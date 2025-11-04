White Plains Hospital’s New Outpatient Center

Where “specialty” is the standard: White Plains Hospital has checked in where shoppers once checked out

The hospital’s latest outpatient facility, White Plains Hospital Physician Associates of Scarsdale, is a 70,000-square-foot facility. multispecialty medical center located in the former Lord & Taylor building in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 750 White Plains Road. In July, the Center began adding specialists, starting with orthopedics, OB/GYN, and pain management. When fully operational later this month, it will house more than 40 physicians alongside advanced imaging and diagnostic testing services.

“This is part of the Hospital’s longstanding mission to provide patients with access to world-class specialists, close to where they live,” says Frances Bordoni, the Hospital’s Executive Vice President of Ambulatory and Physician Services and Business Development. “By expanding access to a broad range of specialties in one convenient location, we’re making it easier for patients and their families to get the care they need.”

Patients are viewing WPHPA of Scarsdale positively. “It’s absolutely gorgeous,” 80-year-old White Plains resident Neil Stravitz

marveled during a recent visit with WPHPA orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jimmy Chan. “I can tell how much went into designing and building this place.”

Dr. Chan, who also maintains offices in White Plains and West Harrison, said such compliments are commonplace. “Patients are always commenting about the lobby in particular, which is highlighted by a large, decorative chandelier,” he said. “But what keeps them coming back is the high level of care that we provide.”

Dramatic Growth

The hospital, a tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley for the Montefiore Health System, has added or renovated more than 1 million square feet of space for inpatient and outpatient care over the last decade. Earlier this year, it broke ground on a massive 10-story, nearly 500,000-square-foot expansion that will nearly double its White Plains campus size when it opens in 2028.

Since 2015, the hospital’s outpatient network has grown from five physician practices with 49 physician associates to 31 practices

with more than 350 physician associates located throughout the Hudson Valley. Meanwhile, the building has found its purpose once more – and White Plains Hospital’s mission to provide exceptional healthcare for families across the Hudson Valley continues to accelerate.

Specialties included at the new WPHPA of Scarsdale

North/Northeast Entrance:

Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology

Imaging & Diagnostic Testing Services

OB/GYN

Orthopedics

Pain Management

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Surgical Specialties

Urology

South Entrance:

Physical Therapy by Burke Rehabilitation

East Entrance:

Allergy/Immunology

Audiology & Balance Testing

Dermatology & Mohs Surgery

Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)

Endocrinology

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Neurology

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Pulmonology

West Entrance:

Pediatrics

