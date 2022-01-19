Best CBD Oils Reviewed for 2022

Did you know CBD oil is an excellent product for anyone looking to start a daily routine with the valuable compounds like phytocannabinoids in the hemp plant? It’s versatile, user-friendly, gluten-free, made with minimal ingredients, and extremely bioavailable, all ensuring excellent results. CBD oil supplements have become so popular that it seems like you can find them literally anywhere these days, but that doesn’t mean that just any old CBD oil tincture that you come across in a store is guaranteed to give you the wellness benefits for which hemp is known. Some companies go above and beyond to offer top-notch quality and effectiveness, while others, sadly, do not.

Now you can see why we’re going to discuss the top CBD brands that you will find on the market, based on a strict list of criteria that tell us the quality, safety, and effectiveness that customers can experience. These CBD oils are crafted by the most trusted names in the cannabis industry, and we cannot recommend them strongly enough.

Top 5 CBD Oil Brands of 2022

Shopping for CBD oil these days can seem like an impossible task with every brand under the sun promising that their high-quality oil is the very best, as you weed through hundreds of different formulas. So, how can you know which CBD oils are of the highest quality? Before we get into that, here is our list of the top CBD oil brands that you’ll find in 2022.

Fab CBD – Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil NuLeaf Naturals – Best Variety Blessed CBD – Best THC-Free CBD Oil Lazarus Naturals – Best Flavor Joy Organics – Best Organic CBD Oil

Selecting the Best CBD Oil: How Did We Do it?

With a wide range of CBD oils currently on the market, the process of narrowing them down to just five was no easy task. But, we knew which factors to look for that tell us how effective, safe and high in quality a formula is, and we applied these factors to each and every CBD oil that we analyzed. These are the things that we looked for.

Source of Hemp: Firstly, it’s always important that the hemp material used to make CBD oil is grown domestically, because the less it travels, the fresher it is, and therefore the more potent and flavorful. Also, we made sure that a company was working with organic hemp material, which is free of pesticides and other unwanted chemicals used to grow conventional crops. CBD Potency & Type: Naturally, a CBD oil that has a very low potency isn’t going to give you noticeable results. So, we looked at the milligram strengths of cannabidiol that companies use to make their CBD oils. Aside from that, we checked to see whether a company uses full spectrum, broad spectrum or CBD isolate extract. Additional Ingredients: Very important to look through the list of ingredients when choosing a CBD oil, to make sure that a company isn’t sneaking any fillers or artificial flavorings into their products. Ideally, a CBD oil should contain as few ingredients as possible to enhance the purity of the hemp. Extraction Method: Companies can use various extraction methods to create their hemp extracts, and some are better than others in terms of the purity levels they yield as well as the chemical stability. Third-Party Lab Reports: CBD oils should always contain hemp extract that has undergone third-party lab testing registered with the state. These lab reports should also be made easy to find on a company’s website. Lab reports provide unbiased insight into the quality, purity and safety of a brand’s hemp. Brand Reputation: We also looked at reviews to hear what customers have to say about their experiences with specific CBD oil products.

Best CBD Oils to Buy in 2022: In-Depth Review

#1: FAB CBD – Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil

FAB CBD is one of the most sought-after brands on the market, as their products are renowned for their effectiveness, and the company really strives to be as transparent as possible with their customers. Starting with organic, locally sourced hemp, they use excellent extraction methods to create their signature line of products which has something for everyone, consisting of gummies, oils, topicals, and even pet-based products. Everything on their site is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, offering peace of mind to CBD beginners in particular.

FAB CBD Highlights:

Organic hemp from Colorado

Excellent transparency

Plant-derived formulas

Large selection of products

Full spectrum CBD

The CBD Oil from FAB CBD

FAB offers a great selection of CBD oils in various strengths and flavors, all made with full spectrum hemp to provide the body with every desirable chemical compound found within the plant material. Their CBD oils are known for working quickly thanks to the high bioavailability that the brand achieves through the use of cutting-edge practices.

Source of Hemp: Colorado

CBD Potency & Type: 300mg/600mg/1200mg/2400mg / full spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: MCT oil, natural flavoring

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

3rd Party Lab Reports: Proverde Labs

Pros:

Full spectrum hemp extract

Great variety of strengths

Generous flavor selection

Made with MCT oil

High bioavailability

Cons:

No shipping outside of the US

#2: NuLeaf Naturals – Best Variety

NuLeaf Naturals is another brand that customers trust, as they’ve been on the hemp scene for ages while always meeting customers’ needs in terms of effectiveness and general quality. Their hemp comes from Colorado and is grown organically to offer pesticide-free formulas. NuLeaf strictly avoids putting fillers and additives into their products to keep the cannabis plant compounds as pure as possible, all while delivering a generous selection of product types to make sure that everyone can engage in a CBD routine that completely suits their needs and preferences.

