Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 1-3

LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island

20 Randalls Island Park, New York, NY 10035

Open November 27 – January 10 from 4 pm to 10 pm

This magical light festival is the perfect weekend escape! Families can travel through a wonderland of ancient civilizations and jungles, all lit up with the brightest of colorful lights. For 30-45 minutes, you’ll walk yourselves into another dimension.

The Greens – Pier 17

89 South St, New York, NY 10038

Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm

Reservations required

The Greens is a socially distant outdoor dining concept that includes cozy rooftop cabins equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace and more. Your own personal cabin, a kids menu, cheese fondue…do we need to say more? Make a reservation now for next weekend’s dinner plans.

Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park

Photo by Angelito Jusay

42nd Street and, 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Open October 30, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 11am-8pm & Saturday and Sunday: 10am-8pm

Bryant Park’s Winter Village is still happening with changes to keep your family safe! This magical winter escape offers ice skating, shopping, food and more. The Holiday Shops have reconfigured their layout with fewer shops and more spacious walkways. Everyone in the family will have something to do!

The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, New York 11004-1129

Open November 28 – January 10

Hours of Operation: Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Your family is not going to want to miss this new winter pop-up! You’ll get to visit Gingerbread Village, stop and smell the Candy Cane Rose Garden and more. This magical floral experience will have you feeling all of the merriness and urges for the most perfect photo-ops!

“The Nature of Color”

200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024-5102

Explore the world of color in this immersive exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History! You’ll get to experiment with light in several different colored rooms and see what colors you and the kids can make, test how they make you feel, learn history, understand science and more. Reserve your tickets now!

“Right to Vote”

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan hosts this “Right to Vote” exhibit that commemorates women’s suffrage and the 2020 election. Kids will have the opportunity to test what voting feels like by deciding on subjects like free school meals, clean water, park spaces and more. This learning experience intends to highlight how essential listening to others’ opinions and making thoughtful decisions are in life! Book now!

“Pinkmas”

558 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

The Museum of Ice Cream is hosting a super sweet winter-escape where your family will enjoy special treats, festive surprises, and can visit their whimsical shop! Reserve tickets to dance, discover, make new memories and eat ice cream!

“P.S. Art” Exhibition at The Met

1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10028

P.S. Art is a celebration of achievement in the arts for NYC public schools. This exhibition showcases art of 122 students from all of the five boroughs and consists of paintings, prints, sculptures, mixed-media works, collages and drawings. You can purchase tickets right online!

Magic of Lights at Jones Beach

Open November 13 through January 2nd from 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday.

1 Ocean Pkwy, Jones Beach, NY

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. This contact-free experience brings you colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music that help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes. Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations.

NYBG Glow

Open November 27 through January 16

2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126

Take a tour of NYBG Glow where thousands of lights and colors illuminate the Botanical Garden’s landscape and iconic Haupt Conservatory. When you’re finished looking at the lights, be sure to check out the other attractions, like artistic ice sculpting, music, and even performances by the Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Luminaries at Brookfield Place

Open November 27 – January 3 from 10 am to 8 pm

230 Vesey St, New York, New York 10281

The Luminaries is an interactive exhibit at the Winter Garden that will surely be a big hit with your family. The dazzling lantern lights and installations turn into a light show once every hour. Be sure to stop at one of the three, touch-sensitive Corian stations to make a wish and illuminate the display.