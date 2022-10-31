Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Things To Do

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 4-6

By
comments
Posted on
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 4-6
Getty Images

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 4-6

Halloween may be over, but fall weekend fun isn’t! We have all you need to make this weekend an awesome one. Learn about string instruments as a family at Carnegie Hall, visit the Forbidden Forest made famous by the Harry Potter franchise or go ice skating in Rockefeller Center. 

We’ve got something for everyone in this first weekend of November!

Take Part in Sou Sou! Saturdays

CCCADI Firehouse | Details

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute’s Sou Sou! Saturdays are back this fall! This month’s event will pay homage to African and Indigenous traditions through oral storytelling, music and more. Register in advance here

Enjoy a String Fling at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing | Details

Little music enthusiasts and their caregivers are invited to Carnegie Hall’s Fall Family Day. This free, day-long open house will offer families the chance to explore string music from around the globe in an interactive and playful way through a variety of fun activities. 

Drop By the Traveling Rose Book Launch

Private Picassos | Details

Come by for a free reading of author Brain Wray’s new children’s book, Traveling Rose. The story follows Rose as she is about to take her first big trip to London and teaches children to express emotions, especially ones related to big, new experiences. The reading will be followed by a sketching demo by illustrator Shiloh Penfield and a group coloring session on large scale coloring sheets. 

Suffolk Winter Lantern Festival

Smithtown Historical Society | Details

Don’t miss Suffolk County’s first immersive winter lantern festival! Starting this weekend through Jan. 8, Smithtown Historical Society will transform into a display of lanterns shaped like flowers, animals and more, all made by artists with decades of experience dedicated to the craft. This event will feature tons of photo ops for the whole family. 

Ice Skate in Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center | Details

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season on Nov. 5. Enjoy this seasonal favorite while you spend time with family and have fun at the world-famous rink. Check out the holiday gift shop, a hospitality cart serving seasonal treats and live on-site patch customization for Coach products. 

Visit the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park | Details

Take a magical walk in Westchester! Discover magical beasts in this experience inspired by the world-famous Harry Potter books and the Fantastic Beasts films. Sounds, lights and effects bring the wizarding world to life right in New York. You’ll also be able to enjoy magical food and drinks during your visit. 

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos

Brooklyn Children’s Museum | Details

Immerse yourself in the Latin American celebration at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Brooklyn artist Mincho Vega is creating an ofrenda (offering) for the community. Celebrate the holiday with art, music, dancing, face painting, food and more. 

Take a Fall Hike

Details

Halloween may be behind us, but fall is still here for a while! Enjoy the season by taking a hike at one of the many spots for hiking in and near New York. These sights will give you some great views of the fall foliage around the state and give you and your family a chance to get up and get moving. 

Smash Some Pumpkins with Queens Botanical Garden

Lou Lodati Park | Details

You smash the pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project turns them into compost for parks and green spaces throughout the city. Come by for refreshments, activities and, of course, pumpkin smashing. If you can’t make it but have pumpkins to get rid of, you can bring them to a food scrap drop off site near you. 

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

QBK Sports Indoor Beach Volleyball

Indoor beach volleyball programs for your family!

That's Mandarin

Learn Chinese online & enjoy private online classes with our professional native Chinese teachers anytime, anywhere.

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Fall 2022

Related Articles