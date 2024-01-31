Choosing a Catholic School Education

Choosing a Catholic School Education

A dear friend of mine holds the role of a dedicated teacher at a Catholic School. Despite her extensive background in teaching at Catholic institutions, the narrative took a charming turn when it came to choosing the educational journey for her young daughter, who embarked on her kindergarten adventure this year. She navigated the decision-making process by engaging in profound reflection on her and her husband, also a Catholic school teacher – individual experiences, contemplating the unique qualities of her little one, evaluating the compatibility of the school environment, and weighing the potential benefits for her family.

Whether this resonates as part of your narrative or is a consideration for the upcoming generation of learners, I encourage you to delve into thorough research, pose thoughtful questions, explore various options, and ultimately make the optimal decision for your student and family.

Choosing an educational path is always a process. Whether it’s been in your wheelhouse for decades or you’re new to the experience. Here are some things to consider.

What is a Catholic School?

Catholic schools are private institutions, faith-based, and associated with the Catholic Church. Steeped in religious traditions, these schools aim to offer a solid academic course load coupled with high expectations, spiritual learning, and a commitment to community. Catholic schools are open to those of any faith, offer scholarships to combat tuition costs, often require a uniform, and focus on instilling the principles and values of the Catholic religion.

Each school’s curriculum differs. While most incorporate religious teachings or include religion classes geared by the Catholic Schools’ Office of the Dioceses, the principal and core staff often create the curriculum. Catholic schools tend to focus on a child’s education as a whole. Along with that commitment to excellence, educating a diverse population, and involving parents as a full partner in the child’s educational journey, more and more schools today include rigorous course options, including the likes of International Baccalaureate Programs, Dual Language Immersion programs, virtual schools along with hybrid options, and teach to many visa-holding international students. (resource: NCEA)

What’s your why

Does this fit your child’s needs? Is it suitable for your family? Are you seeking a spiritual community connection through education? What do you hope your student will get out of this experience? What does that student think? When you can delve into the reasons behind your choice of school, the path through the logistics might feel a bit clearer.

Catholic schools work closely with the local and regional Archdiocese. Through religion classes, academic curriculum, a school’s community, and code of conduct, religious tenets, and traditions filter into the entire school day. These private schools aim to instill a strong foundation of spiritual knowledge and actions of service in their student population so that upon graduation, these well-educated young people will have the building blocks to attain their goals, have strong religious bonds, are grounded in community, and may choose to take on leadership roles in their religion and the broader community at large.

Continuing Community

Enrolling in a private Catholic school offers students a sense of community. This environment provides space for excellence in academic rigor alongside a growing spiritual connection and ever-present collective community. This close-knit circle combines the likes of educators, parents, spiritual leaders, staff members, advocates, alums, and the student body and offers opportunities for continued support and a shared mission and vision in that student’s educational and life journey.

Many Catholic Schools incorporate service learning and activism. Engaging in this model, students have the opportunity to learn in class as well as outside of their core subjects. Community service activities are available and encouraged both in and outside the school day. Students often interact with non-profit organizations, government organizations, and private facilities where they can share their gifts, give back to a wider community, and develop into productive and engaged citizens. The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, shares that core to the model of Catholic Schools is the ‘steadfast dedication to educational excellence and Catholic culture rooted in faith, service, and personal responsibility.’ (source: catholicschoolsny)

Your Child and a Catholic School Education

We recognize that each child thrives in unique environments, and what proves nurturing and suitable for one may differ for another. Take into account both your student’s needs and those of your family. Remember that your educational path will be a companion on this journey. Pay attention to your child’s thoughts, inquire about any concerns you may have, and be aware that financial assistance is accessible. Take the time to consider these significant decisions carefully in any education path you decide for your child. Some of our favorite resources for learning more about Catholic education are Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York (atholicschoolsny.org) and the Diocese of Brooklyn (dioceseofbrooklyn.org.)

