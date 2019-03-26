10 Adorable Easter Gifts for Kids of All Ages
Celebrate spring in the sweetest way with these 10 oh-so-adorable Easter gifts for kids of all ages
Spring is finally here–and what better way to welcome warmer weather and blossoming fauna than with some oh-so-cute Easter gifts? We’ve picked our top ten favorite Easter gifts for little ones of all ages (just in case the Easter Bunny needs some assistance this year).
10 Cute Easter Gifts for Kids:
Petit Peony Monogrammable Bunny Dress
Petit Peony Monogrammable Bunny Dress, Pink, from Maisonette, $72, maisonette.com
Meri Meri Bunny Straw Bag
Meri Meri Bunny Straw Bag, $35, merimeri.com
Oeuf Tulip Pocket Shorts
Oeuf Tulip Pocket Shorts, $59, oeufnyc.com
Dylan’s Candy Bar Blue Marshmallow Chocolate Fluffy Bunny Bar
Dylan’s Candy Bar Blue Marshmallow Chocolate Fluffy Bunny Bar, $3.25, dylanscandybar.com
Sperry Big Kid's Authentic Original Satin Lace Boat Shoe
Sperry Big Kid’s Authentic Original Satin Lace Boat Shoe, $42, sperry.com
J.Crew Girls’ Bunny Ear Hair Clips
J.Crew Girls’ Bunny Ear Hair Clips, $12.50, jcrew.com
Sugarfina Baby Carrots Gummies
Sugarfina Baby Carrots Gummies, $8.50, sugarfina.com
Little Sapling Toys Bunny Wood Toy Teether
Little Sapling Toys Bunny Wood Toy Teether from Jojo Maman Bebe, $5, jojomamanbebe.com
Blue Rooster by Pink Chicken Noah Onesie
Blue Rooster by Pink Chicken Noah Onesie, $62, pinkchicken.com
Hudson Valley Marshmallows
Hudson Valley Marshmallows Gourmet Strawberry Marshmallows, $5, hudsonvalleymarshmallow.com.