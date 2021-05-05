Where to See Spring Flowers in New York

Spring Flowers in New York

Spring is here, and with the weather so fair you might want to venture out into these New York gardens to see spring flowers. Take some time to smell the roses at these farms and pastures. Some of them are iconic New York mainstays and some are hidden gems, but every one of them is sure to amaze you and your family’s senses.

If you want more information on cherry blossoms specifically, checkout this article on Cherry Blossoms in New York.

Brooklyn Botanical Garden

Hours: Tues – Fri 10 am – sunset, Sat – Sun 8 am sunset

Price: Adults $18, Seniors $12, Students 12+ with ID $12, Children under 12 free

Starting off strong with one of the most renowned New York spots for spring flowers, it’s the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. In season right now are their cherry blossom trees renowned for their gorgeous pink leaves. They fall in the wind and create storms of grace. It’s a breathtaking display fit for any age, and it’s the inspiration for this list in the first place.

New York Botanical Garden

Hours: Tues – Sun 10 am – 6 pm

Price: Varies based on event and location

Next in line for gorgeous botanical gardens is the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. Besides just having specialized gardens with unique plant life, they also offer programs to help people learn about nature and life. Perfect for kids or adults who want a sublime and an educational experience.

Queens Botanical Garden

Hours: Tues – Sun 8 am – 6 pm

Price: Adults $15, Children under 12 $12, Children under three free (but also $10 parking)

In May, the Queens Botanical Garden offers incredible plants like Bleeding Hearts and Lilacs that easily rival any of the New York gardens. They also have their own unique events, like people dressed up in animal costumes to add a great sense of whimsy to a child’s visit to the flower patch. Leave with your own bundle of spring flowers for just $6!

Gardens of the Battery

Hours: 6 am – 12 am everyday

Price: Free

If you’re looking for a free but beautiful experience, then the Gardens of the Battery is the perfect place. Previously known as Battery Park, the Battery hosts 195,000 square feet of gardens. You can return time and time again and find something different every time. Recharge your battery with this oasis of nature.

Conservatory Garden in Central Park

Hours: 8 am – 8 pm

Price: $15 tickets

Six acres of stunning plants sure to fill your day with beauty and bliss. Conservatory Garden opened in 1937 and has not stopped wowing guests since. Its walkways will steer you down a winding and dazzling abundance of flowers and trees. You can even reserve spaces for weddings, if you or someone you know is in the market for natural venues.

Vanderbilt Mansion

Hours: 8 am – 7 pm

Price: $10 per person

Just an hour out of the city, this location gets a spot on this list the way it merges grand architecture and natural beauty. The entire grounds is a spot not quite developed but not quite an untamed park. It exists as a spot in between unruly nature and complete human control that is only highlighted by the beauty it creates. Though some facilities are currently closed from Covid, the ground is easily worth the trip.

Sakura Park

Hours: 6 am – 1 am

Price: Free

A much smaller park compared to some of the behemoths on this list. But it earns a spot for containing the coveted cherry blossoms that bloom so wonderfully this time of year. “Sakura” means “cherry blossom” in Japanese and these trees were a gift from the Committee of Japanese Residents of New York. It’s a good spot for enjoying these trees without the hustle and bustle of some larger, more popular gardens.

Riverside Park Cherry Walk

Hours: 24/7

Price: Free

Riverside Park is one of the eight official scenic landmarks of New York and it is clear why it deserves such a title. With a long storied past, the Cherry Walk is but one of its iconic attributes. The Cherry Walk is a four mile long stretch along the Hudson River so named for the cherry trees that dot the way.

These are some of the best local gardens to visit this spring, both inside the city and out. New York gardens are truly one-of-a-kind, and I hope you consider venturing out to them this spring.