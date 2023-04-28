Thriving at Camp in the arts, sports, and STEM/STEAM Programs

Camp season is quickly approaching. As your child is getting excited about a summer of fun and new adventures, as a parent, it is also exciting to have them have the opportunity to foster new skills. Camp is a time for kids to continually develop their social/emotional learning, boost their self-esteem, and tap into their creativity. And while many of us think of camps as roasting smores and water games, which is on point -summer camps also off programs such as art, dance, music, STEM/STEAM programs, and sports. These subjects help kids tap into new topics and freely explore!

Below, we are sharing examples of the many benefits of specialty programs at camp and how they will help your child soar this summer – and beyond!

Art Programs at Camp

Art programs at camp offer an incredible way for your child to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ noted, “Art is often one of children’s favorite school subjects, but it usually only happens once a week.”

At camp, kids can explore art through a variety of modalities. Alicia stated, “Art is offered daily with beading, jewelry making, painting, tie dying, ceramics, and more.” These multiple disciplines allow children to explore forms of art that they might not have access to at school or from supplemental programs. They will have the opportunity to test out new forms of expression and discover new ways to showcase their creative side.

Other artistic forms of expression your camper might enjoy at traditional or specialty camps are dance, theater, and music. Dance allows kids to express themselves through movement; theater helps kids engage and communicate with others; music can help with memory, focus, and group communication.

Alicia stated, “Campers can explore their creativity, express themselves through the arts, and discover a new favorite interest.”

STEM/STEAM at Camp

There has been an enormous concentration on STEM/STEAM programming over the past few years. STEM focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, while STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts.

These programs help foster a child’s creativity, encourage experimentation, develop their problem-solving skills, and help to develop their critical thinking skills as they engage in fun, educational, and interactive activities.

Alicia shared, “From science experiments to building challenges to rocketry, children can engage in experiential learning at camp without grades or homework!”

Some camps include STEAM/STEM activities such as coding, game making, animation, YouTube production, digital arts, video game design, 3D printing, and more. These modalities can help make learning fun and exciting and lay the foundation for the school year ahead and help enhance their passion/interest in these subjects.

“These hands-on activities foster creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking engagingly and interactively, allowing children to learn something new daily,” Alicia added.

Sports at Camp

Sports are a huge part of summer camp where kids can try out new activities, move their bodies, and work as a team. Kids will also be able to exert independence, develop confidence, learn new skills, utilize strategic thinking, help with mental clarity, and further develop their communication skills.

Alicia stated, “Camp is the perfect environment for children to try new sports. Not only do sports at camp give children a chance to try out a new sport in a non-competitive environment, but sports also foster teamwork and keep kids moving. Many times, children go home from camp wanting to play a new sport at home after discovering it at camp!”

This includes the opportunity to enjoy a range of modalities such as swimming, basketball, soccer, climbing, tennis, running, baseball, gymnastics, horseback riding, and much more.

Summer camp will create a lifetime of memories and bring joy to your child’s life. A huge component is the many specialty programs that can help boost your child’s confidence, promotes their growth, and encourage them to try new things as they have fun.

Bronx

Dominican Academy

44 East 68th Street, New York

dominicanacademy.org

This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195.

Hudson Country Montessori Summer Camp

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

[email protected]

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country’s camp is an eight-week program (June 26 -August 18) for ages 18 months to 12 years. With themed weekly schedules, campers engage in indoor/outdoor activities while learning and having fun. Activities include daily swim instruction (on-premise pool), sports, hands-on science, technology, art, field trips, music, dance and more. Flexible scheduling, full & half-day sessions and extended hours 7:30am-6:00pm available.

Mosholu Day Camp

261 Arden Valley Road, Southfields

845-243-0751

mmcc.org/camp

For 80 years, Mosholu Day Camp has been providing affordable quality camping to children ages 5-15 from all over the area. Sitting on beautiful Lake Cohasset at Harriman State Park, they offer children a place to develop, experience, and enjoy nature, while taking part in unforgettable summer activities like swimming, boating, sports, music, arts, and everything else you’d come to expect from an awesome summer day camp! Buses with A/C, full 8-week summer, multi-week options.

New Settlement Community Center

1501 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

718-758-5901

newsettlement.org

The New Settlement Community Center is offering a range of programming this upcoming summer and fall, including Summer Swim Camp, Afterschool, STEM, Yoga, Mixed Martial Arts, Music, Swimming, and more. All classes are either low-cost or free and serve community members 6-month-old to seniors. Summer Camp registration starts April 24th. Summer Arts and Swimming Program registration starts June 26th, and ends July 9th. Fall programs and Afterschool registration starts August 28th and ends September 10th.

