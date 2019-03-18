Your Awesome Weekend: March 22-24

Budding Botanist

Calling all future plant botanists! Be emerged in the world of plants by discovering bulbs and buds as they begin to wake up from the cold winter days. Get to see how plants and animals change and grow throughout the season. You will even be able to make a spring sprouting tape to plant in your own home to add some greenery. Prices Vary, 8 am – 6 pm, March 19 – June 7. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org