Psst…check out Helpful Tips for Parents on Saving Money on Summer Camp

Bronx

School

Cardinal Spellman

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx

718-881-8000

cardinalspellman.org

[email protected]

Cardinal Spellman High School is a premier, co-educational, college preparatory Catholic high school. Their mission is to promote a culture of aspiration that encourages superior academic performance, leadership, and service. They have a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate and offer 20+ AP and college credit courses. The Class of 2023 was awarded over $54 million in college scholarships. Their 13-acre campus is home to 30 multi-championship-winning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities.

The Montfort Academy

125 E.Birch Street, Mount Vernon

914-699-7090

themontfortacademy.org

[email protected]

As the only classical curriculum Catholic high school in NY, The Montfort Academy is different—not only in academic preparation and spiritual formation. Staff treat kids seriously and personally as they grow in mind, body, and soul. Montfort Knights are eloquent in speech and writing, tenacious in intellectual pursuit, kind and compassionate in manners. Montfort also has extensive club offerings, athletic teams, AP courses and college level classes like Astronomy and Oceanography, as well as a 20-year track record of excellent college admissions.

Preston High School

2780 Schurz Ave., Bronx

718-863-9134

Prestonhs.org

Preston High School has a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to empowering young women to become compassionate leaders for change. Offering a broad and challenging curriculum- Preston High School supports a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service. Their goal is to help students become women of dignity, honor, respect and compassion.

St.Catharine Academy

2250 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx

718-882-2882

[email protected]

scahs.org

St. Catharine Academy, grades 6 through 12, has been preparing young women in the Mercy tradition for college success, leadership, and engagement in the world since 1889. They offer a rigorous academic curriculum, including Advancement Placement Courses, Regents Courses, and Academic Honors. They have signature programs in STEM and Visual Arts. In 2023, their graduates earned nearly $37 million in college academic scholarships and grants. The school welcomes young women of all faiths and backgrounds.

St. Raymond Academy for Girls

1725 Castle Hill Ave.

718-824-4220

[email protected]

straymondacademy.org

The Academy’s mission is to provide a diverse and supportive community, inspired by the teachings of Jesus, that empowers young women to strive for excellence. SRA is a small school where students will not get lost, where successes will be rewarded and individualized needs addressed.

St. Raymond Elementary School

2380 East Tremont Ave.

718-597-3232

straymondelementary.org

[email protected]

St. Raymond Elementary School offers full-day academic programs for UPK 3 through Grade 8 in a safe, nurturing, and academically motivating environment. Their offerings include Catholic faith formation, advanced level math and science, honors and remediation programs, computer and science labs, libraries, sports, a fitness center, an after-school program, and extracurricular activities. Tuition is affordable, and limited financial assistance is available.

Villa Maria Academy

3335 Country Club Road

718-824-3260

[email protected]

vma-ny.org

Villa Maria Academy is a private, independent, Catholic co-educational elementary school located in the Country Club section of the Northeast Bronx. The Villa has established a reputation for academic excellence, a robust faith life, and a sense of community. Enrollment is limited to ensure small class sizes and employ a rigorous academic program that enables the Villa to boast consistent standardized test scores that exceed national and local averages of both public and Catholic schools.

Brooklyn

St Joseph the Worker Catholic Academy

241 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY

718-768-7629

sjwca.org

Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Academy is a Catholic Elementary School serving PK3 through grade 8 in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The school fosters spiritual development, academic excellence, responsibility to self, and service to others. Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Academy (SJWCA) has a challenging academic core curriculum aligned with the New York State Next Generation Learning Standards. SJWCA provides students with a student-centered, socially responsive environment in which faculty is dedicated to supporting the whole child. In addition to the core curriculum, the students at SJWCA also take courses in Spanish, Art, Music, Technology, and Physical Education and are offered a wide array of enrichment classes.

