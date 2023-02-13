Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 17-19

Time for another awesome weekend in New York City! See performances, celebrate Black History month or go on a scavenger hunt in Grand Central Station. We have a full lineup of things to do with your family this weekend. 

Celebrate Lunar New Year in LIC

Long Island City | Details

Don’t miss the last weekend of Long Island City’s month-long celebration of Lunar New Year! Celebrate the community’s Asian and Asian American population with promotions and events from local businesses and organizations throughout the city.

Take a Trip to Wonderland Dreams

529 5th Avenue | Details

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland come to life in this hand painted immersive exhibit by Alexa Meade. Fall down the rabbit hole into a world of secret rose gardens, mad tea parties and more as you are put inside the artwork.

Celebrate Black History Month

Details

Take the time to celebrate and commemorate the accomplishments and sacrifices of African Americans with these Black History Month events all over New York. Learn through museum exhibits, watch performances and take part in activities as a family to learn about Black history. 

Have a Ball With Hip Hop Cinderella

New Victory Theater | Details

The classic story of Cinderella gets a hip, sci-fi reboot in this new musical. Watch as Cinderella learns to trust the power of her own voice in a story featuring excellent lyrics, catchy music and a sassy robot sidekick. Don’t miss the New York premiere of Hip Hop Cinderella

Watch Sword Dance Performances

Brooklyn and Manhattan | Details

Sword dancing is a winter tradition from northern England, where the visit of local sword dancers was thought to guarantee good luck for the year. Catch the sword dancers at their performances around Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend.

The Festival will feature sword dancing with live music on fiddle, accordion and other instruments. 

Go on A Grand Central Scavenger Hunt

Grand Central Terminal | Details

Kids and adults can work together on this scavenger hunt to uncover the secrets of Grand Central Station. It’s the perfect activity for families with kids ages seven and up. 

Learn All About Chocolate

Jewish Children’s Museum | Details

Explore everything you’ve ever wanted to know about chocolate! This five-sense experience will show visitors how chocolate is made from pod to candy bar. Have an afternoon of chocolatey fun at the Jewish Children’s Museum. 

Skate On at the Roller Wave

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Details

This pop-up roller skating rink is fun for the whole family. Roller Wave pays homage to old-school roller skating rinks while infusing new elements like live music from DJs and performers, food and drink offerings, VIP section, arcade and more.

Check out the family programming and other events offered at Roller Wave. 

See the Harlem Globetrotters

UBS Arena | Details

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Long Island! Watch a basketball game like you’ve never seen one before as your favorite Globetrotters show off their amazing basketball skills and athleticism.

Their game against the Washington Generals is sure to be a fun time for the whole family. 

Go On a Maple Sugar Tour

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center | Details

The winter season is on the way out, which means it’s maple sugaring time! Learn how to identify and tap sugar maple trees, discover sugaring techniques and see an evaporator in action. 

Watch Paddington Get in a Jam

Bergen Performing Arts Center | Details

Watch Paddington Bear as he makes his stage debut! Just like in the beloved books and movies, Paddington will get up to antics in this stage show that are sure to be a happy experience. 

Explore the Rails with Thomas & Friends

Liberty Science Center | Details

Kids can learn, play and solve problems with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends in this exhibition at the Liberty Science Center.

Visitors can practice counting objects, comparing sizes and learning colors while immersing themselves in the world of the beloved television series. 

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

