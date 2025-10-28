Fall Family Road Trips

In Partnership with Visit Rochester

Hit the road for a fun, fall family getaway just a short drive away. With so much beauty, history, and excitement close to home, your family won’t need to go far to find a destination everyone will enjoy. From peeping vibrant fall foliage to outdoor adventures or just a refreshing change of scenery, these drivable destinations make it easy to plan a road trip to your family’s next adventure!

Discover Central Mass

discovercentralma.org

info@discovercentralma.org

You may have already heard of the widely popular, family-friendly attraction Old Sturbridge Village — the largest living history museum in the Northeast. Their reenactments and special seasonal events attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, and it’s worth an overnight stay in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. But off the beaten track, about 30 minutes further eastward, you’ll find another unique historic attraction that will surely surprise and delight you and your kids.

Samuel Slater Experience in Webster, Massachusetts, offers a dynamic and immersive look at the early days of America’s Industrial Revolution. This innovative museum is dedicated to Samuel Slater, often called the “Father of the American Industrial Revolution,” whose pioneering efforts helped transform New England into a hub of industry and innovation.

Blending history with modern technology, this innovative museum creates an engaging journey through the past. Large-scale exhibits that recreate 19th-century settings welcome visitors, from bustling mills to waterways that powered industry. Through holograms, interactive displays, and life-sized scenes, guests experience the sights and sounds of a transformative era as if they had stepped back in time.

The storytelling is vivid and accessible, designed to captivate all ages while providing depth and context to Slater’s legacy. Holographic figures bring historical characters to life, sharing firsthand perspectives of the industrial age. Interactive components encourage exploration, allowing visitors to learn about Slater and the workers, communities, and innovations that defined the period.

Samuel Slater Experience leaves visitors with a richer understanding of how New England helped shape America’s industrial foundation. It’s the perfect addition to a family road trip that celebrates America’s rich history! Central Massachusetts is full of opportunities for family fun. Visit discovercentralMA.org to learn about itineraries and events in the region.

Sullivan Catskills

sullivancatskills.com

info@scva.net

In the Catskills of Sullivan County, New York, just 90 miles from Manhattan, the seasons follow their own rhythm. In autumn, the hills turn vivid red, yellow, and gold, with muted shades of orange and brown. The ground softens beneath fallen leaves and feels like a blanket underfoot. The air smells of pine, damp leaves, and woodsmoke — a sharpness you can’t bottle. It’s leaf-peeping season, but it feels like the moment your first love took your breath away.

Gather with family and friends to wander the O & W Rail Trail between Liberty and Mountain Dale, where each town holds a story stitched from its railroading past. Walnut Mountain offers a steeper climb —13 miles of trails that reward with views you’ll brag about later over fresh-roasted coffee, jalapeno cheddar bagels, or cider donuts, with the makers who are proud to tell you the story behind every bite. Festivals at Bethel Woods in September turn Sundays into celebrations, while pumpkin picking in Bethel, axe throwing, and beard contests in Narrowsburg remind you that this place has character, and plenty of it.

When winter arrives, the Catskills don’t hibernate — they shine. Slopes at Holiday Mountain and Villa Roma hum with skiers and tubers. Ice rinks at Callicoon Hills, Roscoe Mountain Club, and the Grahamsville Fairgrounds buzz with laughter, some with bonfires. It’s the kind of simple magic that sticks. Snowshoeing trails wind through quiet forest paths at Hemlock Neversink, Kenoza Hall, Upward Brewing, or the O & W Trail.

And when cheeks are pink and boots are damp, there’s warmth waiting hearthside in spas that offer deep rest, and cozy inns that hold the hush of falling snow outside. Fall into color. Winter into wonder. In the Sullivan Catskills, each season is a reminder: you’re not escaping life — you’re improving it.

Ulster County

In the heart of the Catskills, Ulster County offers a mix of outdoor recreation, small-town culture, and local flavor that makes it an ideal fall road trip destination. Hike to scenic overlooks framed by brilliant foliage, cast a line in crisp mountain streams, or wander miles of trails through state parks, quiet woods, and sweeping autumn views. Families will find plenty to enjoy, from apple orchards and pumpkin patches to fall festivals, farmers’ markets, and kid-friendly museums.

For generations, families, friends, and solo adventurers have discovered their fall magic in the heart of the Catskills. The towns and villages throughout Ulster County, like New Paltz, Woodstock, and Kingston, are home to independently-owned shops, farm-to-table restaurants, and cultural institutions that balance history with creativity.

Evenings are perfect for stargazing under clear autumn skies, and there’s no shortage of cozy inns or boutique hotels for an overnight stay.

Whether you’re drawn to hiking, local art, live music, or simply slowing down to savor the season with your family, Ulster County is worth the drive. Learn more at visitulstercountyNY.com.

