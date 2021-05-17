New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Sponsored

Webinar: Navigating Westchester County Real Estate

Posted on New York FamilyBy

Westchester county real estate

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by The Westchester Living Team. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers…learn more.

Every neighborhood in Westchester County is unique. The Westchester Living Team is Compass Westchester’s #2 team in the county, and in this webinar its members will be discussing current local market data and what makes each neighborhood special to help guide you to the perfect place to call Home!

Speakers:
Jennifer Ross
Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Sari Shaw
Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Lynn Ryan
Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Melissa Marcogliese
Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

This webinar is sponsored by Compass – The Westchester Living Team.

Register for Navigating Westchester County Real Estate Webinar.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Whitney Museum of American Art

Whitney Museum of American Art

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Usdan is one of the nation’s top not-for-profit day camps for the arts.

Secret Agent Squad

Secret Agent Live Online engages kids ages 6-11 with spy skills, tricks and training, coding, self-defense and demos.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family May 2021