Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 21-23

It’s only Monday, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the weekend! Celebrate Diwali and Korean culture, catch a hockey game or visit a comic book store around the city and continue getting into the Halloween spirit!

The William Vale – Vale Park | Details

Get into the fall spirit with the whole family at the famous William Vale pumpkin patch! Take part in some of your favorite seasonal activities, like pumpkin decorating, lawn games, face painting and seasonal treats. Your kids can show off their Halloween costumes at the kids costume contest!

J. Hood Wright Recreation Center | Details

Get ready for the scariest party in town. Join in the spooky celebration at J. Hood Wright Park with the interactive haunted house, games, inflatables and more.

Prospect Park | Details

Take part in a Diwali celebration in Prospect Park. Families of all backgrounds are invited to attend this event. Check out a kid’s Bollywood dancing workshop, Diwali arts and crafts, a Henna tattoo artist, snacks and more.

Looking for more events to celebrate Diwali? Check out Diwali Events Round Up 2022!

Hockey season is just about here! New York is a huge hockey hub, so there’s no shortage of teams to check out this season. Hit the road with your family and enjoy a night out at a hockey game.

Randall’s Island Urban Farm | Details

Join the New York Mycological Society for the first ever Fungus Festival in Randall’s Island Park! It’s a fun time for mushroom-curious amateurs and experts of all ages. Go on expert-led mushroom walks, take part in art and cultivation workshops, try food and mushroom tea samples and more. There are even activities for the kids, including face painting and costume making.

Introduce your kids to old favorites from your childhood and discover new favorites together. Check out some of the best comic book stores that New York City has to offer!

Union Square Park | Details

The Korean American Association of Greater New York’s annual Korean Festival is a day for cultural celebration and fun. Check out food, vendors and performances in celebration of Korean culture.

Southern Blvd. | Details

This community event is a safe Halloween celebration for the whole family! Scope out the best spot you can along the route. And then after the parade, head to Bill Rainey Park for a showcase featuring surprise celebrity guests, marching bands, costume contests and more.