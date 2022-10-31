Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 4-6

Halloween may be over, but fall weekend fun isn’t! We have all you need to make this weekend an awesome one. Learn about string instruments as a family at Carnegie Hall, visit the Forbidden Forest made famous by the Harry Potter franchise or go ice skating in Rockefeller Center.

We’ve got something for everyone in this first weekend of November!

CCCADI Firehouse | Details

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute’s Sou Sou! Saturdays are back this fall! This month’s event will pay homage to African and Indigenous traditions through oral storytelling, music and more. Register in advance here.

Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing | Details

Little music enthusiasts and their caregivers are invited to Carnegie Hall’s Fall Family Day. This free, day-long open house will offer families the chance to explore string music from around the globe in an interactive and playful way through a variety of fun activities.

Private Picassos | Details

Come by for a free reading of author Brain Wray’s new children’s book, Traveling Rose. The story follows Rose as she is about to take her first big trip to London and teaches children to express emotions, especially ones related to big, new experiences. The reading will be followed by a sketching demo by illustrator Shiloh Penfield and a group coloring session on large scale coloring sheets.

Smithtown Historical Society | Details

Don’t miss Suffolk County’s first immersive winter lantern festival! Starting this weekend through Jan. 8, Smithtown Historical Society will transform into a display of lanterns shaped like flowers, animals and more, all made by artists with decades of experience dedicated to the craft. This event will feature tons of photo ops for the whole family.

Rockefeller Center | Details

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season on Nov. 5. Enjoy this seasonal favorite while you spend time with family and have fun at the world-famous rink. Check out the holiday gift shop, a hospitality cart serving seasonal treats and live on-site patch customization for Coach products.

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park | Details

Take a magical walk in Westchester! Discover magical beasts in this experience inspired by the world-famous Harry Potter books and the Fantastic Beasts films. Sounds, lights and effects bring the wizarding world to life right in New York. You’ll also be able to enjoy magical food and drinks during your visit.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum | Details

Immerse yourself in the Latin American celebration at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Brooklyn artist Mincho Vega is creating an ofrenda (offering) for the community. Celebrate the holiday with art, music, dancing, face painting, food and more.

Halloween may be behind us, but fall is still here for a while! Enjoy the season by taking a hike at one of the many spots for hiking in and near New York. These sights will give you some great views of the fall foliage around the state and give you and your family a chance to get up and get moving.

Lou Lodati Park | Details

You smash the pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project turns them into compost for parks and green spaces throughout the city. Come by for refreshments, activities and, of course, pumpkin smashing. If you can’t make it but have pumpkins to get rid of, you can bring them to a food scrap drop off site near you.