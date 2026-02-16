60 Unique & Celestial Zodiac Baby Names Inspired by Astrology Signs 

Astrology-inspired or zodiac baby names offer a meaningful way to connect personality, symbolism, and celestial influence.
At a Glance:
- Zodiac-inspired baby names often come from each sign’s traits. These names were picked based on the sign symbols (ram, bull, twins, etc.); their ruling planet; associated mythology; constellations and celestial bodies; their element (fire, earth, air, water); or any traditional astrological associations.
- For astrology beginners, people are born under a specific sun sign, moon sign, and ascendant. Draw an online natal chart if you’re curious about yours or your kiddo’s! From there, you could easily mix and match names from their very own astrological rulers. It’s worth noting that for an accurate natal chart, you’d need an actual time and date of birth. However, you can still pick a name based on the month/week you’ll have your due date on.
- There’s more to astrology than daily horoscopes! So, take this zodiac baby name option as a starting point to learn more about your child’s potential personality and traits. It’s not about “reading their future” at all—astrology is simply a tool to discover inner patterns.
Whether you’re a devoted horoscope reader or simply love the personality clues astrology offers, choosing a zodiac baby name adds a little cosmic magic to your child’s story. From fiery Aries leaders to dreamy Pisces creatives, every sun sign carries distinct traits—and we’ve paired each with names that reflect its energy, symbolism, and celestial roots.
Zodiac Baby Names Inspired by Star Signs
Aries-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
People under the sign of Aries are bold, fearless, energetic, and natural leaders. Aries babies are known for their confidence, courage, and trailblazing spirit. They tend to be independent, passionate, and never afraid to take the lead.
- Blaze
- Scarlett
- Phoenix
- Leo
- Ember
Taurus-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Rounded, loyal, sensory-loving, and strong-willed people. Taurus babies often crave comfort and stability. They’re dependable, affectionate, and deeply connected to beauty, nature, and the senses.
- Flora
- Jasper
- Ivy
- Rowan
- Rose
Gemini-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Curious, social, expressive, and quick-witted—Gemini babies are chatterboxes in the making. They’re bright, adaptable, and naturally communicative, often showing early signs of creativity and curiosity.
- Aria
- Felix
- Luna
- Milo
- Nova
Cancer-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
They’re nurturing, intuitive, protective, and emotional. Cancer babies are sensitive souls with big hearts. Deeply attached to family, they often show strong empathy and imagination from a young age.
- Pearl
- River
- Julian
- Marina
- Noah
Leo-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Confident, creative, magnetic, and warm—Leo people love the spotlight, and they tend to shine naturally. They’re expressive, dramatic (in the best way), and often command attention with their charm and bold personalities.
- Aurora
- Atlas
- Soleil
- Zara
- Maximus
Virgo-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Virgo babies tend to be observant and quietly intelligent. They often show early independence and a love for routines, as a result, they’re very detail-oriented, analytical, and organized.
- Clara
- Theo
- Eliza
- Felix
- Wren
Libra-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Libra babies thrive on harmony. They’re social, graceful, and often drawn to beauty, art, and fairness. Their personalities are often balanced—very charming, yet diplomatic and tactful.
- Valentina
- Juliet
- Adrian
- Celeste
- Roman
Scorpio-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
One of the most determined, passionate, and intense people. Scorpio babies may be quiet observers at first, but they feel everything deeply. They’re strong-willed, magnetic, and fiercely loyal.
- Raven
- Sebastian
- Lilith
- Orion
- Seraphina
Sagittarius-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Adventurous, optimistic, independent, and philosophical—that’s Saggy in a nutshell! Sagittarius babies are explorers at heart. Curious and spirited, they often grow into big thinkers and free spirits.
- Atlas
- Skye
- Sage
- Archer
- Juno
Capricorn-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Capricorn babies can seem wise beyond their years. They’re determined, practical, and quietly driven. Ambitious, responsible, mature, and steady, Cappy kiddos are the epitome of old souls in a kid’s body!
- August
- Eleanor
- Everett
- Margot
- Holden
Aquarius-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Aquarius babies are original thinkers and tend to be innovative, independent, visionary, and unique in their ideas and way of living. They often grow into creative, humanitarian-minded individuals who march to their own beat.
- Indigo
- Jasper
- Lyra
- Atlas
- Winter
Pisces-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names
Pisces babies are imaginative and emotionally aware. They’re often creative spirits with strong empathy and gentle personalities. A mix of compassionate, artistic, and intuitive traits—unlike Cancer, who’s very emotional; Pisces is more about the inner mind, the potential or idea of, and dreams.
- Ocean
- Iris
- Caspian
- Willow
- Aurora
