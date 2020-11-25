It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and you know what that means: amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the latest technology, must-have accessories, and the coolest toys. Whether you are looking for a Christmas gift or perhaps wanting to spoil yourself, the products shown below are bound to spark joy and excitement. This year has really been about being careful with money, so if you have been eyeing a special product for some time and waiting for prices to drop. This is the perfect opportunity!
For example, Amazon is having their annual Cyber Monday and Black Friday sale where there’s 20% off on select items. Outdoor Products is having a 40% of sitewide Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale while websites like Bissell and Loulou Lollipop are having sitewide sales where you get an additional percentage off based on how much you spend.
2020’s Must-Have Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
Outdoor Products - Cassis Hip Pack - $14.40
Check out the Cassis Hip Pack! This is the perfect accessory for any adventure – be it shopping in the city or hiking in the woods. This lightweight bag comes in two beautiful prints: tiny pineapple Tahittan tide (as shown above) and tubular ultramarine. Your items will stay safe and secure inside the hip pack’s large main compartment. If you have any extra items for your excursion, they can also fit in the zippered front pocket. The Cassis Hip Pack’s waist strap is adjustable, so the bag stays securely on your waist.
If you are looking for more holiday gift ideas, check out Outdoor Products! From November 25th – November 30th, Outdoor Products is having a 40% sitewide sale. This sale includes low prices on fanny packs, backpacks, hydration packs, camping equipment, and more!
Miss the sale? No worries! From December 1st to December 31st, Outdoor Products is also having a month-long 20% off sitewide sale. Like in their November sale, this sale includes waist packs, Dopp kits, watertight cases, camping accessories, and so much more!
Barnsley Resort - Adairsville, Georgia
Visit Barnsley Resort! Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Barnsley Resort makes for the perfect family-friendly getaway. The 55-room inn offers cottage-style accommodations for utmost privacy. Cottages are pet-friendly, sleep four, and even comes with a private front and back porch. Barnsley Resorts sits on a 3,000 acre property that offers various, on-site activities — be it horseback riding, archery lessons, clay shooting, golfing, and hiking. If you ever need to decompress from all the activities, check out their spa or take a walk through their gorgeous gardens. The resort even has three on-site restaurants, which you can choose amongst fine dining at the Rice House Restaurant, Southern comfort food at the Woodlands Grills, or even al fresco dining at the Beer Garden.
Barnsley Resorts is offering 25% off their available rates if you book from November 16 – November 30, 2020. The discount applies for travel dates between November 29, 2020 – April 1, 2021. Even though travel is on hold for now, they offer flexible cancellation policies if you book your future trip.
Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max - $389
Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max is a unique vacuum that both vacuums and washes your floors at the same time. The best part is that it doesn’t even need a cord. The Bissell CrossWave Cordless runs on a 36-volt lithium battery that runs for a little more than 25 minutes on a full charge, so no more having to deal with pesky cords getting in the way of vacuuming. Also, this vacuum can be used on a multitude of surfaces, such as carpet, tile, and even hardwood floors.
Bissell is also having a huge Black Friday sale. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 to get 10% off Bissell’s sitewide orders for under $50, 15% off from spending $50-$149.99, and 25% off on orders over $150. They are also having a Cyber Monday sale. Use the code CYBERMON20 to get 15% off on orders up to $75, 20% off on orders $75 to $175, and 30% off on orders over $175.
TOPVISION 5500L Portable Mini Projector - $84.99
With most movie theaters shut down, due to Covid-19, bring the magic of cinemas to your home with the TOPVISION 5500L Portable Mini Projector. Don’t let the word mini discourage you from bringing this machine home. From as little as 6 ft to as far as 22ft, you can watch your favorite movies and shows on a 72’’ to 240’’ screen. The LED lightning provides 85% more brightness than most projectors. Maximize your experience with TopVision’s built-in HIFI stereo speakers. If you want more sound, you can hook up an external speaker with their audio output.
This portable projector also comes with its own projector screen, two HDMI cords, two USB cables, and VGA, AV, TF, and Audio output. It’s compatible with television boxes, Chromebook, PC, Laptop, Tablet, Blue-ray players, and smartphone.
KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet - $14.44
The KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet is a great tool for your toddler. This tablet is made of durable plastics and has rounded corners, which are designed to be shock and drop resistant. The LCD writing tablet is built with a 6-month battery life and requires no charging or cords. Your child can practice their handwriting or draw pictures without making a mess. The stylus is attached to a lanyard and can be hung on the board, so no worries about losing it.
The writing tablet is easy to use and saves your child’s writings/drawings. They can create multi-colored lines, based on how hard they press on the tablet. When they are ready to erase a picture, they only have to press a button, thereby saving time and reducing the waste of paper.
Not Parent Approved - $21.24
Not Parent Approved is the perfect card game for Family Game Night. Designed by the makers of Cards Against Humanity, this card game is family-friendly and sure to bring laughter and entertainment. What’s neat about Not Parent Approved is that it also tricks your kids into reading and can potentially increase their literacy skills. In a review by Scholastic, one of the game’s tester said that it increased her daughter’s reading skills.
The game comes with rules and 455 playing cards. Not Parent Approved comes in a small, portable box, making it the perfect party, road trip, or sleepover accessory.
Junior Mint Hot Cocoa - $18.62
What do you get when you mix a traditional holiday delight with a classic candy treat? Why Junior Mints Hot Cocoa, of course! The Junior Mint Hot Cocoa is a delectable blend of dark chocolate and mint that is sure to fill you with warmth and joy on those cold winter days. For extra creaminess, it’s recommended to brew the hot cocoa on low.
The Junior Mints Hot Cocoa is part of a holiday line up of hot chocolate, based on your favorite candy brands. Other flavors include Sugar Babies and Tootie Roll. Each flavor comes in a 40 pack of K-Cups for your Keurig.
This deal is for only Black Friday.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker - $59.99
If you are looking for a more economical option for a keurig, check out the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Being less than 5 inches wide, the Mini Keurig is the perfect addition for college dorm rooms, offices, and apartments. The Mini Keurig brews cup sizes between 6-12 oz.
The Mini Keurig comes in three exciting colors: black, oasis, dusty pink, and studio gray. It’s easy to clean and even has a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs up to 7 in. The Mini Keurig is also energy efficient where it automatically turns off after 90 seconds from your last brew.
Tonor TC-777 USB Microphone - $27.99
The Tonor TC-777 USB Microphone is a must-have for distance learning, gamers, recordings, and streamers. With its USB 2.0 data port, the Tonor TC-777 can be plugged into any device without any additional attachments. This microphone produces clear sounds without distracting background noise.
What’s cool about the Tonor TC-777 is that it doesn’t require any assembly. All you have to do is unfold the tripod and adjust the pop filter to the desired position before plugging it into your chosen device. The shock mount is detachable and can be placed into a boom stand.
The Tonor TC-777 comes with one microphone with a power cord, one foldable mic tripod, one mini shock mount, one pop filter, and one manual.
Loulou Lollipop - Bacon and Egg Teether Set - $26.99
This adorable Bacon and Egg Teether Set is a must-have for babies who are starting to teethe. This teether set is made of food grade silicone and is made of a soft texture that’s meant to ease sore gums. Attach the heart-shaped cutout to a clip and your baby has a teething toy for on-the-go.
Looking for gifts for your baby? Check out Loulou Lollipop, the cutest place to get sustainable baby products. They sell a variety of products, such as baby apparel, teethers, pacifiers, sheets, paci clips, and so much more!
From Friday through Monday, get 15% off $50 and under with free shipping at $50 after discount. Get 25% off on orders over $50.