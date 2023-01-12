New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Things To Do

Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!

By Posted on
Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!
Photo by Chris Lee

Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!

Carnegie Hall is excited to welcome back kids and families for Musical Explorers Family Concerts this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 12:00 pm and 3:00pm, for the first time since 2020. This exciting news is sure to be music to everyone’s ears!

Families will love that the Musical Explorers Family Concerts are highly interactive and  feature amazing artists from around the world performing in Zankel Hall.

The concerts provide an incredible experience celebrating unique musical cultures and traditions, featuring Gullah music with Quiana, Malian traditional music with Yacouba, and hip-hop with Soul Science Lab.

Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!
Photo by Chris Lee

Families will also love the free pre-concert activities (taking place one hour before each performance) that are sure to get everybody ready to sing and dance along with the artists. 

New York City public school students had the amazing opportunity to learn about these same artists throughout the semester as part of the Musical Explorers program.

The program teaches basic music skills in the classroom as children study songs from these musical traditions, reflect on their own communities, and develop singing and listening skills.

Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!
Photo by Fadi Kheir

Throughout the week, thousands of these schoolchildren in grades K-2 will visit Carnegie Hall for high-energy culminating concerts with their classes.

For more than a decade, Musical Explorers has been taught in New York City classrooms, and this season, the program will reach more than 9,000 students across New York City. 

Additional Musical Explorers Family Concerts will be offered in May 2023. For more information, please visit: carnegiehall.org/education

Psst… Here’s what you need to know about the NYC DOE Kindergarten Application!

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Manhattan Mandarin

Manhattan Mandarin started with two brothers tutoring Mandarin house-to-house in New York City. Thanks to our amazing students and team of great teachers, we're now New York's premier Mandarin tutoring company with programs and students across the country and beyond.

Ivy Camps USA

STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media & Communication for ages 6-14

TADA! Youth Theater

TADA! In-Person Musical Theater Classes for all ages & abilities!

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family January 2023

Related Articles