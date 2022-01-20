Best CBD Oil for Dogs for 2022

Many of us take CBD oil as part of a daily wellness routine, knowing that the properties of hemp are capable of benefiting us in many ways. But, research has shown us that humans are not the only ones who can benefit from this type of product. Our beloved canines are equally capable of enjoying the properties found within the hemp plant to achieve a sense of equilibrium throughout body and mind, with CBD having the potential to calm their nerves, alleviate discomfort and much more.

There are a few different types of CBD-based products made exclusively for pets on the market, but easily, one of the most versatile is CBD oil. Now, if you’re going to purchase hemp oil tinctures for your dog, best to make sure first, that it has the right formula and milligram strength for their needs, as canine bodies are typically smaller than humans, and they have specific needs when it comes to ingredients. The FDA doesn’t regulate CBD products, so to make your life easier as a pet owner, we’ve done the research and made a list of the top CBD oils for dogs that you’ll find on today’s market.

2022’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs Summarized

Any devoted dog owner wants to know that they are giving their furry companion the very best CBD oil possible for their needs, knowing that it’s made with high-quality, safe ingredients and that it has what it takes to deliver real results. We have carefully looked through countless cannabis oils that are out there to determine the absolute best options for your precious canine.

Selecting The Best CBD Oil Products for Dogs: How Did We Do it?

You can imagine that choosing from the countless cannabis plant oils available was quite a tedious process, as the market is ever-growing it seems. Still, we were able to narrow down our list fairly easily by knowing exactly which factors to look for when observing the many different formulas that companies produce.

Source of Hemp: It’s critically important that a company source their hemp using very strict standards, as the raw material of the hemp plant can make or break the end product. We went with companies that source their hemp as locally as possible, as this means that it’s more likely to be fresh and therefore more potent and bioavailable. We also made sure that the companies we selected use hemp that’s grown organically, so it’s free of pesticides and other unwanted, potentially toxic substances associated with conventional farming methods. CBD Potency & Type: Potency is especially important when it comes to dogs, as their daily intake needs are somewhat different from ours. Dogs can vary in size depending on their breed, thus requiring different milligram strengths, and so we wanted to find companies that make it easy for owners to give their dogs the number of milligrams appropriate for their dog’s size. Further, we looked at whether a company uses full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, which determines which hemp-derived chemical compounds are present in the product, thus influencing the effects that it may provide. Additional Ingredients: It is always very important to see what the other ingredients are, besides hemp, in a CBD oil, to make sure that a company isn’t sneaking into their formula low-quality, unsafe or simply cheap filler ingredients, or allowing heavy metals, solvents, or preservatives to lessen the purity of the product. It’s even more important to examine the ingredients when looking for a CBD oil for dogs, because some ingredients that are safe for us are considered toxic to canines. We put a lot of effort into reading each and every ingredient to know that the CBD oils we promote contain zero ingredients found to be harmful to dogs. Extraction Method: Many people overlook the extraction method used to produce the hemp extract from the raw plant material, but the fact of the matter is that how the compounds were extracted from the plant material play a huge role in terms of quality and effectiveness. Certain lower-quality methods can damage the chemical stability of the plant, and negatively impact its bioavailability. Further, certain extraction methods can introduce impurities into the final product which are very much unwanted. Third-Party Lab Reports: All hemp products should be tested by a state-authorized third-party laboratory before being made available for purchase. This testing process involves sending batches of hemp extract to an unbiased facility, where it’s analyzed for safety, quality and purity levels. The lab returns the sample to the company along with the resulting lab reports, which the company must then make available to the public. Brand Reputation: Lastly, we carefully considered the reputation of the brand selling the CBD oil, to see what reviewers have to say about their products, and to figure out whether or not they’re generally trusted by the community of hemp enthusiasts.

4 Best CBD Oils for Dogs to Buy in 2022

#1: FAB CBD – Best Overall Full Spectrum CBD Oil

FAB CBD continues putting out some of the best hemp products. They have been a staple of the market for quite some time, and customers clearly trust them thanks to their dedication to being as transparent as possible about how their products are made. It all begins with locally sourced, organic plant material that is extracted using the best methods available, leading to a generous array of highly bioavailable product types so that everyone can find the perfect product for their daily needs. FAB also maintains a great customer service team that goes above and beyond to make customers feel at ease about taking their products.

FAB CBD Highlights:

Organically grown, locally sourced hemp

Top-notch customer service

Natural ingredients

Great product selection

30-day money-back guarantee

The CBD Oil from FAB CBD

Many dog owners have chosen FAB CBD for their canine’s daily hemp routine thanks to the superb quality of the oil, and the fact that the dosage is easy to customize with so many milligram strengths to choose from. Made with full spectrum hemp, it gives your dog’s body the complete array of desirable chemical compounds found within the plant material. This can also be great, of course, for their particular needs.

