Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 14-16
It’s hard to believe that we’re halfway through October already! Halloween is getting closer and closer, which means we have a scarily good line up of awesome events for this weekend! Roller skate with your favorite villains, glow in the park on Long Island or show off your dog’s killer Halloween costume!
Learn About The Haunts of Cold Spring Harbor
The Whaling Museum and Education Center | Details
Cold Spring Harbor gives visitors a look at a 19th century whaling village. This month, explore the village’s ghostly side with tales of historic hauntings on Main Street. These tours are great for families with kids ages 8 and up.
Experience the Circus Vazquez
Walt Whitman Mall | Details
This new show from Circus Vazquez carries on the traditions of old circuses while blending with contemporary elements to create a vibrant experience for modern audiences. Don’t miss this awe-inspiring and hilarious circus experience!
Skate with Villains
United Skates of America | Details
Here’s a great event for kids who love villains! Dress as your favorite villain for a night of roller skating. Play games, win prizes and even meet Maleficent!
Enjoy Music at Broadway Fright Night
Landmark on Main Street | Details
In this celebration of musicals with horror or supernatural themes, five of Broadway’s finest will perform songs sung by some of theater’s most intriguing and terrifying characters. The concert will include musical selections from old classics like Wicked, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd and new shows like Back to the Future the Musical.
Celebrate Halloween a Little Early
Citywide | Details
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but there are countless Halloween events and activities for families around NYC in the meantime! Check out some of these events to celebrate spooky season to the fullest.
Show Off Your Dog at the Halloween Costume Dog Show
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center | Details
Think you have the cutest dog around? Now’s the chance to prove it! Bring your leashed pet to this costume show to celebrate Halloween. They’ll show off their Halloween costumes on the runway, participate in obstacle courses and take adorable, memorable photos.
Have a Spooky Time at the Halloween Spooktacular
Sweetbriar Nature Center | Details
Head to Sweetbriar Nature Center for an evening of ghosts, ghoulies and other Halloween creatures. Enjoy eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games and spooky night trails.
Check Out Halloween Glow in the Park
The Adventure Park at Long Island | Details
Join The Adventure Park at Long Island for a glowingly great Halloween time– literally! This nighttime event lights up the outdoor adventure park with bright LED lights to guide your way as you zipline and work your way through the treetop course. Take your adventure to the next level at this event!