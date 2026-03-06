20 Women’s History Movies and Documentaries to Watch With Kids

Let’s make this a great opportunity to celebrate the strong females of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

From documentaries to family-friendly films, these women’s history movies for kids highlight strong female role models and stories of resilience, courage, and leadership.

The list below includes age-appropriate movies for kids, tweens, and teens, making it easy for families to watch together during Women’s History Month and beyond.

Anything related to women’s empowerment can spark meaningful conversations about equality, perseverance, and big dreams—a huge plus if you want your kiddos to get inspired!

March is Women’s History Month, making it the perfect time to introduce kids to the stories of bold thinkers, activists, athletes, scientists, and artists who changed the world. Movies and documentaries can spark meaningful family conversations about courage, perseverance, equality, and leadership.

From animated classics that celebrate fearless heroines to powerful documentaries about real-life trailblazers, these women’s history movies for kids highlight inspiring female figures across cultures, careers, and generations.

Here are 20 movies and documentaries about women’s empowerment and women’s history that families can stream together!

Women’s History Movies and Documentaries: What Future Generations Need to Watch Today

Women’s History Movies for Kids Ages 5–7

Recommended age: 5+

This beloved animated Disney film tells the story of a brave young woman who disguises herself as a soldier to take her father’s place in the Chinese army. As she trains, battles enemies, and ultimately saves her country, Mulan proves that courage, intelligence, and determination have nothing to do with gender. The film remains one of the most accessible ways to introduce young children to themes of bravery and self-belief.

Recommended age: 5+

Moana’s story follows a determined Polynesian girl who sets sail across the ocean to restore balance to her island community. While rooted in mythology, the film highlights strong leadership, cultural pride, and the idea that young girls can step into powerful roles within their families and communities.

Recommended age: 6+

Disney’s Scottish princess Merida breaks from tradition when she refuses an arranged marriage and fights to define her own destiny. The story celebrates independence, courage, and the complicated but powerful relationship between mothers and daughters.

Recommended age: 7+

Based on a true story, this inspiring film follows Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from Uganda who becomes a chess champion. With the support of a determined mentor, she learns that intelligence and perseverance can open doors far beyond the limits of her circumstances.

Women’s History Movies for Kids Ages 8–10

Recommended age: 10+

This inspiring true story follows three brilliant African American mathematicians—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—whose calculations helped NASA launch astronauts into space during the 1960s. Their contributions played a crucial role in the space race while breaking barriers for women and people of color in STEM.

Recommended age: 10+

Set during World War II, this classic sports film tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, formed when many male athletes were serving overseas. The players prove that women belong on the field just as much as men—and the movie remains one of the most beloved portrayals of women in sports.

Recommended age: 10+

This powerful biographical drama tells the story of Helen Keller and her determined teacher, Anne Sullivan. Through patience and creativity, Sullivan teaches Keller how to communicate despite being both deaf and blind. The story highlights the extraordinary power of perseverance and education.

Recommended age: 9+

This moving documentary follows Misty Copeland’s rise to becoming the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Her journey reveals the discipline and resilience required to break barriers in the traditionally exclusive world of ballet.

Recommended age: 9+

Set in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, this animated film tells the story of Parvana, a young girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family. The story beautifully explores courage, storytelling, and the fight for girls’ education.

Women’s History Movies for Kids Ages 11–12

Recommended age: 12+

This biographical drama tells the early story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fight against gender discrimination in U.S. law. The film follows her groundbreaking legal case that challenged long-standing policies that treated women unequally.

Recommended age: 12+

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas became the first Black woman to win the individual all-around gold medal. This inspiring biopic highlights her discipline, resilience, and the powerful support system that helped her succeed.

Recommended age: 12+

This powerful documentary shares the stories of nine girls from around the world fighting for access to education. Each story highlights how education can transform lives and communities while emphasizing the importance of empowering girls globally.

Recommended age: 12+

This moving documentary explores the life of Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist who survived a Taliban assassination attempt and became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner. Her story continues to inspire millions advocating for girls’ education worldwide.

Recommended age: 12+

This biographical film explores the life of feminist icon Gloria Steinem, following her journey from childhood to becoming one of the most influential leaders of the women’s liberation movement. The film uses multiple actresses to portray different stages of Steinem’s life.

Women’s History Movies for Teens 13+

Recommended age: 13+

This dramatic retelling of Harriet Tubman’s life follows her escape from slavery and her heroic work leading enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

Recommended age: 13+

Set in 19th-century West Africa, this historical drama tells the story of the Agojie, an elite all-female warrior regiment who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey. The film highlights leadership, bravery, and sisterhood among women warriors.

Recommended age: 12+

Greta Gerwig’s modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel follows the March sisters as they navigate ambition, creativity, and independence. The story explores women’s identity, artistic passion, and the expectations placed on young women.

Recommended age: 13+

This historical drama follows suffragists Alice Paul and Lucy Burns as they fight for women’s right to vote in the early 1900s. The film shows the courage and sacrifice behind the American women’s suffrage movement.

Recommended age: 13+

This biographical film tells the story of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, whose art and activism challenged traditional expectations about women, creativity, and identity.

Recommended age: 13+

Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated documentary examines the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four young girls and became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement. The film explores how their tragic deaths helped galvanize support for racial equality.