Source of Hemp: Colorado

CBD Potency & Type: 300mg/600mg/1200mg/2400mg / full spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: MCT oil, natural flavoring

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

Certificates of Analysis: Proverde Labs

Pros:

Full spectrum

Easy to dose with different strengths

Unflavored option

Made with MCT oil

Highly bioavailable

Cons:

No shipping outside of the US

#2: NuLeaf Naturals – Best CBD Oil Made for Dogs

Another very trusted brand is NuLeaf Naturals, who offers a very enticing variety of top-quality hemp products for different consumer needs. They also highlight cannabinoids like CBN and CBG in their catalog, knowing that each cannabinoid has its own intrinsic value that can be extremely useful to specific hemp-related goals. Overall, their reputation is stellar thanks to their transparency, exceptional manufacturing methods and clean formulas that are free of additives and fillers that interfere with the purity and quality of their products.

NuLeaf Naturals Highlights:

Organic, locally sourced hemp

100% natural formulas

Excellent transparency with customers

Wide array of product types

Emphasis on alternative cannabinoids

The CBD Oil from NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf offers a CBD tincture formula made exclusively for dogs, which is as clean as it gets, combining full spectrum hemp extract with nutrient-dense hempseed oil to give them the best of the best. This pet product comes in the ideal milligram strength for a dog’s body, and customizing the dosage amount is as easy as counting the drops that come out of the included dropper cap.

Source of Hemp: United States

CBD Potency & Type: 3mg per drop / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: Hempseed oil

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

Certificates of Analysis: n/a (requires product batch number to access)

Pros:

3mg per drop for easy dosing

Highly nutritious hempseed oil

100% natural

Full spectrum hemp

Unflavored

Cons:

No flavors for dogs

#3: Blessed CBD – Best THC-Free CBD Oil

Based in the UK, Blessed CBD is working hard to put their country’s hemp industry on the map by maintaining extremely strict standards with all CBD-infused products to leave their facility. Blessed produces their products in small batches to ensure maximum quality control and use the leading extraction methods to ensure the finest purity and bioavailability levels for their loyal customers. They also offer an awesome variety of useful CBD-infused products including gummies, topicals, and more.

Blessed CBD Highlights:

Made in small batches

Top-notch extraction techniques

Clean, naturally derived ingredients

Based in the United Kingdom

Excellent bioavailability

The CBD Oil from Blessed CBD

Blessed makes a THC-free CBD oil that is not made exclusively for dogs but checks all of the boxes in terms of what would be the most beneficial to their daily needs. They offer a 500mg option that is likely the best choice since it makes dosing easy for smaller and medium-sized breeds.

Source of Hemp: United Kingdom

CBD Potency and Type: 500mg/1000mg/1800mg per 30ml bottle / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: Hempseed oil

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

Certificates of Analysis: Phytovista Laboratories

Pros:

THC-Free

Lower milligram strength option

Unflavored

Made with nutrient-rich hempseed oil

Organic hemp

Cons:

No flavors for dogs

#4: Green Roads – Easiest to Dose

Since 2013, Green Roads has been on a lot of people’s radars as one of the most recognizable names in the hemp industry. Plus, this company clearly earned their stellar reputation through hard work, dedication to clean ingredients, and CBD products that simply prove to be effective time and time again. Did you know Green Roads was also one of the first brands to really raise industry standards when it comes to quality? They did so by utilizing the most carefully sourced hemp possible and the finest manufacturing methods to yield ultra-pure products boasting impressive bioavailability.

Green Roads Highlights:

Great customer service

Natural ingredients

Generous selection of products

High quality standards

Long-time favorite

The CBD Oil from Green Roads

Green Roads put a lot of effort into crafting the ideal CBD oil formula exclusively for pets. It combines their signature cannabinoid-rich hemp extract with MCT oil and comes in three specific formulas for different pet sizes so that you can feel more confident knowing that you’re giving your furry friend the right amount according to their weight. Formulated by pharmacists, it’s free of filler ingredients. All of these things make their CBD oil a great choice for administering to your dog daily.

Source of Hemp: United States

CBD Potency & Type: 2mg / 7mg / 20mg per ml / broad spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: MCT oil

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

Certificates of Analysis: n/a (must be scanned using QR code on product label)

Pros:

Few strengths available

Easy to dose

MCT oil

No additives

THC-free

Cons:

A flavors for dogs

What’s CBD Oil? How Does It Help Your Dog?

CBD oil refers to a specific type of hemp product that consists of pure hemp extract and a carrier oil. It comes in a dropper bottle, so that dosing can be done consistently and intuitively. CBD companies manufacture their oils in a variety of concentrations (milligram strengths), and can be administered in a few different ways. It can be administered sublingually, so that the compounds absorb through the oral tissue, or it can be added to their food so that the hemp is ingested. It can also be used as a topical if needed, as the compounds absorb competently through the skin.