NuLeaf Naturals Highlights:

Organic hemp from USA

Zero fillers or additives

Friendly customer service

High transparency with customers

Generous product selection

The CBD Oil from NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals offers a fantastic selection of CBD oils to choose from, and all of these oils combine hemp extract with hempseed oil which is high in nutrients as an added bonus. Aside from their standard full spectrum oil, they also offer oils that are enhanced with CBG, CBN, and CBC, three equally valuable cannabinoids found in the hemp plant which are considered rare.

Source of Hemp: United States

CBD Potency & Type: 60 mg of CBD per serving / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: Hempseed oil

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

3rd Party Lab Reports: n/a (requires product batch number to access)

Pros:

CBG, CBC, and CBN options

Made with nutrient-dense hempseed oil

Two ingredients, all-natural

Full spectrum hemp

Derived organically

Cons:

No flavors

#3: Blessed CBD – Best THC-Free CBD Oil

One brand that’s doing a splendid job of giving hemp enthusiasts top-notch CBD is Blessed, a brand based in the United Kingdom that works with locally sourced, certified organic hemp plant material. This company offers a generous variety of product types including topicals, gummies and, of course, oils, all while using the cleanest ingredients possible to ensure formulas that are gentle on the body yet highly effective. Blessed CBD produces small batches of products to ensure that the quality level remains extremely high on a consistent basis.

Blessed CBD Highlights:

Made in small batches

Clean extraction methods

All-natural ingredients

High transparency

Based in the UK

The CBD Oil from Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD Oils are made with broad spectrum hemp extract, meaning that it contains 0% THC but is rich in the other beneficial compounds found in hemp. The hemp is blended with hempseed oil, which is rich in valuable nutrients, while the formula comes in a few unique strength choices.

Source of Hemp: United Kingdom

CBD Potency and Type: 500mg/1000mg/1800mg per 30ml bottle / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: Hempseed oil

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

3rd Party Lab Reports: Phytovista Laboratories

Pros:

THC-free broad spectrum hemp

Three milligram strength options

Only a couple of ingredients

Made with hempseed oil

Organic

Cons:

No flavors

#4: Lazarus Naturals – Best Flavor

Lazarus Naturals is a trusted brand on the hemp market and has been since 2014, when the Portland-based company first launched their first CBD products. This company is known for their incredible quality standards, as they are present throughout every step of the manufacturing process to ensure that the end result is pure, clean and highly effective. Lazarus Naturals offers all kinds of exciting CBD products including coconut oils infused with hemp and delicious chocolates, along with formulas that highlight the benefits of CBN.

Lazarus Naturals Highlights:

Organic, Colorado grown hemp

High transparency

Made in the US

Generous product selection

Innovative formulas

The CBD Oil from Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals carries an excellent choice of oils to choose from, available in two distinctive potency levels and various bottle sizes depending on the user’s needs. Made with natural ingredients, they offer a stunning array of flavor options that appeal to the palate, to keep the taste buds engaged with one’s daily hemp routine. The amber glass dropper bottles keep what’s inside nice and fresh for maximum potency and flavor down to the last drop.

Source of Hemp: Colorado

CBD Potency & Type: 20mg/50mg per ml / full spectrum or broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: MCT oil, natural flavoring

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

3rd Party Lab Reports: Columbia Laboratories

Pros:

Two strengths available

Great flavors

Various size options

Full and broad spectrum available

Organic

Cons:

A bit pricier

#5: Joy Organics – Best Organic CBD Oil

Female-owned brand Joy Organics is proud to create fully organic hemp products in all kinds of desirable forms including capsules, pet products, energy drinks, tinctures, gummies, and more. This brand strictly uses non-gmo, naturally derived ingredients to ensure that customers get the cleanest formulas possible, and they are incredibly strict with their quality standards, while being sure to offer as much transparency to customers as possible to maintain trust.

Joy Organics Highlights:

100% organic formulas

Plant-derived ingredients

Innovative products

Great transparency

Highly bioavailable hemp

The CBD Oil from Joy Organics

Joy Organics has really gone above and beyond with their CBD oils, offering various milligram strengths and flavors so that customers can personalize their daily hemp experience according to their strictest needs. The ingredients are totally plant-derived to be as gentle to the body as possible.

Source of Hemp: United States

CBD Potency and Type: 15mg/30mg/45mg per serving / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: MCT oil, natural flavoring

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

3rd Party Lab Reports: Stillwater Laboratories

Pros:

Zero THC

Variety of milligram strengths

Great flavor selection

Naturally sourced ingredients

100% organic

Cons:

Not full spectrum hemp

Definition of CBD & CBD-Infused Oils

CBD is short for cannabidiol, the dominant chemical compound found in the hemp plant. Known for its many benefits, its most popular product form is CBD oil, which consists of a hemp extract derived from raw hemp plant material, which is diluted into a carrier oil. CBD oil is known for its versatility, as it can be added to food or even used topically, but its most common application is that of a tincture.

