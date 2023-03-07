New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Sponsored

Zeta Charter Schools Offer World-Class Education

Zeta Charter Schools’ innovative, whole-child approach prepares students to participate and lead in the modern world economy and to live lives of their own choosing. Zeta provides a foundation of world-class academics, including science every day, a focus on social-emotional learning, a mindfulness program, and a wide variety of enrichment activities, such as Zeta Innovation Lab, art, chess, dance, soccer, Taekwondo, sports, music, violin, viola, cello, and choir.

To ensure a truly world-class education, Zeta schools are specially designed and outfitted with the latest classroom technology, spacious gymnasiums and auditoriums, rooftop playspaces, cutting-edge innovation labs, music rooms, and recording studios.

Zeta’s whole-child approach yields impressive outcomes: Zeta students outperform their peers in district schools by up to 25 points.

Zeta currently operates six campuses in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, offering Pre-K through 5th grade and serving over 2,000 students. In August 2023, Zeta will launch its first middle schools, starting with 6th grade. Each year, Zeta schools add a grade and will grow to eventually serve students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

Prospective families are invited to sign up for a school visit and information session and apply today. Learn more at zetaschools.org.

