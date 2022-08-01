Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 5-7

It’s never too early to start planning another awesome weekend. August is here, and there’s no shortage of fun things to do with your family. Enjoy an afternoon of music and art on Governors Island, explore what’s new at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan or unwind with a much needed staycation. No matter what kind of weekend you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered!

Near NYC | Details

You don’t have to go far away or spend a fortune on plane tickets to get a break. If you’re looking for a quick getaway without going too far from home, a staycation may be just what you need. There are tons of family-friendly hotel options in and near NYC, perfect for when you need a change of scenery for the weekend.

Urban Farm at Randall’s Island | Details

Head to Urban Farm at Randall’s Island part for a true farm-to-table experience. When you go to a Cooking on the Farm event, you’ll be provided with all of the ingredients you need (many picked fresh from the farm) to follow along and create a delicious summer meal. You may even find a new favorite recipe!

Near NYC | Details

If you have a little dinosaur lover in your life, there are tons of places in New York to go for a fun and educational weekend experience. Check out the famous Tyrannosaurus rex model and learn about paleontology at the Museum of Natural History, dig for fossils at the Bronx Zoo or Liberty Science Center, or play outside at the Riverside Park Dinosaur Playground. And when you’re done with your long day of Jurassic adventures, you can even finish with a dinosaur-themed meal at one of the two Dinosaur Bar-B-Que locations around the city.

21 West End Avenue, New York | Details

Book Nook Enrichment, an organization that strives to instill a love of reading in young children, is teaming up with Starbucks to throw a summer splash event. The Summer Splash Storytime will feature a story time, giveaways, treats and more.

Psst..Toys R Us will be in every Macy’s Store Soon!

Governors Island | Details

The Governors Island’s House Fest is sure to be an exciting cultural experience for all ages. The three-day long festival will feature performances and entertainment from New York’s art, culture and science scene. Be sure to check out the dance and music performances, workshops and art installations at the festival this weekend.

Looking for more places to get outside? Check out The 15 Best Family-Friendly Hikes on Long Island!

Flatiron Plaza | Details

The Poster House is hosting their first-ever block party this Saturday in the Flatiron Plaza. It’s the first poster museum in the country, so be sure to take advantage of the free admission to the museum and check out what’s on view while you’re here. There’s something at this block party for everyone: museum tours, performances, games, stamp making and face painting. It’s a perfect Saturday afternoon activity for the whole family.

212 West 83rd Street | Details

August is all about animals at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Each week will highlight a portion of nature and introduce young visitors to different animals. Week One’s theme is “Creatures of Earth” and focuses on land animals of yesterday and today. Take part in a museum-wide fossil scavenger hunt, create artwork inspired by mystery jungle creatures and engage your senses with a rainforest sensory bin.

Citywide | Details

Dance Party NYC is happening on Aug. 6 at more than 80 locations all over the city. The dance parties cover everything from K-Pop to salsas, block parties to family dance classes, so you’re sure to find a party that’s a perfect fit for your family. Find the location closest to you on Dance Party NYC’s website.