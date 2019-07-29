Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 2-4
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of August 2-4, 2019 l New York Family
TADA! Youth Theater Summer Camps, Music Recording Camp, & Upcycled Art at the CMA
-
Exploring Illustrated Stories: Art Colony Summer Camp
In this class, your little artist will be exposed to various illustration techniques used by professionals. They’ll learn about pen and ink drawings, as well as watercolor paintings and even cartooning. Then, they’ll use these skills to create their own illustrated stories! This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 29 – Aug. 2. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
Upcycled Art & Design: Art Colony Summer Camp
One person’s trash is another person’s art in this upcycling class. Here, students will learn how to turn recyclable materials into beautiful works of art. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 29 – Aug. 2. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
TADA! Musical Theater Summer Camps
Send your Broadway star-in-the-making to the summer camp of their dreams! Several camps are offered, depending on age. Mini camps are available on weekdays from 9 am to 1 pm for 4- and 5-year-olds. Each week has a different theme and the class culminates in the students performing their own mini musical! All of these sessions are taught at Simple Studios at 134 W. 29th St., or you can sign your child up for select weeks of this class taught at Triad Theatre at 158 W. 72nd St. Full-day camps are available from 9 am to 5 pm for classes of 6- to 8-year-olds and classes of 9- to 12-year-olds. These classes are taught at TADA! at 15 W. 28th St. Students in these classes can expect to write, rehearse and perform their own musicals. Prices and meeting times vary depending on the class, and you can book any of the three camps for as few or as many weeks as you’d like. Prices vary, times vary, Weekdays, through Aug. 30. Various locations, tadatheater.com
-
Replay Music Studios Recording Camp!
Replay Music Studios offers weeklong summer and holiday camps for musicians aged 8 to 18. In our new Recording Camp we will learn the fundamentals of recording and how to use software programs to record guitar, bass, drums & vocals, as well as digital instruments and effects. Students will leave the workshop with a full recording of a song, as well as an understanding of how to record music at home. $540/week (or $740/week with private lesson), 1 pm – 5 pm (or 12 pm – 5 pm with private lesson), Weekdays, through Aug. 23. Replay Music Studios, 421 Hudson St., New York, NY, replaymusicstudios.com
-
Useless: Machines For Dreaming, Thinking, And Seeing
Machines are ultimately practical and used to increase utility— but what if they weren’t? In this exhibit regard machines made by artists to stir up dreams, evoke feelings, and prompt critical thinking. These works of art of machines are not machines of utility. Does that make them useless? Examine this idea and consider the utility of art and whether machines of dreaming, thinking, or seeing are truly useless. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Sep. 1. Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10456, bronxmuseum.org
-
T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator
This exhibition at The American Museum of Natural History explores the tyrannosaur superfamily. Learn about the latest research by scientists, discoveries, fossils, and casts. Their engaging learning opportunities and virtual reality experience will surely not disappoint the kids. Prices vary, All-day, Daily, through Aug. 9. American Museum of Natural History, 79th Street Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
-
In The Dugout With Jackie Robinson
Get to know the man, the myth, and the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson! In this intimate portrait, you and your children will get access to never before seen footage of this sports icon. The first African American to swing a bat on a Major League Baseball team, the exhibition features rare footage of Robinson’s family as well as Robinson’s baseball career. Now, discover the unseen side of one of the greatest Major League players to ever step on the field! Prices vary, 10 am – 6 pm, Daily, through Sept. 22. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10029, mcny.org
-
The Wheel of Intention at the Rubin Museum
Set your intention for the new year! Visitors can empower their own intentions by turning “The Wheel of Intentions,” an interaction installation in the lobby created by data artist Ben Rubin, Potion Design, and the Rubin Museum. Individual intentions will join those of other visitors as they travel up the spiral staircase and take visual form within The Power of Intention exhibition. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Oct. 14. Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011, rubinmuseum.org
-
Laura Bernstein: Hybrid Ecologies
Bernstein uses The Book of Miracles to predict the future in a living diorama of flying sea creatures, new relationships between species, deserts, and mountains. The exhibit invites viewers to see this transformation happen as they move further through the diorama. This is an artistic, ecological, and environmental experience that you do not want to miss! Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Oct. 27. Children’s Museum of Art, 103 Charlton St., New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
-
Discovery Room
Begin a journey filled with discovery with your families. The Discovery Room is an interactive gateway to the wonders of the Museum and a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at its science. Track down animals in a replica of an African baobab tree, create your own collection of minerals, skulls, or arthropods from a cabinet full of fascinating specimens, Assemble a life-sized cast skeleton of a Triassic period reptile, track real-time earthquakes anywhere in the world on our digital seismographic display. Adventurous fun for the whole family!
- Monday-Thursday – 1:30-5:10 pm
- Saturday, Sunday, and public school holidays – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm.
- Summer Hours: Monday-Sunday – 10:30 am-1:25 pm and 2:15-5:10 pm
- CLOSED FRIDAYS
Free with museum admission, Daily, through Jan. 1. American Museum of Natural History, 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org