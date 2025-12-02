THE VENUES

MULTI-SERVICE

92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue, 212-

415-5500, 92Y.org.

apple seeds, 10 West 25th Street, 212-792-

7590, appleseedsnyc.com.

Art Farm in the City, 419 East 91st Street,

212-410-3117, theartfarms.org.

Asphalt Green, 555 East 90th Street, 212-

369-8890, asphaltgreen.org.

Blue School, 432 Lafayette, Mezzanine, 646-

602-7066, theblueschool.org.

Chelsea Piers, 23rd Street & the Hudson

River, 212-336-6666, chelseapiers.com.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West

83rd Street, 212-721-1223, cmom.org.

Citibabes, 52 Mercer Street, 3rd Floor, 212-

334-5440, citibabes.com.

Discovery Programs, 251 West 100th Street,

212-749-8717, discoveryprograms.com.

Gymboree Play & Music, Various locations in

Manhattan, 877-496-5327, gymboreeclasses.

com.

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, 1520 York

Avenue, 212-861-7732, gymtime.net.

The JCC in Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam

Avenue, 646-505-4444, jccmanhattan.org.

Kidville, Various locations in Manhattan and

Brooklyn, 212-772-8435, kidville.com.

Let’s Dress Up, 345 East 85th Street, 212-

879-0956, uppereast.com/lets-dress-up

Poppyseed Pre-Nursery, 424 West End

Avenue, 212-877-7614.

74th St. MAGIC, 510 East 74th Street, 212-

737-2989, 74magic.com.

ART

ArtKids, 646-678-4497, artmuseny.com.

Children’s Museum of the Arts, 182 Lafayette

Street, 212-274-0986, cmany.org.

The Craft Studio, 1657 Third Avenue, 212-

831-6626, craftstudionyc.com.

Kids At Art, 431 East 73rd Street, 212-

410,9780, kidsatartnyc.com

Little Shop Of Crafts, 711 Amsterdam

Avenue, 212-531-2723; 431 East 73rd Street,

212-717-6636, littleshopny.com

Loop of the Loom, 227 East 87th Street,

212-722-2686, loopoftheloom.com.

Make Meaning, 329 Columbus Avenue, 212-

362-0350, makemeaning.com.

Metropolitan Moms, 212-206-7272,

metropolitanmoms.com.

Scribble Press, 1624 First Avenue, 212-288-

2928, scribblepress.com.

COOKING

Taste Buds, 109 West 27th Street, 212-242-

2248, tastebudscook.com

DANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 405

West 55th Street, 212-405-9000, alvinailey.org.

Ballet Academy East, 1651 Third Avenue, 3rd

Floor, 212-410-9140, baenyc.com.

Joffrey Ballet School, 434 Avenue of the

Americas, 3rd Floor, 212-254-8520, joffreyballetschool.com.

The School at Steps, 2121 Broadway, 4th

Floor, 212-874-3678, stepsnyc.com/school.

GYMNASTICS

Columbus Gym, 606 Columbus Avenue, 212-

721-0090, columbusgymnyc.com

Jodi’s Gym, 244 East 84th Street, 212-772-

7633, jodisgym.com.

My Gym, 250 East 60th Street, 212-421-

9496; 22 West 66th Street, 212-724-3400;

my-gym.com.

NYC Elite Gymnastics, 421 East 91st Street,

212-289-8737; 100 Avenue of the Americas,

212-334-3628, nycelite.com.

Sokol New York, 420 East 71st Street, 212-

861-8206, sokolnewyork.org.

LANGUAGE

Carousel of Languages, 385 West End Avenue,

212-508-8524, italianfortoddlers.com.

Collina Italiana, 135 East 96th Street, 212-

427-7770, collinaitaliana.com.

%uFFFDHOLA! A Playgroup in Spanish, Various

locations in Manhattan, 917-648-5006,

holaplaygroup.com.

Instituto Cervantes, 211 East 49th Street,

212-308-7720 ext. 3., newyorkcervantes.es.

Language Workshop for Children, Various

locations in Manhattan, 212-396-0830,

languageworkshopforchildren.com.

MUSIC & PERFORMANCE

ABC Do-Re-ME!, Multiple locations in Manhattan,

646-434-1419, abcdoreme.com.

Applause New York City, Home of Rock-n-

Roll Babies, Broadway Babies and Superstars,

184 East 76th Street, 212-717-0703,

applauseny.com.

Atlantic Acting School, 76 Ninth Avenue,

212-691-5919, atlanticactingschool.org.

The Diller-Quaile School of Music, 24 East

95th Street, 212-369-1484, diller-quaile.org.

The Early Ear, 48 West 68th Street; 110 West

96th Street; 353 East 78th Street, 212-877-

7125, theearlyear.com.

Eastside Westside Music Together, 102

West 75th Street, 212-496-1242, eswsmusictogether.com.

Jazz at Lincoln Center, 33 West 60th Street,

212-258-9800, jalc.org.

TADA!, 15 West 28th Street, 3rd Floor, 212-

252-1619, tadatheater.com.

Three Little Birds Music, 266 East 78th

Street, 212-744-0404, tlbmusic.com.

SPORTS & ADVENTURE

Big City Volleyball, Multiple locations in Manhattan,

212-288-4240, bigcityvolleyball.com.

Brooklyn Boulders, 575 Degraw St, Brooklyn,

347-834-9066, brooklynboulders.com.

Generation D at Dasha Wellness, 115 East

57th Street, 212-755-5500, dashawellness.com.

Kick & Play, More than 150 locations

throughout the Tri-State area, 212-877-5425,

supersoccerstars.com

Kids In Sports, Various locations in Manhattan,

212-744-4900, kisnyc.com.

Sheridan Fencing Academy, 2035 2nd

Avenue, 212.831.0764, sheridanfencing.com

SPORTIME at Randall’s Island, One

Randall’s Island, 212-427-6150, sportimeny.

com/randallsisland.

Wollman Skating Rink, Central Park at 59th

Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-439-6900,

wollmanskatingrink.com.

SOCCER

Soccer By Coach Fher, 917-650-3008,

coachfher.com.

Super Soccer Stars, More than 150 locations

throughout the Tri-State area, 212-877-7171,

supersoccerstars.com.

SWIMMING

Swim Jim, Pool locations throughout the city,

212-749-7335, swimjim.com.

TUTORING

EBL Coaching, 17 East 89th Street, 646-342-

9380, eblcoaching.com

Mathnasium, 1597 York Avenue, 506 Amsterdam

Avenue, 212-828-6284, mathnasium.

com/manhattan.

YOGA

Karma Kids Yoga, 104 West 14th Street,

646-638-1444, karmakidsyoga.com.

Yogi Beans, Various locations in Manhattan

and Brooklyn, 212-787-YOGA, yogibeans.com.