St Catharine Academy (SCA) Higher Achievement Program

2550 Willamsbridge Rd. Bronx NY

718-882-2882

scahs.org

The Higher Achievement Program (HAP) at SCA is an immersive program preparing girls entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades for the TACHS Exam. Students are introduced to the high school environment, SCA’s STEM Lab and Robotics program, and a variety of sports. July 10th – July 28th, 9 am – 2 pm. Program fee: $500.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Fencing Center

528 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn

718-522-5822

[email protected]

Brooklyn Fencing Center opened in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, in January 2003. As Brooklyn’s first competitive fencing club, their mission is to make the excitement and joy of fencing more accessible to Brooklynites of all ages.The main Park Slope location features Olympic-sized grounded pistes and 3,000 square feet of fencing facilities. Downtown Brooklyn satellite location hosts three strips for group classes and private lessons. Armory services offered as well.

Chess at 3 Summer Camp

UES Club – 1309 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Park Slope Club – 169 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217

chessat3.com

[email protected]

Chess at 3 club summer camps are packed with fun. With offerings for all ages, there is something for everyone. Themed chess camps split by age/level, advanced chess camp for tweens/teens, Birchguard Quest camp (a kid-friendly version of Dungeons and Dragons), combo camps (classics like Backgammon, Go, and Rubik’s Cube), and more. Campers will play games on a life-sized chess set and take home a goodie bag from a week they’ll never forget.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

DNA Learning Center

One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

Hands-On Science Summer Camps! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Week-long, in-person science camps are held at three locations: at the Dolan DNALC in Cold Spring Harbor, the DNALC NYC @ City Tech in Brooklyn, and the Regeneron DNALC in Sleepy Hollow. Led by experienced instructors, campers learn to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments at grade levels beyond their peers. Scholarships are available!

Dominican Academy

44 East 68th Street, New York

dominicanacademy.org

This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195.

Park Slope Day Camp

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Park, Windsor Terrace

718-788-7732

[email protected]

parkslopedaycamp.com

Primarily outdoor, fun, engaging traditional camp. For children ages 3.5 to 14. Experienced, caring and dynamic staff. Wide variety of activities; sports, arts, yoga, archery and more. Soccer specialty program. 4 two-week sessions, extended hours and transportation available.

Stepping Stones Center

44 1st Place, Brooklyn

718-630-1000, 718-243-1432

[email protected]

Stepping Stones Center is an alternative preschool offering a 6-week half-day summer camp session from July 5th to August 11th. They are a small intimate camp, perfect for first-time campers and young toddlers! Start the morning with water play in the sunny backyard, continue with art, cooking, science and more. Be in touch with your child’s teacher through an app with real time picture updates throughout the day. Perfect for ages 2-5, choose from several half day options.

Long Island

401 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights

516-620-2022

[email protected]

bethsholomdaycamp.com

Beth Sholom Day Camp, for children aged 3-15 years old, encourages children to try new activities, build friendships and develop skills in a safe and nurturing environment. Campers participate in a variety of activities – swim, sports, arts, science and more! American Red Cross swim instruction is offered in three heated pools onsite. The camp program includes Kosher lunch and 2 snacks daily and door to door bus transportation. New for 2023 – Towel Service!

Camps R Us

Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Melville, St. James, Syosset, Valley Stream, and Williston Park,

516-935-CAMP (2267)

campsrus.org

[email protected]

At Camps ‘R’ Us, their mission is to provide Long Island families with an accredited, award-winning, and affordable camp experience. Family owned and operated, and celebrating 30 years in 2023, kids love spending their summer with friends, making meaningful memories, and developing positive relationships with their camp counselors. Families love having the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are cared for in a safe, nurturing environment.

Camp Garden City

245 Stewart Avenue,

Garden City, NY 11530

212-641-0438

campgardencity.com

[email protected]

Camp Garden City is a day camp offering spring and summer programs to keep young minds engaged. They create a safe, fun-filled camp experience to capture the magic of summer. Campers are encouraged to play, create and innovate. Their well-trained staff mold campers’ interests and talents into entrepreneurial pursuits. They have a professionally curated curriculum, including art, dance and soccer. Campers go on weekly trips to incredible sites across Long Island.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

DNA Learning Center

One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

Hands-On Science Summer Camps! Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Week-long in-person science camps are held at three locations: at the Dolan DNALC in Cold Spring Harbor, the DNALC NYC @ City Tech in Brooklyn, and the Regeneron DNALC in Sleepy Hollow. Led by experienced instructors, campers learn to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments at grade levels beyond their peers. Scholarships are available!

Destination Science

888-909-2822

Nassau: Garden City, Manhasset

Suffolk: Babylon, Commack, Huntington Station, Sayville, Setauket

[email protected]

destinationscience.org

For 23 years Destination Science has been the fun science camp for curious kids 5-11! This summer, become a robot engineer, explore coaster science, create a biobot and join the DS space force! Participate in 15 STEM activities weekly, make &

take projects, three science stations per day, plus games, challenges, silly songs and all the fun of camp! Destination Science Camp gets kids excited about science and builds great life skills including curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, cooperation, persistence and more! Register by June 1st and save $10 per week!

