Your Awesome Weekend: March 22-24

Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of March 22-24, 2019 l New York Family
Macy’s Flower Show, Guggenheim’s Spring Break Camp, and See a Hip Hop Musical!
Spring Break Camp
Are your kids creative? Do they like art? If so, perhaps the Guggenheim’s Spring Break Camp is for you! Through gallery and studio exploration campers will get to develop their own artistic style by learning new artistic techniques from teaching artists who will introduce them to new approaches to art and a variety of mediums. $600/$500 for members, 9:30 am – 4 pm, March 18 – 22. Guggenheim Museum 1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA, guggenheim.org
Johannes Dokchtor Faust, A Petrifying Puppet
Come and see the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theater present a new version of “Johannes Dokchtor Faust, a Petrifying Puppet Comedye,” translated and directed by Vit Horejs. See Johannes Faust sell his soul for knowledge through the art of puppetry and traditional Czech satire. Days and times vary. $18 general admission/ $15 students & seniors, March 21 – April 7. Theater for the New City 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003, jsnyc.com
Tauba Auerbach: “Flow Separation” Exhibition in Hudson River Park
Head over to the park for an immersive exhibition by New York-based artist Tauba Auerbach, which features a “dazzle ship.” The geometric patterns were once designed to make it more difficult for enemies to spot but was later adopted by artists. Free, through May 12. Hudson River Park 425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019, publicartfund.org
Budding Botanist
Calling all future plant botanists! Be emerged in the world of plants by discovering bulbs and buds as they begin to wake up from the cold winter days. Get to see how plants and animals change and grow throughout the season. You will even be able to make a spring sprouting tape to plant in your own home to add some greenery. Prices Vary, 8 am – 6 pm, March 19 – June 7. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org
Bronx Zoo Nature Girls (K-3rd grades)
Calling all nature girls! Time to explore and even get a little muddy as you adventure through the zoo. Embark on your journey by first receiving a nature backpack for exploring the Riverwalk. $50/$40 members, 9 am – 12 pm, March 23. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
The Butterfly Conservatory: Tropical Butterflies Alive in Winter
Though it may be winter on the East Coast, it doesn’t have to feel like it. Disappear into the Museum of Natural History’s balmy butterfly sanctuary! With free-flying butterflies and tropical flowers, learn about these unique fluttering creatures as they land on you and your child’s outstretched finger or shoulder. Prices Vary, 10 am – 5:45 pm, through May 27. Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024-5192, amnh.org
Atlantic For Kids: Last Stop On Market Street: A Hip Hop Musical
See this hip hop musical that explores the beauty of city life and tells the story of Young CJ and his reluctant stay with his Nana. As CJ begins to move out of his comfort zone, he finds himself closer to his roots and starts to see things in a different light. Prices Vary, March 23 – April 13. Linda Gross Theater 336 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011, atlantictheater.org
Macy’s Flower Show Presents Journey To Paradisios At Macy’s Herald Square
It’s time for the Macy’s Floral Show! Be ready to be taken on a journey of space, adventure, and discovery through the beauty of flowers and gardens that celebrate the cosmos. Don’t miss out on this floral sci-fi event for the family. Free, March 24 – April 7. Macy’s Herald Square 151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001, macys.com
Moana’s Yoga Adventure
Not only will you be doing yoga, but you will be setting sail in search of Maui to find out “who you are” at this Moana-themed yoga class. Each Wayfinder will also get to make their very own Heart of Te Fiti necklace as they enjoy a healthy snack. Make sure to register in advance. For ages 2-6 years. $45, 10 – 11 am, March 24. Karma Kids Yoga 25 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10010, karmakidsyoga.com
Colors
See this interactive performance where bodies move to the spectrum of color. This multisensory performance challenges the way we express ourselves and enables us to explore different emotional responses to various shades of color. The show will invite kids to play onstage as part of this interactive performance. They will also get to experiment through movement and technology–a show like no other! $20, 11 am – 2 pm, March 23. BAM Fisher 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org