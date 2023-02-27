Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 3-5

The month of March is here! Celebrate this first weekend of March by spending time with your family, and we’ve rounded up some of the best family activities New York City has to offer this weekend.

Visit The Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden, go on a family scavenger hunt and kick off your celebration of Women’s History Month the right way. The possibilities are endless!

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Details

This pop-up roller skating rink is fun for the whole family.

Roller Wave pays homage to old-school roller skating rinks while infusing new elements like live music from DJs and performers, food and drink offerings, VIP section, arcade and more.

Check out the family programming and other events offered at Roller Wave.

New York Botanical Garden | Details

The Orchid Show returns to the New York Botanical Garden for its 20th year with The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage, created by this year’s guest designer, Lily Kwong.

Experience immersive installations designed with thousands of orchids inspired by Kwong’s own culture and heritage.

Museum of Modern Art | Details

Interactive design was created as a way to bring people closer together, and this idea is explored in Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design at the MoMA.

Between your visits to the masterpieces of artists like Picasso and Van Gogh, play some of your favorite video games and learn about interactive design.

Walt Whitman Birthplace | Details

Now in its 13th season, Walking with Whitman brings the intriguing literary figure together with local poets on the Walt Whitman Stage.

Rockefeller Center | Details

Catch the kickoff of the Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund’s 2023 Art in Focus program with a public installation by Nicaraguan-American artist, Joel Gaitan.

Through this exhibit, Gaitan explores his family’s ancestry and his identity as a first-generation Nicaraguan living in Miami.

Metropolitan Pavilion | Details

Don’t miss the New York edition of the Outsider Art Fair, the only fair showcasing self-taught artists and outsider art from around the world. This year’s Curated Space exhibition will support and heighten awareness of bird conservation.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan | Details

At CMOM, every weekend in March is Wonder Women weekend! The museum will be highlighting the impact of women throughout history through hands-on projects, storytelling and more.

Commemorate iconic figures in science, technology, arts, design and mathematics, and meet women working in the comic book world today.

Virtual | Details

Have some healthy competition this weekend with the 3rd Annual Great New Victory Scavenger Hunt. Using the GooseChase app, race against the clock and complete as many challenges as possible.

There’s over 100 exciting missions, so you’re sure to have a whole day full of fun.

Blue Heron Park | Details

Learn about the Blue Heron Park freshwater wetlands system and the wildlife that lives there. Visitors will learn about the calls and characteristics of Staten Island owls.

Long Island Children’s Museum | Details

In honor of Women’s History Month, learn about cryptologist Ann Caracristi.

One of the most honored and highest-ranking code breakers for the National Security Agency, Caracristi was known for breaking codes and glass ceilings for the US Army during WWII.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | Details

Introduce children to the music of Stephen Sondhiem with songs from classic musicals like Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods.

The cast will sing, clown, play games and introduce children to one of American musical theater’s greatest creators.