available for kids ages 6 months through 5 years and are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots.

According to AP News, two doses of this vaccine have been proven to protect kids from severe illness and have shown to be 40% to 50% effective at preventing mild infections.

Moderna is also expected to offer booster shots in the future.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids ages 6 months through 4 years and their vaccine is one-tenth the dose of their adult shot.

Another main difference with the Pfizer shot is there are 3 doses kids will need to take since they found during their testing that ​​two shots didn’t provide enough protection.

Data submitted from the company shows that 3 shots were 80% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections.

Now that the committee has recommended the shots, there are a couple of final steps before doctors can start distributing the vaccine. The decision will now go to the FDA, which is expected to grant authorization within the next few days.

The authorization will then be voted on by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during their adviser panel on Friday and Saturday.

Once the CDC signs off, we then can expect to see vaccines distributed to doctors shortly after.