Saint Mark Catholic Academy

2602 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235

718-332-9304

smcaonthebay.org

Saint Mark Catholic Academy, a faith community of students (ages 3 – grade 8), parents and teachers, is dedicated to personal excellence in the traditions of the school’s Catholic education heritage. The academy values the uniqueness and dignity of all individuals, and respects the diversity of nationalities, races and religions true to their Sheepshead Bay location. The academy stands committed to training analytical learners, critical thinkers, and responsible decision makers for further study in the 21st century’s global and technological society.

Long Island

Department of Education, Diocese of Rockville Centre

128 Cherry Lane, Hicksville

516-678-5800

licatholicelementaryschools.org

[email protected]

Catholic education and evangelization on Long Island are inseparable and are faithful to Catholic moral teaching. In a world where moral values are often overlooked, the importance of integrity, compassion, and service to others is instilled daily in our students. Catholic school students excel with a strong curriculum, high standards and academic rigor allowing them to reach their full potential that prepare them for future success.

Saint Aidan School

510/525 Willis Ave, Williston Park

516-746-6585

staidanschool.org

Saint Aidan School offers academic excellence, which fosters individual growth and development according to time-tested, Catholic faith-based models of teaching and learning. Saint Aidan School provides a safe and supportive community. Saint Aidan School is accredited by AdvancED, a research-based recognition for high quality schools and programs. Saint Aidan School is staffed by a faculty who spread the Word of God daily through the ministry of Catholic Education.

Manhattan

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx

718-881-8000

cardinalspellman.org

[email protected]

Cardinal Spellman High School is a premier, co-educational, college preparatory Catholic high school. Their mission is to promote a culture of aspiration that encourages superior academic performance, leadership, and service. They have a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate and offer 20+ AP and college credit courses. The Class of 2023 was awarded over $54 million in college scholarships. Their 13-acre campus is home to 30 multi-championship-winning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities.

The Epiphany School

234 East 22nd St.

141 East 28th St.

212-473-4128

theepiphanyschool.org

[email protected]

Serving students Age 2 through Grade 8, The Epiphany School provides an educational experience grounded in the value-centered Catholic tradition that inspires academic achievement, fosters spiritual growth, and celebrates the individual. Teachers, administrators, students, and parents at Epiphany partner to ensure a nurturing, supportive community. The Epiphany School is a proud recipient of the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance. Application deadline is January 15, 2024.

St. Jean Baptiste High School

173 East 75th Street

212-288-1645

stjean.org

[email protected], [email protected]

St. Jean Baptiste High School is celebrating over 94 years of educating young women of diverse strengths and backgrounds. Over the last several years, St. Jean’s, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, has implemented new initiatives partnering with premier corporations for internship opportunities while collaborating with top universities to provide college readiness for all students in grades 9-12. The new “Travel Abroad” program will have Jeanites speaking French in Paris in 2025! Preview SJB this March!

Queens

Incarnation Catholic Academy

89-15 Francis Lewis Blvd., Queens Village

718-465-5066

incarnationqv.org

Incarnation Catholic Academy is a family-oriented school grounded in the Catholic faith. The school strives to academically, spiritually and technologically prepare our students for higher education and to adapt to an ever-changing world. This is achieved by providing academic preparation through a challenging curriculum, a caring environment, and being sensitive to the needs of a diverse society. The academy is committed to inspiring the students to become moral decision-makers, effective communicators, critical thinkers, problem solvers, and lifelong learners.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy

3445 202nd St., Bayside

718-229-4434

olbsacademy.org

[email protected]

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy is where the education of students and the safety of all is a primary commitment; serving 3-K through 8th grade and providing inspiring, challenging educational experiences that are college and career ready and grounded in Catholic values. In addition to academic programs, Art, Music, Spanish, Technology and Physical Education are provided. A nurse and counselor are on-site. Before and after school programs are available.

