Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 15-17

A favorite time for many families is summer. Gone are the months we were slugging around in snow boots or had to trek out on a dreary day. Not only are the days longer, but we New Yorkers appreciate the sunshine and warm weather- it recharges us. This is why we also love all the things happening this upcoming weekend. Enjoy a festival, visit a museum or take a hike -we have some fantastic options for you!

Free Fun Right in Your Backyard

Brooklyn & Bronx | Details

Did you know that you can visit the New York Aquarium and Bronx Zoo on Wednesdays for free? There are a few caveats, like after 3 pm for the aquarium, and both spots need reservations but so worth it!

Psst…Check out more free things to do now and until the end of the year

Head to a Festivals or Carnivals in NYC, Westchester and Long Island

New York Areas | Details

Parents will see an eclectic round-up of festivals, carnivals, and fairs for family fun this summer! There are festivals and carnivals in NYC (Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) and Westchester, Rockland and Long Island (Nassau and Suffok); find the one that works for your family!

Head to Rockefeller Center’s Summer Sunday

New York | Details

Head to Rockefeller Plaza(11 am at Center Plaza) for Sunday, July 17: Art Sundae with artist Emily Mullin who will host an arts and crafts project for the whole family! To reflect Mullin’s mixed-media installations, which are currently on display throughout the Rockefeller Center campus, kids will be fabricating large forms (similar to her vitrine spaces) through a clay-making workshop lead by Mullin herself. Each child will make their own vase using air-dry clay, with the option of incorporating the vases into a window display at Rockefeller Center.

Take a Hike

Long Island | Details

Head out to one of the many trails in Long Island around Montauk, Riverhead, Huntington, Oyster Bay and Hempstead and check out gorgeous scenery while taking a family-friendly hike.

Cool off and Enjoy Culture at a New York Museum

New York Areas | Details

Visit one of the many museums that New York has to offer. The Whitney (kids are free). American Natural History Museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum and more.

Visit a Winery

New York Areas | Details

Suppose you want to take a break from the playground and playdate, consider visiting a winery! Sure, this is for adults, but there are many wineries only a day trip away that are family-friendly.