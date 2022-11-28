New York Special Child Long Island Special Child New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 2-4

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 2-4
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 2-4

With Thanksgiving past and December here, the holiday season is finally in full swing! Celebrate the arrival of December with these Awesome Weekend events. Check out holiday mini golfing, see performances of the Nutcracker and stop by tree lightings around New York. 

Golf Through Holiday Winter Putterland

Shipwrecked Miniature Golf | Details

Have a holiday mini golf experience as you play through this course complete with holiday lights, decorations, music and special effects. This mini golf course is full of Instagram-worthy moments and is sure to be a fun time for all ages. 

Attend a Holiday Tree Lighting

Details

Nothing rings in the holiday season quite like a tree lighting. There are plenty of tree lightings all over New York for you and your family to kick off the holiday season the right way. Experience what the holidays in New York have to offer. 

Watch the Parade on Rockaway

Hope NYC | Details

This three-day Christmas Extravaganza on Rockaway will include amazing events, like unique food vendors, a winter village, Christmas displays, performances and more.

Check our the largest Christmas tree lighting in Queens on Friday, followed by Santa visits and a toy giveaway on Saturday and the Sunday grand finale of the million-light Parade on Rockaway. 

Catch a Performance of the Nutcracker

Details

Nutcracker performances are a staple of the Christmas season, and there’s a ton of opportunities to experience this timeless classic as Christmas gets closer.

Whether you’re looking for a classic ballet or something more fitting for younger children, there’s no shortage of Nutcracker performances around New York this season. 

Celebrate Saint Nicholas Day

Wyckoff House Museum | Details

Learn about Sinterklaas, or Saint Nicholas Day, at Wyckoff House Museum. Do crafts, enjoy a tree lighting and stick around for a special visit from St. Nick himself. It’s an outdoor, socially-distanced experience perfect for the whole family. 

Make Art at UrbanGlass Open Studios

UrbanGlass | Details

Glass shapes the world around us in many ways, and now you can learn about it up close with an afternoon of artmaking and demonstrations at UrbanGlass’s studios. 

Enjoy a Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School | Details

User in the holiday season with the annual Holiday Music Festival at Hoff-Barthelson Music School. The festival will feature performances from the school’s students. This annual tradition raises funds that support the school’s commitment to musical excellence and accessibility for all. 

Visit Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Holiday Market

Brooklyn Navy Yard Building 77 | Details

The 5th annual installation of this market will feature over 80 artisans and small businesses, gift making stations, activities for kids, food, music and more. Drop in on Saturday to enjoy hand-made gift stations or on Sunday for Family Day. 

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

