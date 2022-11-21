Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 25-27

Thanksgiving weekend is here! While the day of Thanksgiving is already full of family time, why stop there? Make the most of Thanksgiving weekend this year by checking out these events that are sure to be fun for the whole family.

Hudson River Museum

The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers are one of the best-known and oldest resident Native American dance groups in New York. Learn about Native American culture and celebrate Native American Heritage Day with this performance at the Hudson River Museum.

Grand Central Terminal

Learn about the secrets of Grand Central Station on this unique scavenger hunt for families and kids 7 and up. Find TV celebrities in the food court, go nuts in the Whispering Gallery and more in this unforgettable family experience.

Long Island Children's Museum

Enjoy this Dickens’ classic in a new way. The Long Island Children’s Museum’s production of A Christmas Carol weaves music, humor and puppetry into an interactive adaptation of the timeless Christmas story. Catch this show now through the end of the year.

Hudson Yards

Step into the winter season in Hudson Yards! Feel the shine of over 2 million glowing white lights, capture memories at the countless photo opportunities, take a complimentary photo with Santa and get Christmas gifts for everyone on your list from The Shops. Experience this winter event all season long.

RYE REC

Run with the whole family at the 45th Annual Rye Recreation Turkey Run & Paws Walk! Whether you choose to do the one mile Paws Walk, one mile Fun Run, 5k or five mile race, you’ll be taken around Rye on your course. All participants will receive a t-shirt at check in. Run for fun or run for a little friendly competition!

Staten Island Children's Museum

In ShopRite Kidz Cook at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, you can cook alongside your kids while also giving them the opportunity to learn about healthy foods and cooking concepts and skills.

Citi Field

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind immersive holiday light experience at Citi Field! Enjoy millions of sparkling lights as you take a journey through five thematic worlds.

