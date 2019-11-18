Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 22-24

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Holiday Food Science Festival, Opening Day of the Holiday Train Show, and NYC Festival of Lights
-
Cara's Caterpillars
Join Cara Samantha, who specializes in music for children, and her magical musicians in clapping, singing, and dancing at the library! Enjoy a variety of music, including pop, Motown, Disney, and family favorite songs. Cara recently sang on the Grammy award-winning children’s album “Home,” and she is ready to entertain your family! Free, 1-2 pm. November 23, Central Library, Dweck Center, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, bklynlibrary.org
-
Thirteenth Annual Children's Book Fair
Young readers are invited to come meet their favorite Brooklyn authors and illustrators at this book fair! There will be author readings, illustrator presentations, book-related art-making opportunities, picture books, graphic novels, preschool drawing, and more. Instill a love of reading in your little ones with this exciting celebration of literary and visual art. Free, museum general admission is a suggested donation, 11:30 am-4 pm. November 23, Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org
-
Pow! Kids Books Sunday Story Time: The Climbing Tree by John Stith
Follow the story of two brothers in The Climbing Tree by John Stith and illustrated by Yuliya Pieletskaya. Little Brother wants to climb the tree, but Mom says he has to wait until he’s older. When he’s old enough to climb, he discovers that Big Brother will always be a branch ahead, no matter how high he climbs. What will happen to this sibling relationship? Kids will love this engaging story with beautiful illustrations! November 24, free, 11:30 am-12 pm. POWERHOUSE on 8th, 1111 8th Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215, powerhouseon8th.com
-
Storytime With Elliot Kreloff: The Luckiest Snowball
A boy makes a snowball and is about to throw it when he hears “Stop!…Let’s do something else.” The boy and the snowball play in the snow all day, and then the boy puts the snowball in the freezer, where he meets frozen foods and ice. The snowball makes it through all of the seasons, making friends along the way. Little ones will love this storytime and will likely leave wanting a snowball of their own! Free, 11 am-12 pm. November 24, Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net
-
Opening Day of Gingerbread Lane 2019
The breathtaking display of over 1,300 gingerbread houses is back this year to spread holiday cheer. Visit Gingerbread Lane 2019 on opening day to be among the first to see the record-breaking gingerbread village. Kids get a kick out of the delicious candy and icing that is used for decor. Don’t be surprised if your little ones ask you for their own gingerbread house afterwards! Free with museum admission, Monday-Friday 9:30 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm. November 23, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org
-
Holiday Food Science Festival
Learn all about the science of food, from hacks to tasty flavor combinations, in preparation for your holiday creations! Kids ages 8 and up and their families will explore the science behind making their favorite cheese, how to cook in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way, and explore the many holiday tables set up with delicious food and demonstrations. Free with admission, 12-4 pm. November 23-24, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org
-
Holiday Lights Preview
The iconic Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo are back again this year for a spectacular display and celebration of the upcoming holiday season! While Holiday Lights technically opens on November 29, if your family is super excited to go and can’t wait, then head to one of the four preview days in November. Hop on the Holiday Train, sing along with the Roaming Carolers, watch master artists carve ice sculptures, and enjoy hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. November 21-24, adults $29.95, kids ages 3-12 $22.95, seniors $28.95, 5-10 pm Nov. 22-23, 5-9 pm Nov. 21 & 24. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
-
Opening Day of the Holiday Train Show
Head over to the gardens to check out the Holiday Train Show on opening day! Watch more than 25 G-scale model trains and trolleys make their way along a nearly half-mile track. Drop by Evergreen Express for outdoor puppet theater, a child-sized train perfect for photo ops, botanical crafts, sing-along, and more! November 23, included with All-Garden Pass, 10 am-6 pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org
-
The Knights: Family Show
Experience the joy of classical music in a fun and interactive environment! In this one-hour family show, little ones will learn about classical music through hands-on experiences, singing, and dancing. The Knights are known for connecting with audiences of all ages, making education entertaining! November 23, $10 advanced tickets, $14 day of show, 2-3 pm. BRIC House Ballroom, 647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org
-
NYC Festival of Lights
This winter, a festival of lights comes to NYC; joining the ranks of Rockefeller Center and The Rockettes as one of New York’s must see/do holiday experiences. LuminoCity Festival features over 16 acres of spectacular, larger than life light and art installations for teens, parents, and families to enjoy. But beyond lights, there will be holiday shopping, food and drink, activities, and performances/shows. Visitors will experience a giant doughnut light tunnel, a castle in the sky, a glowing unicorn, an illuminated lollipop land, and life-size dinosaurs by a roaring volcano, to name a few. November 23 – January 5, 4-11 pm, Randall’s Island Park, luminocityfestival.com