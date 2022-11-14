Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 18-20

We’re back with another Awesome Weekend of events for you and the whole family! Have a night out at the Bronx Night Market, catch a Thanksgiving parade or other Thanksgiving events around New York or even drop by a Christmas tree lighting.

No matter what you’re looking for this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

Get in On the Owl Prowl at SMLI

Science Museum of Long Island | Details

Learn about the silent fliers of the night at this museum after dark event! Enjoy activities to learn all about owls, then head to Leeds Pond Preserve to find them for yourself. When you’re done, enjoy s’mores by the fire with your family!

14th Street Y | Details

Experience this performance art that lays the groundwork for conversations about racial justice through poetry, modern mime and even a dance party.

Inspired by Sesame Street’s 2020 Town Hall on racial justice, Broken Box Mime Theater’s take on modern mime creates a space for exploration of complex issues. This show is perfect for kids in grades kindergarten through 5th grade and their families.

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is next week! Start celebrating the holiday a little early with Thanksgiving events around New York. We have a roundup of great Thanksgiving events, perfect for celebrating the holiday with the whole family.

Fordham Plaza | Details

The Bronx Night Market is the largest all-family foodie celebration in the Bronx. Enjoy old favorites or try something new, and shop locally with over two dozen arts and crafts merchants. And don’t miss live performances, art installations, the kid zone, food education booths and more.

Chelsea Factory | Details

Find new ways to move your body in this beautiful new space in Chelsea! Learn partner poses and acro-yoga poses in addition to traditional yoga poses. End class with relaxation time.

King Manor Museum | Details

It’s National Hip-Hop Month! Celebrate Queen’s rich musical history tied to hip-hop and rap with the King Manor Museum. Celebrate 90s Queens artists, make a microphone at arts and crafts and create take-home trading cards.

Rolling River Day Camp | Details

Join Rolling River Day Camp in their 3rd Annual Turkey Trot. Kids aged 3 to 10 and their parents can take part in the fun, with organized kids and family races, games and music, a post-race party, arts and crafts and more.

Don’t forget to take your family photo on the winner’s podium! Families are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Long Island Cares food bank.

The Skyscraper Museum | Details

Animals are some of nature’s best architects, but now they’re moving to the city! In this event at the Skyscraper Museum, kids will learn about the relationship between architects and their clients by designing an apartment for their favorite animals based on their needs.

The City of New Rochelle | Details

Celebrate with the City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce at their annual Thanksgiving parade! As a salute to the Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary, the parade theme this year will be “Celebrating a Century of Service.”

Tanger Outlets Deer Park | Details

The holiday season is almost here! Enjoy an afternoon of festive activities at the Tanger Outlets, including holiday music, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas tree lighting.

Old Westbury Gardens | Details

If you’re looking for a fall outing for the whole family this fall, we’ve got you covered. Check out the Shimmering Solstice holiday light show experience at Old Westbury Gardens! It’s the second year that this event is back at the historic Long Island mansion.