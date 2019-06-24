Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 28-30

State Fair Meadowlands

State Fair Meadowlands returns to MetLife Stadium from June 20 to July 7 and is bigger than ever before. New Jersey’s Great Escape boasts an amazing lineup of free entertainment including the all-new Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and Jurassic Kingdom along with returning favorites such as the Racing Pigs, Cycle Circus Live, Jungle Island High Dive and explosive Fireworks Nights on July 3 and 4! Everyone is invited to feast on mouthwatering food and drinks and experience fun-filled rides for all ages. Admission tickets can be purchased at the MetLife Stadium Box Office for $12 and children 34″ and shorter get in for free. Parking is free on weekdays and costs $5 on weekends. Plus there will be a huge lineup of Bargain Nights. $12 admission and free for children 34″ and shorter, Weeknights from 6 pm to 12 am, Fridays from 6 pm to 1 am, Saturdays from 2 pm to 1 am and Sundays from 2 pm to 12 am, Daily, June 20 – July 7, njfair.com