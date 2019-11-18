Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 22-24

Storytime With Elliot Kreloff: The Luckiest Snowball

A boy makes a snowball and is about to throw it when he hears “Stop!…Let’s do something else.” The boy and the snowball play in the snow all day, and then the boy puts the snowball in the freezer, where he meets frozen foods and ice. The snowball makes it through all of the seasons, making friends along the way. Little ones will love this storytime and will likely leave wanting a snowball of their own! Free, 11 am-12 pm. November 24, Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net