Our Lady of Fatima School

25-38 80th St., Jackson Heights

718-429-7031

ourladyoffatimaschool.org

Offering a quality, innovative Catholic education for over 70 years in grades nursery to 8, OLFCA successfully educates the whole person: mind, heart, soul, and body to develop strategic thinkers for the 21st century. NY State tests scores are significantly above NYC and Brooklyn Diocese averages in all grades. 90% of 7th grade students are on or above grade level based on NY State standards in ELA and Math. Students are engaged in their learning with 1:1 technology in the classroom from nursery through 8th grade. 8th grade students are admitted to Styuvesant, Townsend Harris, plus scholarships to McClancy and other Catholic High Schools. Use the QR code for registration information or call 718-429-7031. Tours available daily from 8:30 to 9:30. olfcaqueens.org on facebook, instagram and the school website.

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy

61-21 71st St., Middle Village,

718-458-3535

olhca.org

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy’s mission is a shared endeavor among students, parents, administration and faculty. The school offers art, music, and foreign language classes and a variety of academic and social development after-school clubs. Aside from a full academic and religious program for K-8th grade, the school also has a Nursery and Pre-K program, affordable morning care, and after-school programs to assist parents with childcare. They enroll approximately 500 students and its students benefit from a diverse community.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy

111-10 115 St., South Ozone Park

718- 843-4184

olphca.org

With students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade – the faculty and staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy are diligent in their commitment to the spiritual, academic, physical, social and emotional growth of each child. The multi-sensory, Next Generation Standards curriculum and cross-curricular instruction ensure that each student’s individual needs are met. Students consistently show outstanding performance in mathematics, language arts and science on statewide testing.

Sacred Heart Catholic Academy

115-50 221st Street, Cambria Heights, NY

718-527-0123

shcach.org

Sacred Heart Catholic Academy strives to instruct, instill and inspire each student to be productive Catholic members of society. Students learn the values and traditions of Faith as they are incorporated in each and every academic and extracurricular activity. Each child is encouraged to discover and appreciate his/her personal worth and value to the community of God’s people. The school strives to provide students with opportunities to develop their fullest potential and the ability to honestly evaluate their own efforts and accomplishments through daily challenges.

St. Andrew Avellino Catholic Academy

35-50 158th St., Flushing

718-359-7887

[email protected]

standrewavellinoca.com

Founded in 1925, St. Andrew Avellino Catholic Academy provides a rigorous academic program for students from nursery through 8th grade, complemented by classes in religion, music and art. The exceptional faculty help students reach their highest potential academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Students learn morals and values that prepare them to become responsible, compassionate, and productive members of society. They also achieve above-average scores on state assessment exams, and are accepted into prestigious high schools.

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy

244-44 87th Ave, Bellerose

718-343-5053

[email protected]

sgtgca.org

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy school is committed to educating the whole person (mind, body, and soul) through a vibrant, safe, faith-filled environment. Their student body consists of early childhood through 8th grade. They follow Next Generation Learning Standards and strive to meet or exceed all New York State Learning Standards. All students will benefit from the Art, STEAM, Music, and Foreign Language programs provided to all grades as well as many extra-curricular activities. Discover what makes St. Gregory’s so great!

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

28-46 44 St., Long Island City

718-728-0724

sjcalic.org

St. Joseph Catholic Academy is committed to developing students of diverse backgrounds and faiths from nursery through 8th grade by providing a well-rounded foundation for future learning and life. In addition to religion class and religious activities, they offer a rigorous academic program, complemented by classes in music, art, library, physical education, Spanish, Mandarin, and yoga/mindfulness. All instructional areas are equipped with modern technology. They also offer the 3-K for All and Pre-K for All programs of the NYC Board of Education for 3 & 4-year-olds.

St Luke School

16-01 150th Pl., Whitestone

718-746-3833

slswhitestone.org

St. Luke’s provides a Catholic atmosphere that nurtures the growth and development of the whole person: intellectually, spiritually, emotionally and physically. The faculty, in cooperation with the parents, endeavors to correlate moral and spiritual values with daily living of the faith life of the child. The school offers a well-ordered curriculum of studies that include religion, English Language Arts, mathematics, science, social studies, TAC (Technology Across the Curriculum), Spanish, physical education, music, library, and computer education.

