Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 28-30

October’s coming to a close, but we have one more weekend of spooky events lined up for you and your family! Drop by the Children’s Museum of the Arts’ block party, take part in a family harvest day and see a seasonal ballet.

South Street Seaport Museum | Details

Take part in a spooky scrimshaw at the South Street Seaport Museum! Carve seasonal designs into gourds onboard the historical ship Wavertree. While you’re there, take part in family activity stations like scavenger hunts and other Halloween fun. All of this fun is included with your free admission to the museum!

Professional Children’s School | Details

This 2-hour celebration of Hispanic culture is perfect for children and families! Enjoy puppetry from Teatro Sea and a Bomba performance and workshop by BombaYo. The organization will also be accepting donations for families affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Midtown | Details

After taking Midtown by storm over the summer, Pop in the City is back this fall! Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the bounciest event to hit New York City for yourself. This celebration of New York will be on view to visit now through Nov. 17.

Spring Street Park | Details

All are welcome at the Children’s Museum of the Arts’ free Halloween Block Party! This artmaking block party invites the community to help build the float that kicks off the Village Halloween Parade. Take a movement class with Dance Church, build ghost balloons, strut your stuff on the costume catwalk and more!

McCarren Park Demonstration Garden | Details

Have some spooky garden fun at the McCarren Demonstration Garden. In addition to watering, weeding and harvesting in the garden, there will be music, games, stories, face painting and more.

Doha Bar Lounge | Details

Kids and adults alike will love this Halloween party! Enjoy music from a live DJ, meet characters and clowns, take home a balloon sculpture and get your face painted. There are six different time slots for this event, so there’s plenty of opportunities to have a good time!

Ballet Long Island | Details

Get in the Halloween spirit with this enchanting ballet performance, featuring original choreography, special lighting and effects and plenty of tricks and treats.