Visit Rochester

visitrochester.com

info@visitrochester.com

Just a few hours away between the renowned Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario, Rochester is a four-season destination where families can experience vibrant fall colors, sparkling winter landscapes, and endless opportunities for play. When autumn arrives, the city bursts with seasonal traditions. Families can wander pumpkin patches, tackle corn mazes, enjoy hayrides at area farms, or sip fresh cider while apple picking. Highland Park and the Genesee Riverway Trail provide colorful hiking backdrops, while a day trip to nearby Letchworth State Park, often called the “Grand Canyon of the East,” offers breathtaking fall foliage and dramatic waterfalls.

Winter brings its own magic to Rochester. Families can celebrate the season at ROC Holiday Village, a downtown winter festival with ice skating, events, and holiday shopping. Outdoor enthusiasts can head to nearby ski areas, while those seeking indoor fun will love exploring The Strong National Museum of Play, home to the world’s most extensive collection of toys, dolls, and games. The George Eastman Museum is a treat with Sweet Creations, a magnificent exhibition of intricate, hand-created gingerbread houses. Genesee Country Village & Museum comes alive with Yuletide in the Country, celebrating 19th-century holiday traditions.

After a day of exploring, families can refuel with a cozy cup of cocoa, hearty farm-to-table dining, or a delicious meal at a number of family-friendly breweries, including the Genesee Brew House, known for its annual Keg Tree lighting.

Just a few hours from NYC, Rochester is the perfect destination to embrace the joys of fall and winter together.

Warren County / Lake George Area

visitlakegeorge.com

visitlakegeorge@gmail.com

There’s no place quite like the Lake George Area in the Southern Adirondacks for admiring the autumn season, especially the vibrant and colorful foliage.

Splendid seasonal scenery awaits you around every corner. From hiking on nearby mountain ranges, biking through open trails, or getting a gorgeous view from the water with a boat cruise around Lake George. Just driving around offers picture-perfect sights, no matter the destination.

You can also capture the spirit of the fall season through one of many events and festivals held throughout the area. Witness dozens of hot air balloons float high above the Adirondack Mountains during the annual Adirondack Balloon Festival, embark on a scenic skyride above the trees at Gore Mountain’s Harvest Fest, or enjoy the fall farm life with Thurman Fall Farm Tours. And, when falling leaves turn into floating snowflakes, there’s just as much to do and see in the winter season. Trade your bike for skis or a snowboard for carving fresh powder at three premier ski resorts. Swap your hiking boots for snowshoes to trek through frosty Adirondack forests.

Getting out on the water takes on a new meaning – bountiful ice fishing outings on frozen lakes. You can also keep up with all kinds of merriment at winter events. Participate in tradition and friendly competition at the Lake George and Brant Lake Winter Carnivals. See the magic of the season shine bright at Lite Up the Village. Rediscover classic holiday nostalgia at Christmas in Warrensburgh. Bring the family to the festivities at the Adirondack Holiday Festival. Whether you’ve fallen for fall or are in awe of winter’s wonders, embrace the changing seasons and all they have to offer in the Lake George Area.

Smugglers’ Notch

Smugglers’ Notch Resort has been a premier winter destination for over 50 years, offering a family-friendly atmosphere that keeps guests returning year after year. Nestled in Vermont’s stunning Green Mountains, Smugglers’ Notch Resort promises an unmatched winter wonderland experience. Spanning over 1,000 acres of snow-covered mountain terrain, with trails designed for all ability levels, and 78 trails across three majestic mountains with convenient mountainside lodging, adventure is always just steps away.

Smuggs’ award-winning Snow Sport University (SSU) is recognized as one of the best in the country. Expert instructors teach children as young as 3, ensuring a fun and effective learning experience. This winter, Smuggs is the ideal place for little ones to make their first tracks and develop a lifelong love for the sport. Smuggs guarantees fun—if guests aren’t satisfied, the resort offers a no-questions-asked refund. With gentle beginner slopes, Wonder Carpet surface lifts, and easy-to-navigate terrain parks, Smugglers’ Notch has everything to help children feel comfortable on skis. The resort’s dedicated beginner areas allow families to explore together without the pressure of advanced skiers.

Beyond skiing, Smugglers’ Notch offers a full array of winter activities, from snow tubing and ice skating to snowcat rides and hot cocoa by the fire. It’s a winter wonderland where skiing and riding are just part of an unforgettable family experience. When it’s time to warm up, guests can enjoy indoor pools, hot tubs, and FunZone 2.0, complete with an arcade, climbing wall, and inflatables for kids.

For those seeking the perfect family vacation with big mountain adventures and savings, Smugglers’ Notch offers winter packages, including ski-and-stay deals. Whether for a family reunion, couples’ retreat, or solo getaway, Smugglers’ Notch has the perfect package. For guests who want to be at the mountain on opening, take advantage of their Thanksgiving Package. Visit smuggs.com/vacation-packages for more information.

Psst… Check Out Fall-Winter Fun! Read the 2025-2026 Digital Fall Guide for New York Families