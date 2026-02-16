60 Unique & Celestial Zodiac Baby Names Inspired by Astrology Signs 

Astrology-inspired or zodiac baby names offer a meaningful way to connect personality, symbolism, and celestial influence.

At a Glance:

Zodiac-inspired baby names often come from each sign’s traits. These names were picked based on the sign symbols (ram, bull, twins, etc.); their ruling planet; associated mythology; constellations and celestial bodies; their element (fire, earth, air, water); or any traditional astrological associations.

For astrology beginners, people are born under a specific sun sign, moon sign, and ascendant. Draw an online natal chart if you’re curious about yours or your kiddo’s! From there, you could easily mix and match names from their very own astrological rulers. It’s worth noting that for an accurate natal chart, you’d need an actual time and date of birth. However, you can still pick a name based on the month/week you’ll have your due date on.

There’s more to astrology than daily horoscopes! So, take this zodiac baby name option as a starting point to learn more about your child’s potential personality and traits. It’s not about “reading their future” at all—astrology is simply a tool to discover inner patterns.

Whether you’re a devoted horoscope reader or simply love the personality clues astrology offers, choosing a zodiac baby name adds a little cosmic magic to your child’s story. From fiery Aries leaders to dreamy Pisces creatives, every sun sign carries distinct traits—and we’ve paired each with names that reflect its energy, symbolism, and celestial roots.

Psst… Check Out 60 Cool & Unique New York-Inspired Baby Names for Kids

Zodiac Baby Names Inspired by Star Signs

Aries-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

People under the sign of Aries are bold, fearless, energetic, and natural leaders. Aries babies are known for their confidence, courage, and trailblazing spirit. They tend to be independent, passionate, and never afraid to take the lead.

Blaze

Scarlett

Phoenix

Leo

Ember

Taurus-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Rounded, loyal, sensory-loving, and strong-willed people. Taurus babies often crave comfort and stability. They’re dependable, affectionate, and deeply connected to beauty, nature, and the senses.

Flora

Jasper

Ivy

Rowan

Rose

Gemini-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Curious, social, expressive, and quick-witted—Gemini babies are chatterboxes in the making. They’re bright, adaptable, and naturally communicative, often showing early signs of creativity and curiosity.

Aria

Felix

Luna

Milo

Nova

Cancer-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

They’re nurturing, intuitive, protective, and emotional. Cancer babies are sensitive souls with big hearts. Deeply attached to family, they often show strong empathy and imagination from a young age.

Pearl

River

Julian

Marina

Noah

Leo-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Confident, creative, magnetic, and warm—Leo people love the spotlight, and they tend to shine naturally. They’re expressive, dramatic (in the best way), and often command attention with their charm and bold personalities.

Aurora

Atlas

Soleil

Zara

Maximus

Virgo-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Virgo babies tend to be observant and quietly intelligent. They often show early independence and a love for routines, as a result, they’re very detail-oriented, analytical, and organized.

Clara

Theo

Eliza

Felix

Wren

Libra-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Libra babies thrive on harmony. They’re social, graceful, and often drawn to beauty, art, and fairness. Their personalities are often balanced—very charming, yet diplomatic and tactful.

Valentina

Juliet

Adrian

Celeste

Roman

Scorpio-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

One of the most determined, passionate, and intense people. Scorpio babies may be quiet observers at first, but they feel everything deeply. They’re strong-willed, magnetic, and fiercely loyal.

Raven

Sebastian

Lilith

Orion

Seraphina

Sagittarius-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Adventurous, optimistic, independent, and philosophical—that’s Saggy in a nutshell! Sagittarius babies are explorers at heart. Curious and spirited, they often grow into big thinkers and free spirits.

Atlas

Skye

Sage

Archer

Juno

Capricorn-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Capricorn babies can seem wise beyond their years. They’re determined, practical, and quietly driven. Ambitious, responsible, mature, and steady, Cappy kiddos are the epitome of old souls in a kid’s body!

August

Eleanor

Everett

Margot

Holden

Aquarius-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Aquarius babies are original thinkers and tend to be innovative, independent, visionary, and unique in their ideas and way of living. They often grow into creative, humanitarian-minded individuals who march to their own beat.

Indigo

Jasper

Lyra

Atlas

Winter

Pisces-Inspired Zodiac Baby Names

Pisces babies are imaginative and emotionally aware. They’re often creative spirits with strong empathy and gentle personalities. A mix of compassionate, artistic, and intuitive traits—unlike Cancer, who’s very emotional; Pisces is more about the inner mind, the potential or idea of, and dreams.

Ocean

Iris

Caspian

Willow

Aurora

Psst… Check Out More Moms Are Saying No to This Baby Shower Tradition, and Not Everyone Is Happy

[ /sc]