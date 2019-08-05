Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 9-11

Defying Gravity: Women in Space

In conjunction with Museum Day, the Intrepid debuted an exciting new mixed-reality experience, “Defying Gravity: Women in Space,” powered by Microsoft. Located beneath the space shuttle Enterprise, the mixed reality experience, designed for Microsoft HoloLens and narrated by a holographic capture of engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, takes guests through women’s pivotal yet often unsung contributions to space exploration. Defying Gravity, created in collaboration with Microsoft and the Smithsonian, uses the space shuttle Enterprise as an entry point to explore the U.S. space program and its journey to inclusion. The experience is open now through September 21, 2019. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Sept. 29. The Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org