NYC Grabs #1 Spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat: 5 Family-Friendly Winners

Forget the influencers. From wood-fired pasta in Chelsea to the city’s top-ranked pizza, these 5 Yelp-vetted spots are actually worth your family’s time and money.

At a Glance:

New Yorkers want food that delivers. These five local favorites made Yelp’s prestigious list and offer great vibes for families:

Ci Siamo (Chelsea): High-end wood-fired Italian that’s surprisingly spacious for big family dinners.

L’Industrie Pizzeria (Williamsburg): The #27 restaurant in the country, perfect for a quick slice near the park.

Charoen Krung Thai (Midtown East): Authentic flavors in a casual setting, ideal after a museum day.

Gurumé (Theater District): Korean-inspired tapas that make for a creative, shareable pre-show meal.

Da Andrea (Chelsea): Classic Italian comfort food with a welcoming atmosphere for older kids and teens.

Everyone knows that Yelp doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to reviews. Ask any tried and true New Yorker … we want more than just a loud influencer review of a venue. We want to know the real deal behind the scenes and whether a venue, store, or event is worth our time and especially our money.

Psst… Check Out NYC Restaurant Week 2026: Best Deals, Menus, and Family-Friendly Spots

Another thing that New Yorkers know, and sometimes take for granted, is that our city has some of the best food in the world. It also has an ever-growing number of restaurants, so finding really good places to eat isn’t as easy as you might think.

It only makes sense to couple those two things together to get honest and heartfelt recommendations on where to eat. Yelp put out its 13th annual list of Top 100 Places to Eat, and to no one’s surprise, New York has the #1 restaurant on the list, plus 4 others that also made the grade. So whether you’re looking for a new date night sport or a place to bring the whole family for a good meal, these 5 selections will be worth your time.

Top Places to Eat in NYC According to Yelp

Ci Siamo— Chelsea/Hudson Yards

440 West 33rd St.

The menu at Ci Siamo, led by Executive Chef Hillary Sterling, focuses on wood-fired cooking and house-made pastas. It includes rigatoni, seasonal vegetables, and shareable plates that are easy to order for the table.

This is not a necessarily kid-centric spot, but it does work for families with older kids or teens who are comfortable in a sit-down restaurant. There’s no kids’ menu, but pastas and simple sides are always good for picky eaters..

Perks for parents:

Spacious dining room (less cramped than many NYC spots)

Easy subway access near Hudson Yards

Great option for a big family meal or early dinner

254 S 2nd St, Brooklyn

Coming in at #27 on Yelp, L’Industrie has fresh, thin-crust slices with creative toppings. The Williamsburg pizzeria is known for its burrata slice, prosciutto and fig jam combos, and classic New Yorker style.

This spot is casual and relaxed, good for kids who can hold a slice on their own. However, in classic New York style, it’s more of a grab-a-slice stop than a sit-down dinner (and that alone deserves a few extra points!). Seating is limited, but in warm weather, you can eat at nearby Domino Park.

Perks for parents:

Casual, ideal for family outings

Quick service, so great when kids (and parents) are hungry

Nearby kid-friendly spots like Bedford Avenue shops and waterfront paths for a post-pizza stroll

Charoen Krung Thai — Midtown East

955 2nd Ave .

Ranking #35, Charoen Krung Thai serves straightforward, tasty Thai food. You’ll find familiar favorites like Royal Pad Thai and curries, and other dishes, like crispy pork belly and Ghang Phed Duck. It’s the kind of place you go when you want something good, filling, and full of flavor.

This isn’t a traditional kids’ menu spot, but many noodle dishes like Pad Thai, fried rice, and clear soups are usually enjoyable for younger children. It’s a good fit for families with older kids or younger adventurous eaters.

Perks for parents:

Location makes it convenient after a museum trip

Casual atmosphere that just feels comfortable for a relaxed dinner

Variety of dishes from mild to spicy so everyone can find something they like

Gurumé — Midtown (Theater District)

313 West 46th St.

This Korean-inspired tapas bar came in at #38. It blends Korean flavors with New York flair in the heart of the Theater District. Consequently, it’s a popular choice for pre-show dinners. The menu features a variety of small plates that are easy to share, like oyster mushroom tacos, and kimchi fried rice. There are vegetarian and vegan options available, too.

This isn’t a traditional family restaurant and doesn’t have a kids’ menu, but it can work for older kids or teens who enjoy trying new things.

Perks for parents:

Great location near Broadway theaters and Times Square

Creative small plates make it easy to share

Cozy yet stylish space, not overly formal

Da Andrea – Chelsea

16o 8th Ave.

Da Andrea’s Chelsea location comes in at #45, and offers classic Italian food. The menu centers on handmade pasta, regional specialties, and seasonal dishes, with favorites like pappardelle ragù, seafood pasta, and tiramisu.

It’s not a traditional kid-centric restaurant, but families do eat here, especially with older kids or teens who enjoy pasta and Italian dishes. Reviewers note that staff are accommodating, but the dining room’s narrow aisles and closely spaced tables mean it’s best for families who aren’t managing strollers or very young children.

Perks for parents:

Chelsea location makes it easy to take a stroll on the High Line or a visit to Chelsea Market

Versatile atmosphere: works for casual weeknight dinners or slightly more special occasions.

Prix-fixe menus

Psst… Check Out NYC Winter Outing Returns: Deals on Museums, Broadway Shows, Dining & Hotels