Extreme STEAM Science Kids at Park Shore

450 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills

631-499-8580

ExtremeSTEAMCamp.com

[email protected]

Does your child LOVE science and technology? Kids can join this one-of–a–kind educational summer program featuring robotics, mechanical and electrical engineering, coding, science, art, and mathematics – all while having fun! Located in the three-story STEAM Science Center and Hydroponics Lab on a 15 acre campus featuring scientific field trips. Their thematic 2-week sessions are geared to stimulate curiosity in science. A morning program is available with the option to extend the day and experience all of the amazing activities at Park Shore.

Future Stars Summer Camps

8 Long Island Locations

Weekly Sessions

914-273-8500

fscamps.com

Future Stars offers 15+ STEAM Education, Arts and Specialty camps. Everything from LEGO Robotics, 3D Printing and Drone Adventure, to Dance, Drama and Art. They even have an Adventure Camp program where campers go off-site and participate in exciting activities such as surfing, kayaking, indoor rock climbing, ropes courses and ninja warrior gyms. With 8 convenient locations across Long Island and over 40 programs to choose from, there is something for everyone.

Kenwal Day Camp

100 Drexel Ave., Melville

631-694-3399

[email protected]

kenwaldaycamp.com

Kenwal Day Camp is a family owned, traditional day camp where the main goal is to create a fun, safe environment in which ALL campers thrive. Their programs are supervised by teachers and college students, ensuring exciting, adventurous, fun filled days. Kenwal is the camp where your child can start at age 3, in a nurturing “camp within a camp” program. These campers are still thriving at age 16 in the Teen, CIT and Extreme Teen Overnight Travel Programs. Along their journey, campers will constantly be challenged in a fun environment designed so that all campers succeed!

The Long Island Museum

1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

631-751-0066 x212

longislandmuseum.org

[email protected]

It’s time to register for the Long Island Museum’s 2023 summer camps! From gallery tours and hands-on experiences to art making and outdoor exploration, the LIM has it all. Students will enjoy summer days on the LIM’s grounds of lovely gardens, with a fountain framed by historic buildings as well as beautifully crocheted trees and the Museum’s latest sculpture installations. All camps are $200 for members and $225 for non-members. Financial Assistance, in the form of partial scholarships, may be provided.

Manhattan

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York

advantagecamps.net

Looking for non-stop fun, learning and action for your Camper? Advantage Day Camp has it all—sports, art, enrichment and experiences for kids ages 5 to 14! From field sports, tennis and yoga to chess, robotics, STEAM projects and so much more. Plus swimming at the East Side/Roosevelt Island location and sprinkler time at the Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School location. There’s even complimentary early drop-off and late pickup! Choose days, weeks or all summer!

Advantage Jr Tennis Camp

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

450 West 43rd St., New York

advantagecamps.net

Advantage Junior Tennis Camps offers the best summer ever for beginners to more seasoned players. Campers ages 7 to 17 (at East Side/Roosevelt Island full-day Camp location) and ages 8 to 12 (at West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club half-day afternoon Camp location) focus on the game with drills, skills and match play under air-conditioned bubbles. Instructors and coaches bring out a Camper’s talents in a supportive way. Choose a week, all summer or something in between! Enroll now!

Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp

Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

450 West 43rd St., New York

advantagecamps.net

At Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp kids ages 4 to 8 get in the game—and love it! Special kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls make it fun from day one! Specially-trained coaches use drills and games to keep Campers engaged, learning and enjoying in a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere. Choose the East Side/Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School or West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club location and sign up for a week or all summer for this half-day Camp. Even add afternoons at Advantage Day Camp!

Boston Leadership Institute

396 Washington St., Suite 117, Wellesley, MA

[email protected]

​​​​​bostonleadershipinstitute.com

BLI offers award-winning programs in Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Business in Wellesley, Waltham, and Boston. Three-week research programs include Biomedical & Surgical Research, Astrophysics, Finance, Electronics & Robotics and more. One-week options, available for middle and high school students, include Intro to Surgery, Forensics, Architecture, and Investment Banking. These are for students who would like to try out areas of STEM that they don’t often see in school. Day and residential options are available for all programs.

Chess at 3 Summer Camp

UES Club – 1309 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Park Slope Club – 169 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217

chessat3.com

[email protected]

Chess at 3 club summer camps are packed with fun. With offerings for all ages, there is something for everyone. Themed chess camps split by age/level, advanced chess camp for tweens/teens, Birchguard Quest camp (a kid-friendly version of Dungeons and Dragons), combo camps (classics like Backgammon, Go, and Rubik’s Cube), and more. Campers will play games on a life-sized chess set and take home a goodie bag from a week they’ll never forget.

Collina Italiana Mini Summer Camp

1556 Third Avenue, Suite 602-603

212-427-7770

collinaitaliana.com

Collina Italiana’s mini summer camp is a fun and immersive experience for kids of all language competency levels. Children (ages 3-10) learn about all things Italian through games, music, dance, and many other educational activities in a fun and engrossing atmosphere. Camp is on a weekly basis which means it is very flexible. Children are grouped by age and competency: beginners learn basic vocabulary, while bilingual children work to advance their knowledge of the language through linguistic exercises.

