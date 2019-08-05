Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 9-11
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of August 9-11, 2019 l New York Family
Women in Space, Summer Classes at SPARK, & a Dinosaur Safari at the Bronx Zoo
SPARK “Espáñate Summer Experience!” Class
This class will expose kids to singing, flamenco dancing, yoga and more, all in Spanish! Kids will take part in a variety of activities that use visual, kinesthetic and audio modes of learning. At the end of the eight-week class, kids will celebrate their graduation with diplomas, balloons and face painting! This class is intended for kids ages 2 to 5 years old, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult. $264, 9:30 – 10:30 am, Fridays, July 12 – Aug. 30. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynkids.org
SPARK “Art For Lunch!” Summer Class
Help the kids learn more about healthy eating by signing them up for this class. Kids will use visual art and hands-on crafts to explore nutrition and foster healthy habits. This class is intended for kids ages 2 to 5 years old, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult. $264, 10:45 – 11:45 am, Fridays, July 12 – Aug. 30. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynkids.org
Animation and Set Design Class
If your children are between the ages of 6 and 11 and enjoy creative arts and activities, then sign them up for this Animation and Set Design class! Young artists will create their own sets and then design a film using their set to present on the last day of class. $595 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, August 5 – August 9. Children’s Museum of Art, 103 Charlton St., New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
The Northern Trust
The Northern Trust is the kick-off event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs and will take place at one of the world’s most picturesque golf courses, Liberty National Golf Club. Liberty National is located right along the Hudson River in Jersey City and provides unmatched views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. Prices vary, All-day, Daily, August 7 – August 11 Liberty National Golf Club, 100 Caven Point Rd., Jersey City, NJ, pgatour.com
Sunday Story Time
Spend Sundays reading with us! Learn about New York City and the people who made (and continue to make) it great through tales—fact and fiction—from the 17th through the 21st centuries. Upcoming reads include Tar Beach written and illustrated Faith Ringgold and Gaston written by Kelly DiPucchio and illustrated by Christian Robinson. Free with museum admission, 11:30 am, Sundays, through Jan. 29. DiMenna Children’s History Museum at New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
Right On! Read On! Children’s Book Costume Characters
Bring your little ones for story time and a chance to meet their favorite characters from the books. They can even get their picture taken with the children’s book characters! Free with museum admission, story time readings: 11:30 am, 12 pm, 3:30 pm, & 4:30 pm, Sundays and Mondays, July 7 – August 19. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 216 W. 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
Defying Gravity: Women in Space
In conjunction with Museum Day, the Intrepid debuted an exciting new mixed-reality experience, “Defying Gravity: Women in Space,” powered by Microsoft. Located beneath the space shuttle Enterprise, the mixed reality experience, designed for Microsoft HoloLens and narrated by a holographic capture of engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, takes guests through women’s pivotal yet often unsung contributions to space exploration. Defying Gravity, created in collaboration with Microsoft and the Smithsonian, uses the space shuttle Enterprise as an entry point to explore the U.S. space program and its journey to inclusion. The experience is open now through September 21, 2019. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Sept. 29. The Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Reading Zoo
This isn’t your average storytime. The kids can immerse themselves in natural habitats while they read a good animal story, thanks to some creatures from the museum’s taxidermy collection. The exhibit will walk kids through the lush Northeast Forest, the cool Northeast Coast and the freezing Arctic. Along the way, kids will find taxidermied animals, books about these wildlife and more. Free with museum admission, Daily, through Oct. 6. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA, brooklynkids.org
E. V. Day: Breaking the Glass Ceiling
This is the final show in a three-part exhibition cycle for the Children’s Museum of the Arts 30th Anniversary CIVICKIDS: Make Art. Make A Difference campaign. The purpose of this exhibition is to provide children with confidence, courage, and a platform for their voice to be heard. $13 General Admission, All-day, Daily, through Oct. 27. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 216 W. 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmany.org
Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari
Go on a Safari back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Learn about the massive dinosaurs of the past and their relatives in the present. Get your hands dirty on a site digging for fossils, spend time with other animals, and maybe even encounter a roaring dinosaur! Prices vary, All-day, Daily, through Nov. 3. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com