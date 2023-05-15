Winston Prep: A School Designed to Help Your Child Succeed

Successfully guiding a child with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and non-verbal learning disorder (NVLD) through their early years and into adulthood may well be the most daunting task a parent will ever face. What makes this challenge so hard is that every child has unique needs that make most one-size-fits-all methods unhelpful at best. Winston Preparatory School can help.

What differentiates Winston Prep’s learning methodology is an in-depth understanding of each student which results in grouping by learning profile and precisely designed programming. Before each student spends their first day at Winston Prep, teachers spend weeks designing an academic program for each student’s specific needs. Then, Winston Prep teachers continuously assess how each student is responding to their skill development plan and adjust their teaching approach based on that. Each campus welcomes students into a community that encourages acceptance, fosters resilience, facilitates self-regulation, and nurtures problem-solving abilities.

Founded in 1981, Winston Prep is a network of campuses located in New York City, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, and Northern California, as well as a robust Online program. These campuses serve learners in grades 3-12, in addition to a gap year(s) program, Winston Transitions, for young adults ages 17-21+, not yet ready for college or the workplace.

Another key component of Winston Prep’s highly dynamic model of research-based teaching methods that creates an environment where each student feels understood and is able to learn is the Focus Program. Focus teachers work one-to-one with each student daily for individualized instruction, ensuring that their program is continuously evolving as they develop skills. This is accomplished through Winston Prep’s Continuous Feedback System, which helps kids move into greater levels of self-awareness, giving them the tools to succeed academically and socially.

Winston Prep has a track record that affirms its highly individualized approach to learning. More than 99 percent of Winston Prep students graduate high school, compared to 70 percent of LD students nationwide, and 80 percent of Winston Prep graduates go on to college, with 75 percent of them getting a two- or four-year degree. The remaining 20 percent of Winston graduates enroll in transitional, vocational, or other post-secondary programs. Learn how Winston Prep can help to give your exceptional child the best academic and social experience possible. Go to winstonprep.edu today.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY WINSTON PREP