Dominican Academy

44 East 68th Street,

New York, NY 10065

dominicanacademy.org

This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195.

Launch Math + Science Centers

Two UWS locations in Manhattan

212-600-1010

launchmath.com

[email protected]

Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). With a 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children at Launch’s exciting specialty summer programs explore the adventures of aviation, discover the details of anatomy, reveal the wonders of engineering, examine the intricacies of electronics and more! Plus, campers explore daily segments such as STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problem-solving activities) and Launch Studios (tech and techniques needed to make cool short videos). Big discounts for multiple camp registrations and sibling enrollments.

Mad Science & Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

New York: 1133 Broadway, Suite #1015

Westchester: 56 Lafayette Avenue, Suite #340

888-MADD-SCI

914-948-8319

newyorkcity.madscience.org

newyorkcity.imagineartsacademy.com

Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academies offer kids full-day and half-day camp experiences that are sure to entertain and delight! They will be wowed by green glowing liquid, messages written in secret code, autonomous robots, and mystery substances that change from solid to liquid in seconds. There’s something for everyone! They offer amazing week-to-week options at locations in Armonk, Briarcliff, Brooklyn, Bronxville, Mamaroneck, Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown.

Replay Rock School

Located at Music Makers NY

230 W 36 th Street

replayrockschool.com/rock-band-camp-nyc

212-235-7510

Play in a band with Replay Rock School! Rock band camps are week-long opportunities for musicians ages 8-18 to learn to play their favorite cover songs and have fun collaborating with bandmates to write originals. Each student will develop skills on their instrument (or voice) and perform songs together as a band at the end of the week. They emphasize experiential learning and personal expression and strive to spark a life-long love for making music.

Summer at St. Barts

325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

212-378-0203

stbarts.org/grow/summer-camp

[email protected]

Come join the fun this summer! Summer at St. Bart’s offers something for everyone ages two through six! Every day campers ages three to six learn how to swim onsite in our indoor heated pool! Our two’s program is a great sneak peek at preschool socialization! All of our campers ages two through six, participate in a variety of activities which include sports in the full-sized gymnasium, outdoor play on the rooftop, arts and crafts, dance and movement, and free play in the classroom! Weekly specials include yoga, science experiments, and drama classes! Each session consists of a two week period. We have five sessions focusing around a variety of themes each week. Come for one session or for all!

USTA BJK National Tennis Center

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flushing N.Y. 11368

718-760-6200

[email protected]

ntc.usta.com

The USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center will once again offer fun-in-the-sun tennis camps starting in June. Enrollment is available online ntc.usta.com register today. Camp is held both in and outdoors as campers enjoy the fabulous campus located at the Home of the US OPEN. The focus is on the development of tennis techniques, sports conditioning, and multi-sports, maximizing the learning experience while having FUN.

Staten Island

Art Lab

1000 Richmond Terrace

718-447-8667

artlabsi.com

[email protected]

Art Lab’s Camp Picasso & Camp Kandinsky provide a great creative environment for children all summer long. Taught by professional teaching artists, campers will learn various techniques of fine and applied arts through hands-on art activities including drawing, painting, sculpture, and collage. Campers will also enjoy outdoor art activities as they explore the beautiful grounds of Snug Harbor. Art Lab’s summer semester starts July 5, with a variety of weekly classes, for children and adults in fine art, applied art, and photography. Find yourself at Art Lab this summer!

British Swim School

britishswimschool.com/statenisland

718-576-1870

British Swim School is the premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults. They use gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School’s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come join Staten Island’s #1 Swim Program!

DEA Music & Art Summer Program

1481 Hylan Blvd.

718-370-7733

[email protected]

deamusicandart.com

Get ready to explore the incredible world of music, art and theater through exciting programs at DEA Music, Art & Theatre School! From instrument lessons to musical theater and dance classes – this is your chance to craft experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. Sign up today for both year-round andsummer camp opportunities. Free trial classes are available to newcomers. Sign up for summer camp early and save.

Ed Perpetua Tennis Academy

eptatennis.com

917-295-8122

[email protected]

Experienced instructors offer personalized coaching to help players of all ages and abilities take their game to the next level. With separate lesson types for kids and adults, they provide a fun and supportive environment for everyone to learn and improve their skills. From basic techniques to advanced strategies, they’ve got you covered. Sign up today and start serving up some aces!

Fastrack Kids Summer STE(A)M Adventure 2023

141 Evergreen Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10305

347- 983-2229

ftkny.com/summer-camp

At FTKNY’s STE(A)M and academics based summer programs, children will explore the weeks’ enrichment adventure, interact with a SmartBoard Learning Station, engage in role play, do arts and crafts, conduct experiments, improve their math and literacy skills and have lots of free play time pus trips to the park with their friends! Two Convenient Staten Island locations. At FTKNY kids have so much fun they don’t realize how much they are learning!

