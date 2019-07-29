Discovery Room

Begin a journey filled with discovery with your families. The Discovery Room is an interactive gateway to the wonders of the Museum and a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at its science. Track down animals in a replica of an African baobab tree, create your own collection of minerals, skulls, or arthropods from a cabinet full of fascinating specimens, Assemble a life-sized cast skeleton of a Triassic period reptile, track real-time earthquakes anywhere in the world on our digital seismographic display. Adventurous fun for the whole family!

Monday-Thursday – 1:30-5:10 pm

Saturday, Sunday, and public school holidays – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm.

Summer Hours: Monday-Sunday – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm

CLOSED FRIDAYS

Free with museum admission, Daily, through Jan. 1. American Museum of Natural History, 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org