CBD oil, and cannabidiol (CBD) in general, might be quite beneficial to canines. We know through years of research that all mammals have an endocannabinoid system (ECS). Meaning, dogs and humans can likely derive the same benefits from the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, including CBD itself. This system is responsible for keeping the body in homeostasis and does so by sending cannabinoids like CBD to various cannabinoid receptors located throughout the body. This allows cannabinoids to attach to the receptors to stimulate regulatory effects within their respective bodily systems. Basically, CBD can balance a dog’s body and mind to improve their overall sense of wellbeing while helping with certain ailments that are relatively common to dogs including pain (even chronic pain), stress, and so on.

Many dog owners give their canines CBD to make them calmer. One study demonstrated that CBD can be particularly useful for this, as dogs who were administered CBD were not as reactive to nearby fireworks, thus showing that CBD was able to reduce their stress reactivity. Meanwhile, a study done at Cornell University found that dogs that had osteoarthritis experienced a reduction in pain and an increase in mobility when administered CBD on a daily basis.

Is it Safe to Give CBD to Your Dog?

Naturally, no pet owner wants to give something to their dog that may present harmful side effects or not be safe for them in the short or long term for that matter. What we can say is that because dogs have an endocannabinoid system like humans, cannabinoids are nontoxic to them, and many dogs can tolerate cannabidiol on a daily basis. Ultimately, it’s best to ask your veterinarian whether or not your dog may benefit from being put on a daily hemp regimen, but we can say that many people give their dogs CBD each day and find that it offers the results that they’re looking for. It’s also wise to be sure that any CBD brand you choose provides certificates of Analysis (COA) on their hemp.

Potential Health Benefits of CBD Oil for Your Dog: Explained

Since 1965, researchers have been analyzing CBD and other hemp compounds carefully in clinical studies, and have determined that CBD has the strong potential to offer these properties to all mammals:

Various Types of CBD Oil Products for Your Dog: Explained

CBD oil is made with one of three types of hemp extract depending on the CBD brand that’s making it. While each one can be extremely useful, it’s good to know the differences so that you can make the best choice based on your personal preferences.

Type #1: Full Spectrum

Full spectrum hemp extract contains the complete variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and nutrients found in the hemp plant, while offering the most synergistic value through the presence of the plant’s total chemical composition. Full spectrum hemp does contain the 0.3% naturally occurring THC found in the plant, but this is non-psychoactive and overall safe for dogs.

Type #2: Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum hemp is full spectrum hemp extract that has had the THC completely removed to be ‘100% THC-free’.

Type #3: CBD Isolate

CBD isolate refers to pure cannabidiol extract, and contains no other naturally occurring hemp compounds.

CBD Oil vs CBD Treats: Which One is Best for Your Furry Friend?

The two most popular types of CBD products for dogs are CBD oil and CBD dog treats. Both are extremely useful to dogs, and your canine may naturally prefer one over the other. What makes CBD oil stand out is its versatility, as it can be ingested when blended with their food, absorbed sublingually for faster-acting effects, or applied topically to their skin to benefit the skin tissue as well as the muscles and joints. CBD oil also allows for more controlled dosing since you can count how much you give your dog per drop.

CBD Oil Dosage Guide for Your Dog

When it comes to dosing your dog with pet CBD, the key is to follow the instructions if you’re buying a CBD oil made specifically for dogs. The manufacturer of a CBD oil made for dogs should offer a clear dosage guide on their label. As a rule of thumb, regardless of whether the CBD oil is made for dogs or for humans, you should give them 1 to 2 milligrams for every 10 pounds.

Where & How Do You Buy CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD is full legal throughout the USA, and so you won’t have a hard time finding a CBD oil that you can purchase for your dog. You can find CBD oil in both local stores and online, and we recommend going with an online source since brands that sell products online tend to have higher quality standards and fresher products due to higher demand.

Keep in mind that when you use CBD for your pup, you must either choose a CBD product made exclusively for dogs, or find a CBD oil that comes in generally low concentrations (milligram strengths) and contains only ingredients that are proven to be safe for canines. This is why we ultimately recommend that you select a product from the list above, as we ensured that all of those CBD oils are safe and effective for dogs.

Final Thoughts

Overall, quality CBD oil is an incredibly useful product not only for humans, but for our beloved companions as well. We suggest that you check out these amazing CBD oils above, as they all have what it takes to get your canine started on a solid hemp routine that’s likely to be effective, while the products themselves are gentle on your dog’s body. Again, as we cannot stress this enough, make sure that you talk to your dog’s veterinarian to ensure that you’re giving them a routine that is the most likely to yield positive results.