High Hopes Summer Camp

1298 Woodrow Rd., 10309

718-317-8143

[email protected]

highhopeschildcare.com

High Hopes is now accepting Summer Camp Registration for children ages 2-6 years old. In this State of the art facility, children will experience an array of activities including a Disney Party, Pajama Parties, Space Exploration and more. They also have an outdoor play area for outdoor activities. High Hopes is now celebrating 28 years of caring for the children of Staten Island; Become a part of the High Hopes family this summer.

JCC Specialty Sports Camps

Bernikow JCC at 1466 Manor Road

Staten Island, NY 10314

Aquatics: [email protected]

Basketball & Soccer: [email protected]

sijcc.org/camps

Swim, shoot, and score with the JCC’s specialty sports camps! The JCC offers basketball, soccer, and aquatics camps so aspiring athletes at all skill levels can be their best. Campers make new friends in a fun and supportive environment while developing sports and swimming skills, endurance, and sportsmanship. Campers also enjoy free play and swim opportunities, and special theme days.

Beginner, intermediate, and competitive campers welcome. Sibling discounts, extended hours, and lunch available. Visit https://www.sijcc.org/camps to register.

Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs

Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds

​1131 Manor Rd., 10314

[email protected]

Camp.SIJCC.org

718-475-5231

Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs, a program of JCC Day Camp, provides an educational, creative, social, and safe environment for kids and teens with disabilities. All Marvin’s programs are led by highly experienced staff with degrees in special education, social work, and school psychology. The program features low staff-to-camper ratios. JCC Day Camp also offers an inclusion program in their traditional camp program. Interview is required for all new campers.

New Dorp Christian Academy Summer Camp

259 Rose Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10306

[email protected]

718-987-1188

Newdorpchristianacademy.com

New Dorp Christian Summer Camp welcomes families from all denominations to participate in a comprehensive camp for children ages 3-12. Camp is a unique opportunity for children to thrive academically, socially, and creatively in an environment supporting exploration, discovery, and personal growth. The camp channels natural curiosity through innovative STEM activities and weekly trips. Campers creativity is engaged through music, arts and crafts; and a commitment to team sports builds athleticism and promotes good sportsmanship.

The Resource Room

534 Forest Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10310

718-838-0085

resourceroomsi.com

[email protected]

The Resource Room Learning Center provides high-quality academic instruction to all students from grades K-12. Resource Room uses an individualized approach to target the specific needs of each learner to help them maximize their success in the classroom. The Resource Room’s highly qualified staff provides unmatched attention to detail. Resource Room focuses on the content students are covering in the classroom to impact their report card grades directly.

Staten Island Community Tennis Center

statenislandtennis.com

718-982-3355

The Staten Island Community Tennis Center is offering a Summer Junior Tennis Training program beginning June 26th on days Monday thru Friday. Students ages 5-17 can choose a half day, 9am to 12 noon or full days 9am to 4pm(includes a One hour lunch break). All levels of play are welcome. The Tennis facility features 6 indoor air conditioned courts and 6 outdoor courts all available for recreational play.

St Joseph by The Sea

5150 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10312

718- 984-6500

josephsea.org

2023 Camps include Football, Tennis, Girls Basketball, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Bloomberg Business, Boys Basketball, Girls Flag Football, Dance, Wrestling, Science, Baseball, Boys Flag Football, Girl’s Volleyball, Softball and Boys & Girls Soccer. Visit josephsea.org to register.

St. Joseph Hill Academy Summer Camp

850 Hylan Boulevard, 10305

Eileen Gregor

718-981-1187 ext 9503

[email protected]

[email protected]

St. Joseph Hill Academy Elementary School Summer Camps will take place over four weeks in July 2023. The camps will run Monday through Friday and welcome students who will be entering Grades PreK-4 – 8th grade in September of 2023. Six sports camps to choose from including Flag Football, Basketball, Soccer, Track, Volleyball and Cheerleading and two weeks of Camp Koala. All Camps are co-educational and students from all schools are welcome.

Tender Care Preschool

6581 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island, Y 10309

718-317-2849

cc-si.org/tender-care-preschool

Experience one of the island’s most sought after summer camp programs at Tender Care Preschool located at Mount Loretto. Offering 4 and 8 week sessions both half and full days, Tender Care Camp has something for everyone including an on-site sprinkler park, and weekly themes including space exploration, dinosaurs, and Disney. Visit www.TenderCarePreschool.com or dial (718) 317-2849 to learn more. Limited space still available. Call or visit today!

United Sports League

St. John’s University

300 Howard Avenue

Staten Island NY 10301

212-256-1145

uslsummercamp.org

USL Summer Camp Academy encompasses a multitude of activities every day. Campers will be participating in rotations of playing sports (basketball, soccer, football, etc.), eSports, drama, robotics, camp play, and more! USL’s mission, through sports and creative arts education, is to bring together young people from different racial, economic, and social classes and instill the values of respect, tolerance and inclusion.

