Scoop: Enroll Now! Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York

Apply Now to Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York!

We may be entering summer vacation, but the new school year will be here before you know it and enrollment is happening now! Whether you are looking to start your kids off in a great school or considering switching to a faith-based education, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York is a great place to start.

Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York believe in a curriculum that is Christ-centered, respectful, and excelling in academics. They serve students from pre-k to high school, with 99% of their high school seniors graduating and an overwhelming majority of those graduates going on to post-secondary education.

Their faith-based curriculum is at the core of the school. They share their faith through daily prayer, sacramental preparation, and the regular celebration of Mass as a school community.

In addition to their gospel ideals, they have an exquisite academic program, offering courses matched to the needs of each school of the community. With programs centered around technology, advanced math, hands-on science, foreign language, and varied artistic studies, these elevated classes are designed to equip students with the tools to be prepared in today’s world. They encourage students to harness their talents and pursue their passions with the unwavering support of the school.

On top of an excellent curriculum, they also have performed exceptionally well on Math and ELA test scores outpacing New York State and New York City public schools. For the past five years, their Catholic schools have outperformed others and continue to increase their scores each year in both tests.

There is no doubt that their students develop a love of learning from an early age that continues throughout their academic years. They are motivated to do their best and be the best person they can be. The Catholic school experience is an unparalleled opportunity to develop a child’s mind, heart and soul.

Parents, don’t hold off on enrolling your child into an exceptional school! For Kindergarten and Grades 1–8, Catholic schools across Manhattan are welcoming enrollments now. Financial Aid is being awarded as funds are available: families who apply early have better chances of receiving aid. Click here to apply for the 2020-2021 school year! After you apply, make sure to call the school to schedule an interview.

Required documents for application:

Birth certificate

Report card for grades 1 to 8

Standardized test scores for grades 1 to 8, if applicable

If applicable, the current Individualized Education Plan (IEP) on file with the Committee for Special Education (CSE) for all grades

If applicable, 504 Recommendation for all grades

If Catholic, certificates of sacraments