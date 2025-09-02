Amtrak Debuts Its Fastest Train Yet

The Acela is Amtrak’s fastest train.

Straphangers beware — a new train is making speedy stops, and no, its not part of the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Accelerate on the Acela

On August 28th, Amtrak revealed its latest invention, the NextGen Acela trains, debuting on the Northeast Corridor. Designed with speed and comfort in mind, the Acela will operate at speeds up to 160 mph, connecting major cities from Washington, D.C., to New York and Boston. This makes it the fastest train in the U.S. and a major step forward for American rail.

The new trains offer 27% more seating, enhanced comfort features and advanced technologies that improve energy

efficiency, ride quality and reliability. New features include enhanced legroom space, individual USB ports for fast and easy charging, free wifi, reading lights and a state-of-the-art cafe car.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for American rail as we unveil the NextGen Acela, a testament to homegrown innovation and our commitment to revitalizing U.S. manufacturing,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, the partnership company for Amtrak trains. “These trains, built by skilled American workers in Hornell, are not just about speed; they symbolize our dedication to bringing the world’s best rail technology to the United States and supporting economic growth across the nation. We are proud to contribute to the resurgence of American rail innovation, creating jobs and building a robust supply chain in the process.”

Increased Service

Amtrak Acelas made their debut in 2000, and were a key form of transportation for commuters between New York and Washington D.C. In 2019, the company announced nonstop service between the Big Apple and the nation’s capitol, guaranteeing quick travel time as opposed to taking a flight.

Designed with Tiltronix active-tilt system, the fresh technology allows the train to maintain 30% higher speeds through curves than conventional trains without sacrificing comfort or safety. Energy-efficient features include lightweight materials, regenerative braking, advanced aerodynamics, and eco-driving technology to reduce energy consumption.

“From the moment our guests step onboard, they’ll feel the difference of a NextGen Acela train thanks to a more modern, premium, and elevated experience,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia. “We are grateful for Secretary Duffy and Deputy Secretary Bradbury’s support on the project, and for helping it get over the finish line so Northeast Corridor residents and visitors can enjoy a whole new way to travel.”

Manufactured locally in Hornell, New York, the new project created a domestic supply chain spanning 180 businesses across 29 states and used 95% domestically sourced components, revitalizing the American rail industry. Amtrak employs over 22,000 employees.

Family-Friendly Travel

Amtrak offers a convenient and safe way for families to travel. With trains spanning the entire United States, the company offers a wide range of services.

In the fall, families can watch the beautiful transition to autumn as the leaves fade from fresh green to crisp and golden red and orange on the Fall Foliage Train Trips. Destinations include scenic views of New England, passing through Maine, Boston, and Vermont or an excursion through the Midwest with scenic routes of Colorado and Oregon.

Amtrak offers flash sales and discounts ideal for families, including an Amtrak family room. Designed for two adults and two children, families can travel in comfort with amenities including two upper and two lower beds by night, newly upgraded bedding, pillows, towels, and linens, access to shared restroom and shower facilities, a dedicated First Class attendant and complimentary meals.

