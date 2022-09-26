Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 30 – October 2

October is here! And we have a great selection of events to help you kick off this month the right way. Stargaze in Central Park with Neil deGrasse Tyson, dance in Brooklyn Bridge Park or celebrate the Halloween season at the Bronx Zoo.

Looking for more awesome things to do all season? Check out our Fall Family Bucket List!

Brooklyn Bridge Park | Details

Join Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn Bridge Park for an outdoor performance and a family-friendly all-ages workshop. There will be two showings of the performance, the repertoire for both including Water, Greek to Me, Orfeo ed Euridice, and Dancing Honeymoon. The workshops will feature members of the dance group teaching excerpts from Water and Dancing Honeymoon. There will also be an artist teaching the dance from a seated position, making the class open and welcoming for all levels of mobility and experience.

CAMP Hudson Yards | Details

The Glitter Girls, four best friends bursting with color and creativity, are coming to CAMP Hudson Yards for the whole month of October! The Cafe’s been transformed into a sweet shop for the month with bright pastels, a Donut Delivery Scooter and decoratable donuts. If you go on opening day, be sure to grab a free donut while supplies last.

Bronx Zoo | Details

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Bronx Zoo! The family-friendly outdoor festival is returning weekends in October as well as Oct. 10. Come one and all in your best costume and enjoy magic shows, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a candy trail, costume parades, crafts, puppet shows and more.

Queens County Farm Museum | Details

It’s pumpkin month at Queens Farm! Walk through the farm and learn about New York history as you look for the perfect pumpkin to take home. Admission to enter the patch is free, and pumpkins to take home are priced by size. No reservations are required, but be sure to get there before the patch closes at 4:30 pm.

King Manor Farm | Details

Have an afternoon of playing historic games at Hands on History with King Manor Museum in Queens. Bring a picnic lunch for the family, or just your sneakers for a great time playing games. Learn hands-on about how children played two centuries ago.

Flushing Town Hall | Details

The Bazurto All Stars blend African Champeta music with genres like reggae, ska and symphonic music. Their music has allowed the band to cross cultural boundaries and evolve to a variety of musical styles. Come witness their unique musical style in person!

East Meadow | Details

Oct. 1 is International Observe the Moon Night! You can celebrate with the Amateur Astronomers Association at 2022 Autumn Starfest. With special guest host Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and regional weather star Joe Rao, see celestial bodies like Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon’s craters, star clusters and more. It’s free and open to the public for all ages in Central Park, and the first 150 to arrive get a free gift bag.

St. Catherine’s Park | Details

Join NYC Parks and Council Member Julie Menin for a day of fun in St. Catherine’s Park. Enjoy inflatables, jumbo games, arts and crafts and more. This event is free and open to the public, making it a great Saturday afternoon activity.

Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park | Details

The Battery Park City Authority presents GO FISH!, one of their most popular events that highlights the importance of conserving local waters in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Drop in for a day of catch and release fishing, an art project and a nature walk. There will also be a live play with puppetry by Teatro Sea, a bilingual educational theater.