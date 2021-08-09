Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 13-15!

Make this weekend count with all these awesome activities to do in the city! Your family will love taking a trip to Long Beach, grab a delicious treat at Smorgasburg or enjoy the open car-free streets at Summer Streets 2021!

Near NYC | Details

Peach Picking season is in full swing, which means there are many farms and orchards to visit with the family! Peaches are a great snack to eat during the summer and are great for bakers in the family who want to make some creative treats. Not only are there pick-your-own experiences at these farms, but there are also other activities and markets that kids will love to take part in!

Park Avenue from Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park | Details

NYC’s Summer Streets is back on August 14th! This annual event celebrates one of the most valuable public spaces, and gives New Yorkers car-free streets where they can to walk, bike or run! Not only are you able to go out and enjoy these peaceful streets, but you can also take part in a variety of activities that are put on at every rest stop! This event is free and is a great activity for the whole family.

234 W 42nd St. | Details

Calling all Broadway fans! Thinc Design, a world-renowned design firm has put together a collection of over 100 costumes that you have seen on the big stage or screen that you can now see up close! Costume makers and experts will also be at the event to give guests the inside scoop of how these costumes were made. To top it all off, all proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which helps sectors of the entertainment industry that have been hit the hardest over the last year. This exhibition runs through September 26.

200 Central Park West | Details

At the American Museum of Natural History, there are rooms and exhibits that will spark your imagination and teach you new and exciting things about the world! Explore the newly refurbished Mignone Halls of Gems and Mineral where you can look at 5,000 specimens that have been found in 98 countries. Kids will also love the interactive Nature of Color exhibit where you will learn the meaning of color and how it plays a role in our everyday lives.

Citywide | Details

Watching a movie with the family is always a great activity, but during the summer months it’s even more fun to watch movies outside! Take your kids to an old fashioned drive-in movie theater where you can pop open the trunk and make some unique memories. There are also movie events happening across the city where you can pack some snacks and a blanket and enjoy a movie with a view! The movie selection ranges from popular kids films to old time classics that the parents will also enjoy.

Details

Long Beach is a great destination for families to make some fun memories this summer! Families can go and spend the day at the beach, or you can spend some time exploring the many attractions and food options that they have. Pack up the car and take the kids to explore all that Long Beach has to offer!

Prospect Park & Williamsburg | Details

Whether you love sweets, salt or anything in between, Smorgasburg has it all and more! The New York Times has named this food market as “The Woodstock of Eating” for its outrageous amount of small business food vendors. This famous market has locations in Williamsburg and Prospect Park and each of them will have 35 or more vendors that are ready to serve you some amazing food. Make sure you come to this market with an empty stomach because you won’t be able to resist all of the amazing creations that will be sold here!