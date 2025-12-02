Too Tuned In?

Although the American

Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for children younger

than two years, most parents place their young children in front of the

tube from time to time anyway—and by the time kids reach preschool age,

many have their own favorite shows. But when writer Dade Hayes noticed

that his daughter was becoming increasingly addicted, he wondered about

the effects the multibillion-dollar preschool entertainment business

might be having on kids. In his book, “Anytime Playdate,” the author

talks to everyone from TV executives to pediatricians about the pros

and cons of so-called educational TV. Given the controversy surrounding

Walt Disney Company’s recent decision to offer refunds for its Baby

Einstein videos to parents not satisfied with the results, his thoughts

are especially timely.

As

a parent, it’s easy to use the TV as a babysitter, plopping your kids

in front of it when you need to take a break. What’s the harm in doing

that from time to time?

Believe

me, I have two kids, and it’s a lot to handle, so I can understand that

it’s only human nature to want a break. But I think you have to at

least be aware of whether the content your kids are watching is

developmentally appropriate. I’m alarmed by how many preschoolers are

watching High School Musical. I think you need to observe some kind of

distinction between content that’s fundamentally about who has a crush

on whom vs. content that is adding to a child’s development. It is hard

to be vigilant, but I think you start with something that’s designed

for the right age group and then you go further to whether you think

it’s a quality show.

Some experts say watching certain shows may actually help kids, say, for example, by increasing vocabulary

Sesame

Street was really the forerunner of the current revolution—and taking

their inspiration from that, you have Disney, Nickelodeon, and several

other big producers of content that are pursuing it responsibly and

with the same kind of meticulousness that Sesame Street has. So you

have shows that are teaching language, that are teaching science, that

are really in a kind of nuanced way dealing with emotional intelligence

and social interaction. How do you teach a three-year-old to cope with

feelings of jealousy or controlling their temper—this is not easy stuff

to do, but there are more and more shows doing it, and there are

encouraging findings about those types of programs in appropriate doses

doing good things. Verbal cognition and vocabulary are definitely

higher according to certain studies after viewings of Dora the Explorer

or Blue’s Clues or Little Einsteins.

At

the same time, some psychologists and pediatricians warn us about the

dangers of kids watching too much TV. What did you find most alarming

in your research?

There

are 50 shows every day of the week that are targeting kids. There are

now two cable networks that are targeting viewers as young as six

months: BabyTV and BabyFirstTV. The book is called “Anytime Playdate”

because of the ubiquity of entertainment. I borrowed from a piece of

marketing that PBS Kids Sprout had sent out where they actually invited

kids to an “anytime playdate,” meaning that twenty-four/ seven, kids

could watch this channel and be with their virtual playmates, Angelina

Ballerina,

Barney

the Dinosaur, etc. There’s something a little bit excessive to me about

that, and I think it’s worrisome that there is this kind of portability

that they’re designing for cell phones, for iPods, and for backseat TV.

I’m not against technology per se, but I think given the appetite on

the corporate side for more and more avenues, it’s something I’m really

wary of.

Do you

think that part of the explosion around preschool entertainment is

linked to academic pressures on kids at an early age?

I

definitely do. I think it’s an interesting and anxiety-provoking time

to be raising kids. Here in Manhattan, we’re having this little baby

boom since 9/11, and there are kids four years old on tenterhooks

waiting to hear back from school. I think there is this myth that all

you need to do to open the golden gates to academic achievement and,

ergo, professional fulfillment and personal happiness is to buy a

certain DVD. Companies would never admit that they’re deliberately

manipulating anybody. Having spent time around hundreds of people in

this business, I didn’t meet a lot of crooked, shady people. They’re

believing in what they’re doing, but there is a kind of hot button that

they are deliberately pushing, which is if you want your child to

succeed, then you have to get them started early.

If there was one overall message that you wanted parents to take away from this book, what would it be?

Teaching

the concept of moderation and media literacy to a preschooler is a

powerful thing. If you’re able to show that there are some good things

on TV and some not so good things, it is fine to watch for X amount of

time. Teaching them how to turn the TV off is important.

Dade Hayes recommends three programs for parents and kids to check out.

“SUPER WHY!” is

a terrific show on PBS. They call it a pre-literacy show, so a

four-year-old [hits] the bulls-eye. It’s really fun, colorful, great

animation. It makes the idea of books fun.

Winning and whimsical [with] hand-drawn animation, “PEEP AND THE BIG WIDE WORLD” on

Discovery Kids is supported by a grant from the National Science

Foundation. Simple looking and cartoonish in a very fun way, it teaches

rudimentary concepts of physics and biology.

“THE BACKYARDIGANS” is

very much about the music, and they take a different genre every

episode: rock, disco, etc. A couple of off-Broadway composers put it

together. The animation is fun, and it’s about these little kid-like

animals in their backyard that dream up different worlds to visit.