Victory Gymnastics Center

victorygymnasticscenter.com

718-983-9090

Victory Gymnastics Center is proud to be Staten Island’s longest-running gymnastics facility. After opening their doors in 1980, they have had the pleasure of providing families of all ages with gymnastics, tumbling, parent and child programs, birthday parties, and competitive team programs. The increased strength, flexibility, and coordination athletes gain from gymnastics will carry over to their performance in various other sports. One of their primary goals has always been to help increase the self-esteem of the children who participate in their programs.

Wagner College Lifelong Learning

One Campus Road

Staten Island, NY 10301

wagner.edu

Experience a magic carpet ride at the Actor Children’s Theatre production of Aladdin, Jr. June 3rd at 7pm and June 4th at 2pm in the Wagner College Main Stage Theatre. The show is sure to be a family pleaser for all ages. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at wagner.edu/lifelong-learning/Aladdin or by calling (718) 390-3221. Don’t miss our summer performing arts programs and lots of other camps. Visit wagner.edu/youth-programs.

Queens

Advantage Day Camp

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York

advantagecamps.net

Looking for non-stop fun, learning and action for your Camper? Advantage Day Camp has it all—sports, art, enrichment and experiences for kids ages 5 to 14! From field sports, tennis and yoga to chess, robotics, STEAM projects and so much more. Plus swimming at the East Side/Roosevelt Island location and sprinkler time at the Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School location. There’s even complimentary early drop-off and late pickup! Choose days, weeks or all summer!

Advantage Jr Tennis Camp

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

450 West 43rd St., New York

advantagecamps.net

Advantage Junior Tennis Camps offers the best summer ever for beginners to more seasoned players. Campers ages 7 to 17 (at East Side/Roosevelt Island full-day Camp location) and ages 8 to 12 (at West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club half-day afternoon Camp location) focus on the game with drills, skills and match play under air-conditioned bubbles. Instructors and coaches bring out a Camper’s talents in a supportive way. Choose a week, all summer or something in between! Enroll now!

Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp

Wagner Middle School/220 East 76th St., New York

281 Main St., Roosevelt Island

450 West 43rd St., New York

advantagecamps.net

At Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp kids ages 4 to 8 get in the game—and love it! Special kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls make it fun from day one! Specially-trained coaches use drills and games to keep Campers engaged, learning and enjoying in a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere. Choose the East Side/Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School or West Side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club location and sign up for a week or all summer for this half-day Camp. Even add afternoons at Advantage Day Camp!

All Star Studios

108-21 72nd Ave. 4th floor, Forest Hills

718-268-2280

[email protected]

allstarstudiosnyc.com/2016-summer-schedule

Register now for All Star Studio’s Summer and/or Fall 2023 Session of jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, and acro, for ages 3 and older. Demonstrative assistants included so teachers can focus on students’ progression. Ask about their Monday Night Dance Madness classes and their August Dance Intensive session. Register for your free trial!

Archbishop Molloy High School Summer Enrichment Camps

83-53 Manton St., Briarwood

718-441-2100 ext 102

[email protected]

molloyhs.org/summercamps

Molloy is offering Summer Enrichment Camps during the summer of 2023! The camps provide a unique opportunity for academically dedicated rising 6th, 7th, and 8th Graders to enjoy fun activities while learning about ideas in which they are interested. Programs include Entrepreneurship, Acting 101, Computer Science, Video Creation and Production, Principles of Rocketry, and many more! The majors and minors within each of the two sessions will be taught by members of Molloy’s outstanding faculty and staff.

Blue Dolphin Summer Camp

80-22 Parsons Blvd

718 847-6470

bluedolphincamp.com

For campers aged 3-5 years, 6-11 years, and 12-15 years. Kids from all geographic locations and backgrounds discover the very best that summer has to offer. Many of the campers and staff say that Blue Dolphin feels like their home away from home. First time campers are welcomed and accepted into the group like a new family member.

Dominican Academy

44 East 68th Street,

New York, NY 10065

dominicanacademy.org

This summer make NYC your classroom at Dominican Academy’s Summer Connection Camp to be held in June of 2023! Prospective students are encouraged to join the D.A. community, the only all-honors high school for girls in NYS, as they explore the city together. Students will be engaging in visits to cultural and historic landmarks, participating in hands-on workshops, enriching arts activities, and STEM labs taught by members of the D.A. faculty. Don’t wait, camp spaces are limited to two one-week sessions, registration is required. For additional information contact Admissions at 212.744.0195.

Hillcrest Jewish Center Day Camp

183-02 Union Tpke, Flushing

718-380-4145

hjcdaycamp.org

[email protected]

The “camp where everybody knows your name” offers programs for campers from preschool through the Counselor-in-Training program for 14- and 15-year-olds. Their age-appropriate programs include Red Cross swim instruction, arts and crafts, outdoor play, sports, field trips, drama, Jewish culture programs, special events and activities, and weekly cookouts. Kosher lunch and afternoon snacks are provided daily. Camp runs from 9am to 4pm, with extended hours available from 8am to 6pm.

Magic Day Camp

216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside

718-634-8109

magicdaycamp.com

Magic Day Camp has successfully operated for more than 30 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, with door-to-door bus transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state of the art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days; “everyday is truly magical!”.

