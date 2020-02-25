Scoop: Teen Cooking & Pastry Camps Return to the International Culinary Center in NYC This Summer

Do you know a teen who loves to cook, bake, experiment with ingredients and recipes, and never misses an episode of MasterChef Junior? Then the kitchens at the International Culinary Center (ICC) in NYC are the place for them to be!
Never cracked an egg before? Don’t worry! ICC’s week-long Cooking Camps and Pastry Camps for Teens are designed to build confidence and skills in the kitchen, no prior experience required. Open to students ages 13-18 years old, they’ll learn the fundamental kitchen skills and techniques every great chef must know. Taught by the same expert Chef-Instructors who teach ICC’s professional students, your budding young chefs will receive personal attention and guidance to complete every dish from start to finish in these hands-on classes.
Graduates of ICC’s Teen Camps gain a new sense of culinary & pastry confidence and the ability to make dishes like gnocchi, poached lobster, batch freeze custards for ice cream, decorate with piping and so much more! See what your teens will learn (and what you’ll get to taste!) this summer.
What You’ll Learn:
- Knife & Kitchen Safety
- Cutting Methods
- Poaching
- Regulating Time & Temperature
- Frying & Sautéing
- Braising
- Steaming
- Baking
Day 1 – Soups & Salads
Day 2 – Pizza & Pasta
Day 3 – Breakfast
Day 4 – Beef & Chicken
Day 5 – Fish & Risotto
Tuition: $1,550
Class Schedule: 5 Days | Mon- Fri |
9:30am-2:30pm
Ages: 13-18
Tuition Includes:
- Application Fee
- Uniform
- Tool Kit
- Books & Supplies
- Family Meal – Lunch prepared by our Professional Culinary Arts students daily
Available Cooking Camp Dates:
- 07/13/2020 – 07/17/2020
- 07/20/2020 – 07/24/2020
- 07/27/2020 – 07/31/2020
- 08/03/2020 – 08/07/2020
What You’ll Learn:
- Creaming & Cutting Butter
- Using Leavening Agents
- Creating Fillings
- Meringues
- Buttercreams
- Decorating Techniques Using Fondant, Marzipan & Chocolate
- Piping Techniques
- Freezing Custards
- Plating Individual Desserts
Day 1 – Breakfast Day
Day 2 – Tart Day
Day 3 – Cupcake Day
Day 4 – Pâte à Choux Day
Day 5 – Ice Cream Social
Tuition: $1,550
Class Schedule: 5 Days | Mon- Fri |
9:30am-2:30pm
Ages: 13-18
Tuition Includes:
- Application Fee
- Uniform
- Tool Kit
- Books & Supplies
- Family Meal – Lunch prepared by our Professional Culinary Arts students daily
Available Pastry Camp Dates:
● 07/13/2020 – 07/17/2020
● 07/20/2020 – 07/24/2020
● 07/27/2020 – 07/31/2020
About the International Culinary Center
Founded by the late Dorothy Cann Hamilton as The French Culinary Institute™ in 1984, the International Culinary Center® (ICC®) is a global leader in professional culinary, pastry and wine education in New York City with graduates from more than 90 countries. The renowned six-month Total Immersion℠ program has produced such talents as Bobby Flay, David Chang, Dan Barber, Joshua Skenes, Christina Tosi and 15,000 more under the guidance of deans including Jacques Pépin and Jacques Torres. ICC’s mission is to train the next generation of culinary leaders and innovators, providing students with the credentials, confidence and connections to chart a successful career anywhere in the world.