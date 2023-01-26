Don’t Miss New York Family Fun Day & Camp Fair on Feb. 5!

Find the best summer camp for your child and have a fun afternoon at our FREE Family Fun Day & Camp Fair. Join us on Feb. 5 at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan to meet with representatives from over 30 kids programs, including camps accredited by the American Camp Association.

Attending a Camp Fair is one of the best ways to find the right summer camp for your child.

“The benefits of a camp fair are numerous. A family is given the opportunity to compare a variety of programs in one place at one time,” says Renee Flax, director of camper placement for the American Camp Association. “Most importantly, it offers you the chance to get to meet the director or one of their key staff and ask them questions. Camp Fairs are the best resource to research camps and find the best program for your child.”

Flax says finding the right camp for your child is a process.

“There are a lot of great camps that a family can choose from. The goal is to find a camp that is great for YOUR child! Do your research, speak with the camp director, engage your child in the process and do a site visit if that is possible,” Flax says. “One important criteria for knowing if a camp is well run is that they are Accredited by the American Camp Association which is a parents best evidence that the camp is living up to the highest ideals in the industry.”

Other family-fun activities will include games, raffles, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals, music and much more!

Space is limited: RSVP now!

Event Information:

New York Family Fun Day & Camp Fair – Manhattan

February 5, 12 to 3 PM

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024

Free!