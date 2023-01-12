Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers Concerts Are Back!

Carnegie Hall is excited to welcome back kids and families for Musical Explorers Family Concerts this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 12:00 pm and 3:00pm, for the first time since 2020. This exciting news is sure to be music to everyone’s ears!

Families will love that the Musical Explorers Family Concerts are highly interactive and feature amazing artists from around the world performing in Zankel Hall.

The concerts provide an incredible experience celebrating unique musical cultures and traditions, featuring Gullah music with Quiana, Malian traditional music with Yacouba, and hip-hop with Soul Science Lab.

Families will also love the free pre-concert activities (taking place one hour before each performance) that are sure to get everybody ready to sing and dance along with the artists.

New York City public school students had the amazing opportunity to learn about these same artists throughout the semester as part of the Musical Explorers program.

The program teaches basic music skills in the classroom as children study songs from these musical traditions, reflect on their own communities, and develop singing and listening skills.

Throughout the week, thousands of these schoolchildren in grades K-2 will visit Carnegie Hall for high-energy culminating concerts with their classes.

For more than a decade, Musical Explorers has been taught in New York City classrooms, and this season, the program will reach more than 9,000 students across New York City.

Additional Musical Explorers Family Concerts will be offered in May 2023. For more information, please visit: carnegiehall.org/education.

Psst… Here’s what you need to know about the NYC DOE Kindergarten Application!