Research and Studies Based on CBD and CBD Oil

As a cannabinoid, CBD attaches itself to cannabinoid receptors placed throughout each system of the body, as part of the endocannabinoid system that has the job of keeping us in homeostasis. When CBD attaches to these receptors, a chemical reaction occurs that allows adjacent bodily processes to be regulated, hence the many effects for which CBD is known.

Many studies have found that CBD possesses mood-regulating properties as a result of the compound’s ability to bind to CB1 receptors in the nervous system that keep neurochemicals like dopamine, serotonin and cortisol in equilibrium, which is why so many people find the compound useful when trying to manage stress and even depression. The compound also regulates melatonin production, which is why so many people find it helpful for sleep. Studies have also indicated pain-relieving properties that come from the compound’s ability to offer both analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects to the body. Chronic pain sufferers are particularly interested in these health benefits, as relief from chronic pain can be elusive and yet so impactful on one’s quality of life.

Right now, scientists are exploring applications of CBD as a neuroprotectant. Neuroprotectants protect the neurological system to keep the neurons and neural pathways healthy, which can be useful to those who suffer from epilepsy, dementia and traumatic brain injury. Meanwhile, the general anti-inflammatory properties of hemp may provide immune support and reduce inflammation throughout the body.

CBD Oil Benefits: Hype or Real?

CBD was first discovered in 1965, and since then, scientists have had plenty of time to really analyze the benefits associated with the cannabinoid. What this means is that the benefits that scientists have discovered have been verified through plenty of research, and are a lot more than just hype. These benefits include:

Types of CBD Oil, and Which One to Pick

CBD oil can contain one of three types of hemp extract, and each one can affect the way in which the CBD provides you with benefits that you’re seeking out.

Type #1: Full Spectrum

Full spectrum hemp extract offers the complete variety of chemical compounds in hemp, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and nutrients – and this means that full spectrum hemp has trace amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that exists in hemp. This amount of THC is both legal and non-psychoactive, which means that there is no side effect of feeling “high.” It’s regarded as the best option since it can promote the entourage effect, referring to the synergistic benefits of cbd when each compound in the cannabis plant is consumed together for enhanced effects.

Type #2: Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum cbd oil is the result of fully removing the THC from full spectrum hemp, while maintaining every other chemical compound.

Type #3: CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is pure CBD extract, free of any other chemical compounds found in hemp.

CBD Oil Dosage: How Much Should You Really Consume?

The standard dosage for CBD oil is of a concentration between 25mg-40mg per serving, and most companies make it so that a full dropper of oil provides you with the ideal daily dose. Note that it’s always best to follow the instructions on a CBD oil’s label to make sure you’re taking the recommended amount.

How Does CBD Oil Compare to Other CBD Products?

CBD oil is one type of hemp product that CBD companies are manufacturing, but there are many other options including CBD gummies, CBD vapes and CBD topicals. Many people prefer CBD oil for a few reasons, as each reason can impact their experience.

Reason #1: When taken as a tincture, the effects can kick in within 45 minutes and last for up to 4 hours. Meanwhile, gummies take about 90 minutes and last for 8 hours, and vaping products last for only an hour, kicking in within minutes. CBD oil provides a good middle-ground.

Reason #2: CBD oil can be used in more ways than just a tincture, while other products are not as versatile.

Reason #3: CBD oil contains very few ingredients, while edibles can contain many.

Reason #4: CBD oil is easy to dose out according to the milliliter, while inhalable products are harder to dose consistently.

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying CBD Oil Legally

CBD oil is completely legal throughout the United States, both on a federal and a state level. This has been the case since 2018, when hemp became legalized. To be sold legally, CBD oil cannot contain more than 0.3% delta 9 THC. The good news is that any legitimate CBD company complies with this law, so you really don’t have to worry about ending up with illegal CBD oil when shopping for it.

Ultimately, it’s best to buy CBD oil online, as it’s more likely to be fresh and high in quality due to the fact that online brands have a larger audience to appeal to. Always look at lab reports before buying to verify that the product contains the CBD industry standard maximum of 0.3% THC, while also being free of impurities and contaminants.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil can be a gamechanger in your routine, offering a quick and easy way to get in a daily dose of the valuable properties found within the hemp plant. But, your results largely depend on who you’re buying it from, as some companies simply miss the mark. That’s why we suggest that you consider these brands above, to ensure that you’re getting only lab-tested, carefully formulated, and organic CBD oil that’s highly rated by consumers all around the country and world. With any of these CBD oils, you’ll know with confidence that you are giving your body the finest hemp anywhere.