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy

136-58 41st Ave., Flushing

718-961-0246 (English & Spanish)

347-399-8500 (English & Chinese)

[email protected]

stmichaelsca.org

St. Michael’s is designed to promote each student’s intellectual and spiritual growth grounded in a deepening relationship with Jesus Christ. Mandarin-English Dual Language & Immersion instruction, Robotics, free 3K and Pre-K For All are offered. Kindergarten through grade 8 students are provided classes in English and Mandarin. Studies show that dual language students score up to 20 points higher on state exams than monolingual students.

Westchester

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Pl., Bronx

718-881-8000

cardinalspellman.org

[email protected]

Cardinal Spellman High School is a premier, co-educational, college preparatory, Catholic high school. Their mission is to promote a culture of aspiration that encourages superior academic performance, leadership, and service. They have a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate, and offer 20+ AP and college credit courses. The Class of 2023 was awarded over $54 million in college scholarships. Their 13-acre campus is home to 30 multi-championship winning sports teams and 50+ clubs and activities.

Immaculate Heart of Mary

914-723-5608

[email protected]

ihmscarsdale.org

Immaculate Heart of Mary is a parish-based school with high standards of excellence that helps students succeed in an increasingly competitive world. Students explore new horizons and expand creativity & skills through academics,physical fitness and the arts. Experience is gained through extra-curricular activities in a safe, religious, family-centered environment. IHM uses technology and software programs to prepare students for the digital world. The school’s emphasis on community service instills Catholic values and fosters community leadership.

John Cardinal O’Connor School

16 North Broadway, Irvington

914-591-9330

jcoschool.org

[email protected]

JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a faith-based education to children who learn differently. The school empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS faculty are NYS certified and committed to students with mild to moderate special education needs mainly centered around speech, language, reading, writing, math, attention and social skills. This private Catholic school is a great affordable choice in Westchester County.

The Montfort Academy

125 E. Birch Street, Mount Vernon

914-699-7090

themontfortacademy.org

[email protected]

As the only classical curriculum Catholic high school in NY, The Montfort Academy is different—not only in academic preparation and spiritual formation. Staff treat kids seriously and personally as they grow in mind, body, and soul. Montfort Knights are eloquent in speech and writing, tenacious in intellectual pursuit, kind and compassionate in manners. Montfort also has extensive club offerings, athletic teams, AP courses and college level classes like Astronomy and Oceanography, as well as a 20-year track record of excellent college admissions.

Sacred Heart School

59 Wilson St., Hartsdale

914-946-7242

shshartsdale.org

[email protected]

Sacred Heart School is a Catholic Elementary School accredited by the State of New York and is a community dedicated to providing a comprehensive and challenging program for students in grades PreK-3 through grade eight. The program is designed to inspire creativity, leadership, and personal growth. Its experienced, credentialed faculty are committed to fostering a loving, nurturing environment, in which all students feel welcome and valued.

Saints John and Paul School

280 Weaver St., Larchmont

914-834-6332

sjpschool.org

Saints John and Paul School is a co-educational, Roman Catholic school for grades Pre-Kindergarten to 8 that is committed to providing quality, affordable education. Their administration, faculty, parish and parents are dedicated to building a school family for their students that encourages academic excellence, emphasizes respect for human values, elevates concern for community needs and incorporates Catholic faith into everyday lives. Through a rigorous academic program, they educate tomorrow’s leaders with values that matter.

The Ursuline School

1354 North Ave., New Rochelle

914-636-3950

[email protected]

ursulinenewrochelle.org

The Ursuline School Delivers an unparalleled educational experience reflected in the nearly $125 million in college scholarships offered over the past five years and provides 21st-century skills in a close-knit, inclusive community. From Financial Literacy to Design Thinking, programs foster personal development and collaborative learning. Diverse academic offerings come alive in state-of-the-art facilities, including a broadcast studio, dance studio, and new Bloomberg terminal. Students gain marketable skills while participating in science research, service projects, competitive athletics, and extracurricular activities.