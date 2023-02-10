Where to Watch the Super Bowl 2023 in New York City

One of the biggest weekends in sports is here! Super Bowl LVII kicks off this Sunday in a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether you regularly tune into football or not, watching the Super Bowl is an experience that can be shared with the whole family.

If you’re looking to get out of the house to watch the Super Bowl this year, consider stopping by one of these restaurants or watch parties located throughout New York. Get ready for a day of good food, hilarious commercials and, of course, football.

Psst… Staying home for the Super Bowl? Here’s where you can order food!

Touch down at TailGate Brooklyn Sports Bar’s epic Big Game Sunday experience. Have a full afternoon and evening of fun with the event’s Puppy Bowl, pre-game party, watch party for the big game and special after party.

This is an outdoor sports bar, so be sure to bundle up with layers as you prepare to watch the big game.

Catch every second of the game (and every commercial) at Olly Olly Market’s Super Bowl Viewing Party. Dine on a full line up of food and beverage offerings, including elevated versions of game day classics like chicken wings, nachos and potato skins.

This Queens barbecue restaurant has over 50 TV screens and a 28-foot Jumbotron with surround sound.

In addition to their stacked menu of barbecue staples, expect Super Bowl Sunday specials like specials like $1 wings and $5 beers and drink specials. Watch the big game in style with the whole family.

Dave and Buster’s is the ultimate place to watch any sporting event, and the Super Bowl is no exception. The Time’s Square, Long Island and Massapequa locations are all hosting Ultimate Big Game Watch Parties.

Admission to one of these parties includes a super appetizer buffet, dessert, unlimited soda and, of course, a premium spot to watch the big game.

If you’re looking for a parents night out to watch the Super Bowl, visit one of New York City’s iconic hotspots. You’ll catch all of the action on Slate’s high-definition TVs. If watching football isn’t your thing, kill some time in Slate’s adult playground.

Enjoy watching the big game in this underground spot in the West Village on Bell Book & Candle’s two 72-inch projectors with surround sound.

They’ll be having drink specials and a special Super Bowl menu with classic favorites, like mac and cheese and wings, and dishes that are sure to become new favorites, like the Hawaiian Yellowfin Tuna Nachos.

Watch the Super Bowl in style on Bulls Eye’s ten 4k televisions and 10-foot big screen. Enjoy cheap drinks and take advantage of the free Super Bowl hot buffet and giveaways throughout the night!

Time Out Market’s Big Bowl LVII Watch Party has festivities before kick off and all game long. The pre-game party starts at 3 pm with music from DJ Vada and prize giveaways.

Brooklyn Brewery will be offering beer specials for every touchdown during the game. If you have a football jersey, be sure to wear it: you’ll be entered to win prizes. Plus, you’ll have access to Time Out’s unbeatable restaurants and drinks.

This neighborhood bar and restaurant’s Super Bowl party is the big game-day destination for the whole family. Their menu of football specials includes delicious bits like buffalo cauliflower bites, short rib poutine and Harlem cheesesteak.

There’s not a bad seat in the house in this midtown bar. Sit down in front of a TV (which isn’t hard here: there’s tons of screens) and root for your favorite team while you dine on Irish and American fare. A trip to this pub is sure to be a fun time for the whole family.

Have a whole night of fun at Brooklyn Bowl’s Big Game 2023 Viewing Party! Watch the game in full concert sound across 14 HD screens while enjoying mouthwatering food from Blue Ribbon for the whole family.