QBK Sports

41-20 39th St, 1st Fl., Long Island City

718-475-9694

[email protected]

qbksports.com

Learn to play the best sport on the beach! QBK has a beach volleyball summer camp for players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. Experienced coaches will provide personalized instruction and guidance, helping improve technique, build skills, and make new friends. Up your game and have a blast! Don’t miss out on the chance to take your volleyball game to the next level! LIC Queens, just 15 mins outside Manhattan.

Row NY Summer Camp

Meadow Lake – Fresh Meadows Corona Park, Queens

30 Meadow Lake Trail,

Harlem River – Peter Jay Sharp Dock, Manhattan

3579 Harlem River Drive

718-433-3075

[email protected]

rownewyork.org/camps

Spend summer outdoors and on the water at New York City’s most unique camp

experience! Row New York’s two-week rowing camps are the perfect way to get more

sunshine and fresh air, make friends, and learn something new. Sessions are available in Queens and Manhattan for ages 12-18. No prior swimming or rowing experience required.

Summer at The Kew-Forest School

119-17 Union Turnpike, Forest Hills

718-551-3123

[email protected]

kewforest.org/summer

Summer at The Kew-Forest School (July 5 – August 11, 2023) provides children entering Kindergarten to Grade 5 with academic enrichment in reading, writing, and mathematics, along with recreational activities including martial arts, drama, dance, STEM, arts and crafts, special events, and more! Two, four, and six-week options available. Attend an Open House on Saturday, April 15 at 10am or Wednesday, May 24 at 6pm.

Wildlife Conservation Society

WCS Camps

Bronx Zoo

wcs.education/bzcamp

Central Park Zoo

wcs.education/cpzcamp

Prospect Park Zoo

wcs.education/ppzcamp

Queens Zoo

wcs.education/qzcamp

New York Aquarium

wcs.education/nyacamp

Five parks. Four boroughs. Unlimited fun! Discover summer camp programs for all age levels with hands-on learning and immersive activities. Explore our zoos in the Bronx, Prospect Park, Queens, and Central Park or make a splash at the New York Aquarium! Ready to make memories this summer? Visit wcs.education/camps for details on camps at all 5 parks. Any questions? Email [email protected] or call (800) 433-4149. See you this summer!

USTA BJK National Tennis Center

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flushing N.Y. 11368

718-760-6200

[email protected]

ntc.usta.com

The USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center will once again offer fun-in-the-sun tennis camps starting in June. Enrollment is available online ntc.usta.com register today. Camp is held both in and outdoors as campers enjoy the fabulous campus located at the Home of the US OPEN. The focus is on the development of tennis techniques, sports conditioning, and multi-sports, maximizing the learning experience while having FUN.

World of Discovery Camp

John Golden Ball Fields

32nd Ave. & 215th Place, Bayside

718-229-3037

worldofdiscovery.org

[email protected]

At World of Discovery Summer Day Camp of Bayside, Queens, NY, summertime is a season for children to expand their horizons, explore new territories, and discover new and exciting things about themselves. Whether the children are enrolled in the Discovery Sports Academy or the Discovery Summer Day Camp, they build new skills, discover new things, make new friends, and realize newfound confidence.

Westchester

Acres of Adventure Summer Camp at Ann & Andy’s

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford

914-592-3027

annandandychildcare.com/summer-camp

Acres of Adventure Summer Camp at Ann & Andy’s is a one to nine-week summer camp with an emphasis on outdoors for children ages 3 months to 14 years. They offer customized schedules, individualized attention and hot lunches including barbeque Fridays. All buildings are air-conditioned. Visit the website for more details. Call for open house dates. Tours by appointment only.

Boston Leadership Institute

396 Washington Street Suite 117 Wellesley, MA

[email protected]

​​​​​bostonleadershipinstitute.com

BLI offers award-winning programs in Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Business in Wellesley, Waltham, and Boston. Three-week research programs include Biomedical & Surgical Research, Astrophysics, Finance, Electronics & Robotics, and more. One-week options, available for middle and high school students, include Intro to Surgery, Forensics, Architecture, and Investment Banking. These are for students who would like to try out areas of STEM that they don’t often see in school. Day and residential options are available for all programs.

Challenge Camp

Iona University

715 North Avenue, New Rochelle

914-779-6024

[email protected]

challengecamps.com

Challenge Camp is an ACA-accredited day camp at Iona University in New Rochelle, offering summer enrichment learning opportunities for creative children ages 4-15. Over 120 STEM & Arts project based electives to engage and inspire your camper. Sports and on-site swimming options enable campers to challenge their minds and bodies.

Chapel School Summer Program

172 White Plains Rd., Bronxville

914-337-3202

[email protected]

thechapelschool.org

The Chapel School Summer Program was safely open for Care Bears (ages 3-6) and Explorers (ages 7-12) in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with record numbers of children experiencing fun and enrichment in a safe and nurturing environment! They are excited to be back and better than ever in 2023! Online registration is live.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

DNA Learning Center

One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor

516-367-5170

summercamps.dnalc.org

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) provides biology-focused lab enrichment programs to students entering grades 6-12. Week-long in-person science camps are held at three locations: at the Dolan DNALC in Cold Spring Harbor, the DNALC NYC @ City Tech in Brooklyn, and the Regeneron DNALC in Sleepy Hollow. Led by experienced instructors, campers learn to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments at grade levels beyond their peers. Scholarships are available!

