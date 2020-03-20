Educational and Creative Magazines for New York Kids

Stuck at home with your little ones? Enjoy this time with educational and exciting magazines for kids! With schools, offices, and other public spaces closed due to COVID-19, we want to help your children stay entertained and engaged. Additionally, reading magazines is a great way to introduce children to new topics and improve their reading skills.

Looking for more educational resources? Check out Free Resources and Subscriptions for Remote Learning and Home Schooling due to Coronavirus

Magazines for Kids!

Ranger Rick

Ranger Rick magazine makes it easy to learn about animals and wildlife. It’s targeted towards children ages 7 through 12, whereas the Ranger Rick Jr. is for kids ages 4 through 7, and Ranger Rick Cub is for the youngest, 0-4 years. The National Wildlife Foundation has kid-friendly journals, as well as a website with educative games, funny videos, simple yummy recipes, and a whole bunch of other activities for your family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ranger Rick is making their website free to all visitors through the end of June.

Highlights

Highlights‘ content is created for children ages 6 through 12 in mind. Read engaging stories, adventures, brainteasers, and, of course, have fun with the Hidden Pictures® puzzles with your children. Highlights’ authors are dedicated to helping kids become their “best selves” by using their creativity and imagination! Your Highlights’ subscription grants you access to Hi Five Bilingual, available in Spanish and English. Highlights magazine provides you with a 14-day free trial period.

Sports Illustrated Kids

This online publication informs you about the latest youth sports news. Keep up with kids’ league sports, and sneak a peek at professional athletes’ physical routines for children. Sports Illustrated Kids is targeted towards children ages 8 through 15 who are interested in sports and so much more.

Boy’s Life

Do you want to learn how to make a solar system model with your child? Enjoy quick STEM-focused projects, recycling projects, funny jokes, and other activities specially designed for boys. Boy’s Life is a great source for craft ideas, games, and exciting podcasts for boys of all ages. Boy’s Life online content is free, however, a subscription is needed for the print issue.

Girl’s World

This magazine is about teenage celebrities and lifestyle for girls ages 7 through 11 and focuses on raising self-esteem and encouraging creativity. Each publication in Girl’s World is filled with content that motivates little girls through artwork, crafts, yummy recipes, games, and party ideas.

National Geographic Kids

Take cool quizzes, learn about endangered species, get tips for protecting wildlife, and start a trip in open space with the fantastic stories and videos of the National Geographic Kids’ free website. Like all of the National Geographic publications, this one provides articles about science, geography, history, and world culture adapted to the interests of children. National Geographic Little Kids is for kids ages 3-6, and National Geographic Kids are for students from elementary school and up.

Humpty Dumpty Magazine

The colorful pages of Humpty Dumpty Magazine are designed to inspire and educate early learners to read, think, and act. In the print edition, you will find engaging stories and poems, entertaining games, puzzles, learning activities, and social and health messages. For children ages 2-6.