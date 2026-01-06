Where To Go For Sun or Snow

%uFFFD

FLORIDA BEYOND DISNEY

Orlando, FL: Families who choose to skip the mouse ears can still find plenty to do in and around the city of Orlando. Catch the view from above during an indoor free fall skydive (skyventureorlando.com) or a treetop nature tour via zipline (floridaecosafaris.com). Or head to nearby Kissimmee for an airboat ride through a backcountry swamp (airboattoursorlando.com). For accommodations, try All Star Vacation Homes, which offers over 200 home and condo rentals throughout Orlando. (allstarvacationhomes.com)

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, South Beach, FL: Of all the Art Deco gems in South Beach, this hotel is the most family-friendly, boasting an attentive staff, a kids’ camp, a kids’ menu and a huge, glistening pool. Games and DVDs, tours and activities will keep kids happy, and parents can indulge in a couples massage at the hotel’s Elemis Spa. (loewshotels.com)

Doral Golf Resort & Spa, Miami, FL: This 650-acre Marriott resort located just west of the city of Miami offers five championship golf courses, a European-inspired spa and the Blue Lagoon water recreation area, featuring the 125-foot Blue Monster waterslide! Through the resort’s KIDS-GOLF-FOR-FREE program, kids tee off for free after 3 p.m. when accompanied by a full-paying adult. (doralresort.com)

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas: Through the “Aquarist for a Day” program, families can swim through the ruins of Atlantis along with manta rays, sharks and thousands of tropical fish. Participants in the “Trainer for a Day” program help train dolphins and sea lions. (atlantis.com)

Westin St. John Resort & Villas, Virgin Islands: The Westin’s Kids Club offers programs like iguana feedings, crab races and field trips through a local nature preserve. (westinresortstjohn.com)

The Occidental Grand Xcaret, Cancun, Mexico: The Occidental offers access to Xcaret Park, where families can go on a Sea Trek along the bottom of the ocean and swim with dolphins and sharks! (occidentalhotels.com)



COLD…



SKIING AND MORE

Smugglers' Notch Resort, VT: At Smugglers' Notch, families can stay in a mountainside condo located near ski lifts, an indoor swimming pool, tubing park, ice skating rink, entertainment center and daycare facility. When it's time to hit the slopes, children as young as 2 can learn to ski in the hotel's "Little Rascals" program. (smuggs.com)

Snowmass Mountain, Aspen, CO: Just 10 miles from Aspen, Snowmass boasts a newly developed family-friendly base village with condos, restaurants, shops and more. When the kids get enough of the snow, they can head to the Treehouse, a 25,000-square-foot children’s center with nature-themed rooms, a daycare and fun activities. (aspensnowmass.com)

Woodloch, Hawley, PA: Nestled in the northeast Pocono Mountains lake region, Woodloch has a full itinerary for winter: snow tubing, ice skating, snowmobiling, ice fishing, snow shoeing, family Olympics and more! Prefer to stay indoors? Take advantage of the racquetball courts, indoor pool, Jacuzzis and fitness center. (woodloch.com)

URBAN WINTER WONDERLANDS

Philadelphia, PA: Not only does Philadelphia have museums, restaurants and great city walks, but it has an array of “must visits” for families, including the Franklin Institute Science Museum (www2.fi.edu) and the Please Touch Museum (pleasetouchmuseum.org). And then there’s all that history to be had at places like Betsy Ross’ house, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. (gophila.com)

Montreal, Quebec, Canada: Looking to try something different? Visit Montreal on a weekend between January 23 and February 7 and celebrate "La Fête des Neiges," an outdoor winter festival with shows, ice skating, tube sliding, kick sledding and more. Then escape to a balmier climate with a visit to the Montreal Biodome. For family-friendly accommodations, try Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth—it's connected to Underground City, the largest underground complex in the world.