GymCats Gymnastics

At Equalize Fitness

1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net

GymCats summer camp offers quality instruction for beginners through advanced gymnastics in a fully air conditioned facility that teaches gymnastics all year long! They offer individualized instruction and all campers are grouped by age. No experience is necessary; they specialize in teaching beginners! You can choose half day or full day and sign up for one week, multiple weeks or all 8 weeks. Spots fill up quickly so register online now!

Hudson Country Montessori Summer Camp

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

[email protected]

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country’s camp is an eight-week program (June 26 -August 18) for ages 18 months to 12 years. With themed weekly schedules, campers engage in indoor/outdoor activities while learning and having fun. Activities include daily swim instruction (on-premise pool), sports, hands-on science, technology, art, field trips, music, dance and more. Flexible scheduling, full & half-day sessions and extended hours 7:30am-6:00pm available.

JustinTime Baseball Summer Camp

Scout Field, Bronxville

914- 420-8418

justintimebaseball.com

[email protected]

JustinTime Baseball in partnership with the Westchester County Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce a new six week camp this upcoming summer! The camp will be designed to cover basic baseball skills from hitting, throwing and fielding and will also focus on instructional gameplay and sportsmanship. Their mission is allowing kids to reach their full potential in a positive, friendly environment. Exclusively for children ages 5-12. Each week of camp will be held at Scout Field in Bronxville, Mon-Thurs 9am-1pm.

Mad Science & Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

Westchester: 56 Lafayette Ave., Suite #340

New York: 1133 Broadway, Suite #1015

888-MADD-SCI

914-948-8319

newyorkcity.madscience.org

newyorkcity.imagineartsacademy.com

Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academies offer kids full-day and half-day camp experiences that are sure to entertain and delight! They will be wowed by green glowing liquid, messages written in secret code, autonomous robots, and mystery substances that change from solid to liquid in seconds. There’s something for everyone! They offer amazing week-to-week options at our locations in Armonk, Briarcliff, Brooklyn, Bronxville, Mamaroneck, Manhattan, Rye, Tarrytown, White Plains & Yorktown.

Mosholu Day Camp

261 Arden Valley Road

Southfields, NY 10975

845-243-0751

mmcc.org/camp

For 80 years, Mosholu Day Camp has been providing affordable quality camping to children ages 5-15 from all over the area. Sitting on beautiful Lake Cohasset at Harriman State Park, they offer children a place to develop, experience, and enjoy nature, while taking part in unforgettable summer activities like swimming, boating, sports, music, arts, and everything else you’d come to expect from an awesome summer day camp! Buses with A/C, full 8-week summer, multi-week options.

Rye Playschool

882 Boston Post Rd, Rye

914-967-6334

[email protected]

ryeplayschool.com

Rye is where children learn through play! Providing morning classes of supervised play and learning for children ages 12 months to 4. Children socialize in a warm, nurturing environment led by qualified teachers. There’s always time for social interactions, art, activities, music, reading and free play. Their loving atmosphere helps ensure each child’s first separation experience is a positive one. Their activities stimulate growth; physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively. Unifying the families into the Rye Playschool Family is of utmost importance.

Thornton-Donovan Summer Challenge – Summer of Champions

100 Overlook Circle, New Rochelle

914-632-8836

td.edu

Annemarie [email protected]

Celebrating over a half-century, the Summer Challenge has been a source of joy, entertainment, and enlightenment for boys and girls ages 3-14. Thousands of campers have learned to swim at T-D. The in-ground pool allows all campers to touch bottom on the shallow end. Instructional and recreational swimming occur daily as well as many other physical and cerebral activities.

World Cup Gymnastics Summer Camp

170 Joan Corwin Way, Chappaqua

914-238-4967

worldcupgymnastics.com

This fun summer camp for youths ages 5 to 12 combines superior gymnastics training with a traditional camp experience ensuring each camper has the best summer. Their state-of-the-art complex allows room to engage in tons of recreational activities and gymnastics. Each week there are exciting themed activities involving arts & crafts, cooking, skills training and more. World Cup provides a safe, nurturing environment where campers can be active, build strength, learn new skills, laugh, play, make new friends and build summer memories that last a lifetime.

Yankees Baseball Summer Camps

Throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

212-381-7786

yankees.com/camps

[email protected]

Yankees Baseball Summer Camps is the perfect opportunity for young ballplayers to connect with their favorite team while learning and practicing their favorite sport! Their baseball curriculum will help players of all abilities, experienced or beginner, develop both on and off the field. This year, they are excited to offer four complimentary tickets to a select regular season home game as a part of Yankees Baseball Summer Camps.