Scoop: Teen Cooking & Pastry Camps Return to the International Culinary Center in NYC This Summer

Do you know a teen who loves to cook, bake, experiment with ingredients and recipes, and never misses an episode of MasterChef Junior? Then the kitchens at the International Culinary Center (ICC) in NYC are the place for them to be!

Never cracked an egg before? Don’t worry! ICC’s week-long Cooking Camps and Pastry Camps for Teens are designed to build confidence and skills in the kitchen, no prior experience required. Open to students ages 13-18 years old, they’ll learn the fundamental kitchen skills and techniques every great chef must know. Taught by the same expert Chef-Instructors who teach ICC’s professional students, your budding young chefs will receive personal attention and guidance to complete every dish from start to finish in these hands-on classes.

Graduates of ICC’s Teen Camps gain a new sense of culinary & pastry confidence and the ability to make dishes like gnocchi, poached lobster, batch freeze custards for ice cream, decorate with piping and so much more! See what your teens will learn (and what you’ll get to taste!) this summer.

Cooking Camp for Teens What You’ll Learn: Knife & Kitchen Safety

Cutting Methods

Poaching

Regulating Time & Temperature

Frying & Sautéing

Braising

Steaming

Baking Day 1 – Soups & Salads

Day 2 – Pizza & Pasta

Day 3 – Breakfast

Day 4 – Beef & Chicken

Day 5 – Fish & Risotto Tuition: $1,550

Class Schedule: 5 Days | Mon- Fri |

9:30am-2:30pm

Ages: 13-18 Tuition Includes: Application Fee

Uniform

Tool Kit

Books & Supplies

Family Meal – Lunch prepared by our Professional Culinary Arts students daily Available Cooking Camp Dates: 07/13/2020 – 07/17/2020

07/20/2020 – 07/24/2020

07/27/2020 – 07/31/2020

08/03/2020 – 08/07/2020 Register Here

Pastry Camp for Teens What You’ll Learn: Creaming & Cutting Butter

Using Leavening Agents

Creating Fillings

Meringues

Buttercreams

Decorating Techniques Using Fondant, Marzipan & Chocolate

Piping Techniques

Freezing Custards

Plating Individual Desserts Day 1 – Breakfast Day

Day 2 – Tart Day

Day 3 – Cupcake Day

Day 4 – Pâte à Choux Day

Day 5 – Ice Cream Social Tuition: $1,550

Class Schedule: 5 Days | Mon- Fri |

9:30am-2:30pm

Ages: 13-18 Tuition Includes: Application Fee

Uniform

Tool Kit

Books & Supplies

Family Meal – Lunch prepared by our Professional Culinary Arts students daily Available Pastry Camp Dates: ● 07/13/2020 – 07/17/2020

● 07/20/2020 – 07/24/2020

● 07/27/2020 – 07/31/2020 Register Here

About the International Culinary Center

Founded by the late Dorothy Cann Hamilton as The French Culinary Institute™ in 1984, the International Culinary Center® (ICC®) is a global leader in professional culinary, pastry and wine education in New York City with graduates from more than 90 countries. The renowned six-month Total Immersion℠ program has produced such talents as Bobby Flay, David Chang, Dan Barber, Joshua Skenes, Christina Tosi and 15,000 more under the guidance of deans including Jacques Pépin and Jacques Torres. ICC’s mission is to train the next generation of culinary leaders and innovators, providing students with the credentials, confidence and connections to chart a successful career anywhere in the world.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.