Your Awesome Weekend: April 5-7

Beauty and the Beast

We all have seen “Beauty and the Beast,” but we haven’t always understood it. With Literally Alive Theatre Company, the audience is invited to a pre-show workshop. Here, the themes of the show will be discussed and kids get to make “Beauty and the Beast” themed masks! With a general understanding of the story, audiences will get to sit down, watch the show, and see how the company brought this classic fairy tale to life! Prices vary, through April 28. Players Theatre 115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012, literallyalive.com