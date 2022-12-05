Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 9-11

The holiday season in NYC is in full swing, and there’s tons of ways to celebrate this weekend! Enjoy a morning of breakfast and ice skating, take part in a yearly tradition with a visit to Macy’s Santaland and check items off your winter bucket list.

Here’s a roundup of awesome things to do this weekend!

See Santa at Harry’s Table

Harry’s Table by Cipriani

You don’t have to go all the way to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. He’ll be in the Upper West Side this December! Visit Harry’s Table by Cipriani to enjoy holiday decorations, music, seasonal treats and, of course, photos with Santa.

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry: he’ll be there every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.

The William Vale | Details

Spend a Sunday morning with your family at Sunnyside Up + Skate at the William Vale. Start your morning off with a brunch at Leuca, followed by an exclusive skating session at Vale Rink.

There’s nothing like winter in NYC! We’ve rounded up the must-see and must-do activities around the city this season. See the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, stop by the Bank of America Winter Village or grab a delicious cup of hot chocolate. There’s something for every family around the city this winter.

Macy’s Herald Square | Details

This holiday tradition is back this year! Experience the holiday magic at Macy’s, where you’ll be mesmerized by everything Santaland has to offer. See holiday elves hard at work in the gift wrap station, walk through the Enchanted Forest and meet Santa Claus.

And don’t forget to visit Macy’s holiday window displays while you’re there!

The Watermark | Details

Head down to the Watermark on Pier 15 for The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland. This 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant is a holiday experience for all ages. Enjoy seasonal treats, tinker alongside elves at Santa’s Workshop and take in sparkling Christmas trees.

Grand Bazaar NYC | Details

Stop by the Grand Holiday Bazaar for gifts you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Shops inside and outside will be stocked with local artisans, designers, food entrepreneurs and more. Find something for everyone on your shopping list!

Bergen County Zoo | Details

Visit the Bergen County Zoo and enjoy a larger than life display of lanterns designed after some of the coolest things nature has to offer. Enjoy a night at the zoo and get into the holiday spirit with your family!

Newark Museum of Art | Details

This Community Day at the Newark Museum of Art will feature seasonal performances and activities like a capella singers, step dancing, gift making and more. Shop from local vendors and find gifts for the whole family.

While you’re there, don’t miss the Season of Light planetarium show about the astronomical reasons behind holiday traditions.