New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Education

Watch: Vivvi Experts on the Best Daycare/Preschool Philosophies For Your Child

By
0
comments
Posted on
Watch: Experts on the Best Daycare/Preschool Philosophies For Your Child
Getty Images

Best Daycare/Preschool Philosophies For Your Child

If you are considering daycare/nursery schools and wondering about teaching philosophies so you can make an informed decision when choosing your little one’s school, well, we get it. As parents ourselves, we have added our child to a waitlist (while still pregnant) and have asked countless questions to our fellow parents about how different school philosophies work. What and how exactly how do Montessori, Reggio, Waldorf, and Play-Based or Traditional daycare work? Which one is right for your child?

Well, parent to parent, we got this. Our free webinar with Vivvi unpacks the elements of different learning philosophies and how to choose a program that’s right for your child. We have the experts-Lynne Mueller, Early Childhood Education Expert and Director of Learning for Vivvi, and Gretchen Richer, Vivvi’s Director of Family Experience with answers to all your questions! Watch now

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Brooklyn Friends School

Brooklyn Friends School: Get a College-Prep Education in Downtown Brooklyn

ABC Infant & Toddler Center & ABC Child Center

ABC Infant & Toddler Center & ABC Child Center: Stimulating Programs for Early Childhood

Corlears School

Corlears School: Learn, Grow, and Play Together


New York Family April 2022

Related Articles