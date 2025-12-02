THE VENUES

MULTI-SERVICE
92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue, 212-
415-5500, 92Y.org.
apple seeds, 10 West 25th Street, 212-792-
7590, appleseedsnyc.com.
Art Farm in the City, 419 East 91st Street,
212-410-3117, theartfarms.org.
Asphalt Green, 555 East 90th Street, 212-
369-8890, asphaltgreen.org.
Blue School, 432 Lafayette, Mezzanine, 646-
602-7066, theblueschool.org.
Chelsea Piers, 23rd Street & the Hudson
River, 212-336-6666, chelseapiers.com.
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West
83rd Street, 212-721-1223, cmom.org.
Citibabes, 52 Mercer Street, 3rd Floor, 212-
334-5440, citibabes.com.
Discovery Programs, 251 West 100th Street,
212-749-8717, discoveryprograms.com.
Gymboree Play & Music, Various locations in
Manhattan, 877-496-5327, gymboreeclasses.
com.
Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, 1520 York
Avenue, 212-861-7732, gymtime.net.
The JCC in Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam
Avenue, 646-505-4444, jccmanhattan.org.
Kidville, Various locations in Manhattan and
Brooklyn, 212-772-8435, kidville.com.
Let’s Dress Up, 345 East 85th Street, 212-
879-0956, uppereast.com/lets-dress-up
Poppyseed Pre-Nursery, 424 West End
Avenue, 212-877-7614.
74th St. MAGIC, 510 East 74th Street, 212-
737-2989, 74magic.com.
ART
ArtKids, 646-678-4497, artmuseny.com.
Children’s Museum of the Arts, 182 Lafayette
Street, 212-274-0986, cmany.org.
The Craft Studio, 1657 Third Avenue, 212-
831-6626, craftstudionyc.com.
Kids At Art, 431 East 73rd Street, 212-
410,9780, kidsatartnyc.com
Little Shop Of Crafts, 711 Amsterdam
Avenue, 212-531-2723; 431 East 73rd Street,
212-717-6636, littleshopny.com
Loop of the Loom, 227 East 87th Street,
212-722-2686, loopoftheloom.com.
Make Meaning, 329 Columbus Avenue, 212-
362-0350, makemeaning.com.
Metropolitan Moms, 212-206-7272,
metropolitanmoms.com.
Scribble Press, 1624 First Avenue, 212-288-
2928, scribblepress.com.
COOKING
Taste Buds, 109 West 27th Street, 212-242-
2248, tastebudscook.com
DANCE
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 405
West 55th Street, 212-405-9000, alvinailey.org.
Ballet Academy East, 1651 Third Avenue, 3rd
Floor, 212-410-9140, baenyc.com.
Joffrey Ballet School, 434 Avenue of the
Americas, 3rd Floor, 212-254-8520, joffreyballetschool.com.
The School at Steps, 2121 Broadway, 4th
Floor, 212-874-3678, stepsnyc.com/school.
GYMNASTICS
Columbus Gym, 606 Columbus Avenue, 212-
721-0090, columbusgymnyc.com
Jodi’s Gym, 244 East 84th Street, 212-772-
7633, jodisgym.com.
My Gym, 250 East 60th Street, 212-421-
9496; 22 West 66th Street, 212-724-3400;
my-gym.com.
NYC Elite Gymnastics, 421 East 91st Street,
212-289-8737; 100 Avenue of the Americas,
212-334-3628, nycelite.com.
Sokol New York, 420 East 71st Street, 212-
861-8206, sokolnewyork.org.
LANGUAGE
Carousel of Languages, 385 West End Avenue,
212-508-8524, italianfortoddlers.com.
Collina Italiana, 135 East 96th Street, 212-
427-7770, collinaitaliana.com.
%uFFFDHOLA! A Playgroup in Spanish, Various
locations in Manhattan, 917-648-5006,
holaplaygroup.com.
Instituto Cervantes, 211 East 49th Street,
212-308-7720 ext. 3., newyorkcervantes.es.
Language Workshop for Children, Various
locations in Manhattan, 212-396-0830,
languageworkshopforchildren.com.
MUSIC & PERFORMANCE
ABC Do-Re-ME!, Multiple locations in Manhattan,
646-434-1419, abcdoreme.com.
Applause New York City, Home of Rock-n-
Roll Babies, Broadway Babies and Superstars,
184 East 76th Street, 212-717-0703,
applauseny.com.
Atlantic Acting School, 76 Ninth Avenue,
212-691-5919, atlanticactingschool.org.
The Diller-Quaile School of Music, 24 East
95th Street, 212-369-1484, diller-quaile.org.
The Early Ear, 48 West 68th Street; 110 West
96th Street; 353 East 78th Street, 212-877-
7125, theearlyear.com.
Eastside Westside Music Together, 102
West 75th Street, 212-496-1242, eswsmusictogether.com.
Jazz at Lincoln Center, 33 West 60th Street,
212-258-9800, jalc.org.
TADA!, 15 West 28th Street, 3rd Floor, 212-
252-1619, tadatheater.com.
Three Little Birds Music, 266 East 78th
Street, 212-744-0404, tlbmusic.com.
SPORTS & ADVENTURE
Big City Volleyball, Multiple locations in Manhattan,
212-288-4240, bigcityvolleyball.com.
Brooklyn Boulders, 575 Degraw St, Brooklyn,
347-834-9066, brooklynboulders.com.
Generation D at Dasha Wellness, 115 East
57th Street, 212-755-5500, dashawellness.com.
Kick & Play, More than 150 locations
throughout the Tri-State area, 212-877-5425,
supersoccerstars.com
Kids In Sports, Various locations in Manhattan,
212-744-4900, kisnyc.com.
Sheridan Fencing Academy, 2035 2nd
Avenue, 212.831.0764, sheridanfencing.com
SPORTIME at Randall’s Island, One
Randall’s Island, 212-427-6150, sportimeny.
com/randallsisland.
Wollman Skating Rink, Central Park at 59th
Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-439-6900,
wollmanskatingrink.com.
SOCCER
Soccer By Coach Fher, 917-650-3008,
coachfher.com.
Super Soccer Stars, More than 150 locations
throughout the Tri-State area, 212-877-7171,
supersoccerstars.com.
SWIMMING
Swim Jim, Pool locations throughout the city,
212-749-7335, swimjim.com.
TUTORING
EBL Coaching, 17 East 89th Street, 646-342-
9380, eblcoaching.com
Mathnasium, 1597 York Avenue, 506 Amsterdam
Avenue, 212-828-6284, mathnasium.
com/manhattan.
YOGA
Karma Kids Yoga, 104 West 14th Street,
646-638-1444, karmakidsyoga.com.
Yogi Beans, Various locations in Manhattan
and Brooklyn, 212-787-YOGA, yogibeans.com.